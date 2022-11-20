Jamaal Williams scores trio of TDs as Lions surprise Giants

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jamaal Williams scored three rushing touchdowns and the visiting Detroit Lions achieved a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2017 by surprising the New York Giants 31-18 on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Williams rushed for 64 yards on 17 carries. Jared Goff passed for 165 yards, while Justin Jackson rushed for 66 yards on nine carries. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught seven passes for 76 yards for Detroit (4-6).

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones passed for 341 yards and a touchdown but was also picked off twice. Jones also rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown, but star running back Saquon Barkley was held to 22 yards on 15 carries.

Wan’Dale Robinson caught nine passes for 100 yards for the Giants (7-3). New York’s defense gave up a season high in points.

The Lions drove 11 plays and 64 yards on their first possession, which ended with Michael Badgley’s 24-yard field goal.

New York answered with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Jones completed three passes of 16 or more yards and finished it off with a 3-yard scoring run. Graham Gano missed the extra point.

Aidan Hutchinson intercepted Jones’ pass in the second quarter and returned it 20 yards to the Giants’ 18-yard line. That set up Williams’ first touchdown of the game, a 4-yard run.

Detroit drove 68 yards on its final possession of the half, which Williams finished off with a 1-yard plunge. A 32-yard pass from Goff to St. Brown was the big play on the drive.

Jackson’s 36-yard kickoff return to open the second half put Detroit in good field position. The Lions cashed in once again on another Williams 1-yard run.

The Giants drove 67 yards to cut Detroit’s lead to 24-12. Matt Breida scored on a 3-yard run with 13:21 remaining. Gano once again missed the extra point.

Hutchinson recovered a fumble to give the Lions the ball at New York’s 33-yard line. That led to D’Andre Swift’s 4-yard touchdown run.

Jones hit Richie James for a 9-yard touchdown pass with 4:20 remaining. The two-point conversion pass attempt failed, leaving the score at 31-18.

