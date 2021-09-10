NFL MVP odds 2021: Tom Brady, Dak Prescott boost stock after epic Week 1 duel

The NFL MVP odds have received a big update as the 2021 NFL season gets underway, and reigning award winner Aaron Rodgers is chasing front-runner Patrick Mahomes in the latest lines.

Mahomes (+500) is the clear heavy favorite, well out in front of the next in line in Rodgers (+1000) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Tom Brady (+1100), who opened the year with four touchdown passes and 379 yards through the air in a 31-29 win over Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Here’s a look at the complete NFL MVP odds from DraftKings, as Prescott went from +1800 to +1400 with his monster 403-yard performance versus the reigning Super Bowl champs:

NFL MVP odds 2021: Breaking down biggest favorites

Jan 12, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves as he walks off the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in a NFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Ugh. That’s not the way Mahomes wanted to end the 2020 season. In fact, the former NFL MVP put up his worst statistical game in the NFL in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LV loss to Tampa Bay. He threw two interceptions without a touchdown in a 31-9 loss. In no way does this change just how dynamic the game’s most-talented quarterback has been in three seasons as a starter. In fact, Mahomes has tallied 120 total touchdowns against 24 interceptions in 46 career starts. As long as he’s healthy, this Texas Tech product will remain atop NFL MVP odds each year.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: What this dude continues to do is just amazing. Rodgers, 37, put up 4,299 yards with 48 touchdowns against a mere five interceptions a season ago. It was a career-best performance from the future first ballot Hall of Famer. Sure there’s some drama behind the scenes between Rodgers and his Packers after a disappointing playoff finish, but he’s going to run it back as a top NFL MVP candidate in 2021. Should the team perform well in the regular season once again, he’ll be right up there.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The progression we’ve seen from Allen since the Bills made him a top-seven pick back in 2018 has been nothing short of extraordinary. Not only did Allen lead Buffalo to the AFC Championship Game in 2020, he put up one of the most absurd stat lines we’ve seen from a quarterback in recent memory. Allen tallied nearly 5,000 total yards to go with 45 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. After signing a huge contract extension, the expectation here is that Allen will play at an NFL MVP level in 2021.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Coming off his seventh Super Bowl title (that’s a real thing) and his fifth Super Bowl MVP award (also a real thing), Tom Terrific is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. Now 44 years old, the greatest of all-time tallied 4,633 passing yards with 40 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. It was his best single-season performance since the Patriots went undefeated back in 2007. Boasting elite-level skill-position talent around him, Brady will be a top candidate for this individual award in 2021.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks: This is how good Russell Wilson is. He was still able to put up 40 touchdown passes against 13 interceptions a season ago despite being sacked 47 times. It’s led to some questions about whether the former Super Bowl quarterback is happy in the Pacific Northwest. If the Seahawks are able to actually provide a solid offensive line in front of Wilson this season, he will be a top NFL MVP candidate.

Bottom line: Mahomes is the man to beat for a reason. He won the award in his first full year as a starter in 2018. Two full years removed from that, there’s little reason why Mahomes shouldn’t be considered the favorite, save for the possibility of a Super Bowl hangover.

NFL MVP odds 2021: Best value among dark horses

Dec 6, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 45-0. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Moving further down the line, how about Justin Herbert at +1800? Although he’s transitioning to a new offense, many didn’t believe Herbert had the wherewithal to play as an NFL rookie last year. We all saw how that misguided prognostication turned out.

As long as the Los Angeles Chargers’ upgraded offensive line holds up well enough, Herbert should be in ideal position to be a legitimate MVP candidate.

Another LA QB, Matthew Stafford, is getting a much-needed change of scenery after a dozen years in Detroit, and has Rams offensive guru Sean McVay to dial up his plays. Stafford is bound to get some serious MVP betting action.

Among the true long shots, Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns isn’t a horrible bet at +3500. He’ll be in the best situation among the other QBs with those odds. It’s just a question of whether he’ll get enough opportunities to air it out, since Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt form arguably the NFL’s best backfield tandem.

When will the 2021 NFL MVP be announced?

Typically, the NFL MVP is announced at an awards show the day before the Super Bowl. That will, once again by the case with the league’s top individual honor being announced before Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 4, 2022.

