Buffalo Bills schedule: Road to Super Bowl starts against defending champs

Buffalo Bills schedule: Week 1

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Sep. 8 @ Los Angeles Rams 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Rams 31, Bills 28

Buffalo Bills roster outlook

QB — Josh Allen, Case Keenum

RB — Devin Singletary, James Cook, Duke Johnson, Zack Moss

TE — Dawson Knox, O.J. Howard

WR — Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder, Khalil Shakir

Defense — Bills rank 1st in defense this week

We have to give general manager Brandon Beane and Co. a ton of credit for targeting areas of need and pouncing. Crowder is a major upgrade over last season’s version of Cole Beasley. He’ll team up with Diggs and an ascending Davis to form an elite wide receiver trio for MVP candidate Josh Allen.

Defensively, the acquisition of Von Miller will prove huge. Buffalo struggled in the pass-rush category a season ago. With one of the better secondaries in the NFL, this addition will loom large for the Super Bowl contenders.

2022 Buffalo Bills preseason opponents

Week 1: Indianapolis Colts

Week 2: Denver Broncos

Week 3: @ Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills schedule

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Buffalo Bills schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 2 — Tennessee Titans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Sep. 19 Titans 7:15 PM ESPN

Prediction: Bills 30, Titans 23

Week 3 — @ Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 23

Week 4 — @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Ravens 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 31, Ravens 20

Week 5 — Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 9 Steelers 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 35, Steelers 16

Week 6 — @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 16 @ Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bills 27

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 — Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 30 Packers 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Bills 27, Packers 24

Week 9 — @ New York Jets

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 6 @ Jets 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 28, Jets 20

Week 10 — Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 13 Vikings 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Bills 27, Vikings 17

Week 11 — Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 20 Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 24, Browns 16

Week 12 — @ Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Nov. 24 @ Lions 12:30 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 38, Lions 10

Week 13 — @ New England Patriots

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Dec. 1 @ Patriots 8:15 PM Prime Video

Prediction: Patriots 17, Bills 16

Week 14 — New York Jets

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 11 Jets 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 35, Jets 13

Week 15 — Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD Dolphins TBD TBD

Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 17

Week 16 — @ Chicago Bears

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Bears 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 41, Bears 13

Week 17 — @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Jan. 2 @ Bengals 8:30 PM ESPN/ABC

Prediction: Bills 27, Bengals 24

Week 18 — New England Patriots

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD Patriots TBD TBD

Prediction: Bills 24, Patriots 13

Buffalo Bills schedule prediction: 14-3, 1st place in the AFC East

The Bills are even more loaded than last season, adding stud skill-position talent in that of running back James Cook, tight end O.J. Howard and wide receiver Jamison Crowder to the mix.

On defense, this might be the best unit in the entire NFL after the Bills picked up the likes of Von Miller to team up with what they already had a season ago.

