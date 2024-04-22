10 decisions that will anger fanbases during 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Just like in previous years, we’ll see plenty of decisions that leave fanbases either over the moon with excitement or hopping mad about what their team does in the 2024 NFL Draft. While everyone likes to think their team just drafted a Hall of Fame talent, reality paints a much different picture. Yet, while some draft picks don’t pan out, other decisions that fans don’t agree with sometimes turn out for the best. While we can’t predict whether a prospect will live up to their potential five years from now, we can anticipate which decisions will leave fanbases mad on the first night of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles Chargers select a right tackle in top-15 picks

With a new head coach/GM duo, no one knows what the Los Angeles Chargers will do with the fifth overall pick. Rumors have suggested the 'Bolts are prioritizing their offensive line first, but who will Justin Herbert throw to then? If the Chargers do draft an offensive tackle in the first 15 picks, he'd just end up at right tackle anyway. Is that really worth more than a potential star receiver?

Las Vegas Raiders wait until 2nd round to pick a QB

Having moved on from Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo each of the past two offseasons, now the Las Vegas Raiders are set for a QB competition between Gardner Minshew III and Aidan O'Connell. That is, unless they can land a first-round QB. Yet, since the Raiders don't pick until 13th, they might not get the prospect they covet. If the Raiders come up short at QB in the first round, fans probably won't be thrilled.

Carolina Panthers stay out of first round, wait for a WR

The Carolina Panthers have been aggressive all offseason, shelling out over $150 million to sign a pair of offensive guards to help protect Bryce Young. But what about his receiving corps? The Panthers don't have a first-round pick, and many fans want to see a bold move to land a potential star. Yet, picking at 33, Carolina might not have to be impatient to find an immediate contributor, but will fans agree?

Kansas City Chiefs avoid first-round receiver

One of the biggest talking points of last season was that the Kansas City Chiefs hadn't supplied Patrick Mahomes with enough pass-catching talent. While he proved everyone wrong by winning a Super Bowl anyway, now Rashee Rice's recent legal situation is causing Chiefs Nation to panic a bit. Yet, after Marquise Brown, the Chiefs can afford to let the draft board come to them, picking a receiver when they see fit while filling other needs like addressing the offensive line.

Buffalo Bills don’t trade up for a receiver

After trading Stefon Diggs, the natural next move for the Buffalo Bills is to try finding his replacement, right? Well, Buffalo doesn't pick until the 28th, which means if Bills Mafia want a star wideout, the front office might have to get aggressive and trade up. Yet, Bills GM Brandon Beane recently suggested Josh Allen doesn't need an alpha receiver to thrive, but do fans agree?

Denver Broncos mortgage their future for a QB

Sitting with the 12th pick in the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos don't have a lot of trade capital to launch up the draft boards. Yet, they're also the most QB-desperate team in the NFL, meaning they might have to get aggressive to improve at the position. If the Broncos are forced to part with multiple first-round picks and/or Patrick Surtain II just to gamble with another QB prospect, fans have a right to be upset.

Minnesota Vikings don’t trade up for QB

When the Minnesota Vikings added an extra first-round pick, many assumed it was a precursor to an even bigger trade up the draft board. Yet, once draft day arrives, the Vikings could very well stay patient and wait to see which top QB prospect falls to them, but waiting for hours is only going to make Vikings fans restless.

New York Jets draft an offensive lineman with first pick

The New York Jets may have a chance to add an impact receiver or possibly the best tight end prospect in the draft class with Brock Bowers. Yet, they also don't have a starting offensive tackle under contract past this season, and this team has had massive issues in protection. While drafting a receiver would be more helpful right away, finding a franchise left tackle is far more valuable, and that could be what the Jets are planning for. Yet, offensive linemen aren't exciting picks, and he won't give Aaron Rodgers more options to throw to, so we wouldn't be surprised to hear Jets fans boo loudly again.

Chicago Bears trade down from No. 9

The Chicago Bears will stand pat and take Caleb Williams first overall, but expect them to trade down from No. 9. While adding another blue-chip prospect would be great for the future, the Bears enter draft weekend with just four total selections. Trading down to add more draft capital could work wonders for Chicago, giving them a lot more roster depth.

New York Giants avoid first-round QBs

