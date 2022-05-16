fbpx
Published May 16, 2022

Buffalo Bills schedule: Road to Super Bowl starts against defending champs

Vincent Frank

Buffalo Bills schedule: Week 1

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Thursday, Sep. 8@ Los Angeles Rams8:20 PMNBC
  • Prediction: Rams 31, Bills 28

Buffalo Bills roster outlook

  • QB — Josh Allen, Case Keenum
  • RB — Devin Singletary, James Cook, Duke Johnson, Zack Moss
  • TE — Dawson Knox, O.J. Howard
  • WR — Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder, Khalil Shakir
  • Defense — Bills rank 1st in defense this week

We have to give general manager Brandon Beane and Co. a ton of credit for targeting areas of need and pouncing. Crowder is a major upgrade over last season’s version of Cole Beasley. He’ll team up with Diggs and an ascending Davis to form an elite wide receiver trio for MVP candidate Josh Allen.

Defensively, the acquisition of Von Miller will prove huge. Buffalo struggled in the pass-rush category a season ago. With one of the better secondaries in the NFL, this addition will loom large for the Super Bowl contenders.

2022 Buffalo Bills preseason opponents

  • Week 1: Indianapolis Colts
  • Week 2: Denver Broncos
  • Week 3: @ Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills schedule

buffalo bills schedule: josh allen
JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Buffalo Bills schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 2 — Tennessee Titans

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Monday, Sep. 19Titans7:15 PMESPN
  • Prediction: Bills 30, Titans 23

Week 3 — @ Miami Dolphins

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25@ Dolphins1:00 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 23

Week 4 — @ Baltimore Ravens

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 2@ Ravens1:00 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Bills 31, Ravens 20
Also Read:
Week 5 — Pittsburgh Steelers

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 9Steelers1:00 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Bills 35, Steelers 16

Week 6 — @ Kansas City Chiefs

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 16@ Chiefs4:25 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bills 27

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 — Green Bay Packers

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 30Packers8:20 PMNBC
  • Prediction: Bills 27, Packers 24

Week 9 — @ New York Jets

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 6@ Jets1:00 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Bills 28, Jets 20

Week 10 — Minnesota Vikings

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 13Vikings1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Bills 27, Vikings 17

Week 11 — Cleveland Browns

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 20Browns1:00 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Bills 24, Browns 16

Week 12 — @ Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Thursday, Nov. 24@ Lions12:30 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Bills 38, Lions 10

Week 13 — @ New England Patriots

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Thursday, Dec. 1@ Patriots8:15 PMPrime Video
  • Prediction: Patriots 17, Bills 16

Week 14 — New York Jets

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 11Jets1:00 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Bills 35, Jets 13
Also Read:
Week 15 — Miami Dolphins

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
TBDDolphinsTBDTBD
  • Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 17

Week 16 — @ Chicago Bears

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Saturday, Dec. 24@ Bears1:00 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Bills 41, Bears 13

Week 17 — @ Cincinnati Bengals

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Monday, Jan. 2@ Bengals8:30 PMESPN/ABC
  • Prediction: Bills 27, Bengals 24
Also Read:
Week 18 — New England Patriots

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
TBDPatriotsTBDTBD
  • Prediction: Bills 24, Patriots 13

Buffalo Bills schedule prediction: 14-3, 1st place in the AFC East

The Bills are even more loaded than last season, adding stud skill-position talent in that of running back James Cook, tight end O.J. Howard and wide receiver Jamison Crowder to the mix.

On defense, this might be the best unit in the entire NFL after the Bills picked up the likes of Von Miller to team up with what they already had a season ago.

