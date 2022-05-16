Buffalo Bills schedule: Road to Super Bowl starts against defending champs

Buffalo Bills schedule: Week 1
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Sep. 8 @ Los Angeles Rams 8:20 PM NBC Prediction: Rams 31, Bills 28 Buffalo Bills roster outlook
We have to give general manager Brandon Beane and Co. a ton of credit for targeting areas of need and pouncing. Crowder is a major upgrade over last season’s version of Cole Beasley. He’ll team up with Diggs and an ascending Davis to form an elite wide receiver trio for MVP candidate Josh Allen.
Defensively, the acquisition of Von Miller will prove huge.
Buffalo struggled in the pass-rush category a season ago. With one of the better secondaries in the NFL, this addition will loom large for the Super Bowl contenders. Buffalo Bills preseason opponents Week 1: Indianapolis Colts Week 2: Denver Broncos Week 3: @ Carolina Panthers Buffalo Bills schedule JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK
Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Buffalo Bills schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.
Week 2 — Tennessee Titans
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Sep. 19 Titans 7:15 PM ESPN Prediction: Bills 30, Titans 23 Week 3 — @ Miami Dolphins
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 23 Week 4 — @ Baltimore Ravens
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Ravens 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Bills 31, Ravens 20 Week 5 — Pittsburgh Steelers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 9 Steelers 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Bills 35, Steelers 16 Week 6 — @ Kansas City Chiefs
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 16 @ Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bills 27 Week 7: BYE Week 8 — Green Bay Packers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 30 Packers 8:20 PM NBC Prediction: Bills 27, Packers 24 Week 9 — @ New York Jets
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 6 @ Jets 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Bills 28, Jets 20 Week 10 — Minnesota Vikings
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 13 Vikings 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Bills 27, Vikings 17 Week 11 — Cleveland Browns
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 20 Browns 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Bills 24, Browns 16 Week 12 — @ Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Nov. 24 @ Lions 12:30 PM CBS Prediction: Bills 38, Lions 10 Week 13 — @ New England Patriots
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Dec. 1 @ Patriots 8:15 PM Prime Video Prediction: Patriots 17, Bills 16 Week 14 — New York Jets
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 11 Jets 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Bills 35, Jets 13 Week 15 — Miami Dolphins
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD Dolphins TBD TBD Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 17 Week 16 — @ Chicago Bears
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Bears 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Bills 41, Bears 13 Week 17 — @ Cincinnati Bengals
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Jan. 2 @ Bengals 8:30 PM ESPN/ABC Prediction: Bills 27, Bengals 24 Week 18 — New England Patriots
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD Patriots TBD TBD Prediction: Bills 24, Patriots 13 Buffalo Bills schedule prediction: 14-3, 1st place in the AFC East
The Bills are even more loaded than last season, adding stud skill-position talent in that of running back James Cook, tight end O.J. Howard and wide receiver Jamison Crowder to the mix.
On defense, this might be the best unit in the entire NFL after the Bills picked up the likes of Von Miller to team up with what they already had a season ago.
