New York Giants and Jets rebuilds are ahead of schedule after stunning upset wins in Week 6

For the second week in a row, the New York Giants and New York Jets pulled off a pair of wins few expected them to get. Giving their fans reason to believe both teams’ rebuilds have jumped well ahead of schedule in 2022.

Heading into this season, there was not much expected from the pro football teams in New York. Both organizations were coming off of horrid 2021 campaigns and owned five of the NFL’s first-round picks in April. With new Giants head coach Brian Daboll in his first season in the role and his Jets contemporary Robert Saleh in only his second, the opinion from NFL observers was that it would be a season of development and mostly losing for both squads.

However, the Giants and Jets are heading into Week 7 with a winning record and building reputations as tough teams that are a handful for even playoff contenders. First, let’s talk about the G-Men. While they had better odds of upending the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, few expected a come-from-behind victory down 20-10 in the fourth. Yet that is exactly what they did.

The box score for Big Blue was pretty unimpressive on offense. Daniel Jones threw for under 200 yards (again), Saquon Barkley did not break 100 yards on the ground and no receivers had notable individual showings. But they played well enough when it mattered and did not let their defense down when they gave them the ball deep in Ravens territory after an unbelievable strip-sack by rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux on superstar Lamar Jackson.

When it was time to make plays, both sides rose to the occasion and won another game late, against a strong team. The defense is becoming one of the better units in the NFL, and the offense still has room for improvement when healthy after six weeks. Giants fans have to be over the moon with this absurd 5-1 start.

New York Jets match New York Giants with another shock win for a second straight week

For a second straight week, the New York Jets would not be outdone by the Giants. While the G-Men have quickly gotten the attention of the NFL world after their win over the Green Bay Packers last week, the Jets have still slipped under the radar. Even after stomping the Miami Dolphins 40-17 in Week 5. But now, respect must be put on Gang Green’s name with their own win over the Packers this week. And on the road no less.

On Sunday, the Jets were able to do what 15 teams before them could not, and end the Pack’s latest winning streak at Lambeau Field. Not to mention, it wasn’t even that close compared to the Giants game last week. After a ho-hum first half where both teams had a combined six points, the Jets exploded in the final 30 minutes with 24. Outside of rookie Breece Hall — who rushed for 116 yards in just 20 carries –, the Jets’ offense had few standouts. It was the defense who stole the show.

They sacked NFL legend, Aaron Rodgers, four times and kept him and the passing game in check. They also limited the run game to a total of 60 yards on the day.

It could be argued that even less was expected from the Jets this season after being without quarterback Zach Wilson for the first few weeks of the season. But now they find themselves on a three-game win streak, feeling confident, and have a chance to move to 5-2 in a game against the Broncos next week.