2023 NFL salary cap tracker: Checking in on where all 32 teams stand

While the official 2023 NFL salary cap will not be set for months, the expectation is that it will increase to $218.2 million for next season.

The league takes into account revenue and television deals when determining what the cap will be set at. There was a downtick in 2021 due to the revenue shortfall that came with the COVID-19 pandemic. But this season saw a pretty big increase.

In an article that will be updated consistently throughout the next several months, let’s give you our first NFL salary cap projections for all 32 teams with a primary focus on those who are in the best and worst situations right now.

Best NFL salary cap situations for 2023

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears salary cap room: $115.95 million

Following the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline, Chicago is in position to spend big time once NFL free agency opens in March. General manager Ryan Poles and Co. don’t necessarily have many big-name free agents to think about retaining. In fact, David Montgomery is the most-notable name on that list. He’s likely gone after what we saw from young running back Khalil Herbert before he went down to injury.

For Chicago, this money will have to be used wisely if the team wants to be taken seriously in 2023 and beyond. Justin Fields looks the part of a franchise quarterback. But he needs a number of skill-position upgrades to fully live up to expectations. The trades of Smith and Quinn also created some holes in the defensive front seven.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons salary cap room: $66.67 million

Atlanta is in a similar situation as the Bears in that it has holes all over the field. The biggest question here is what the Falcons are going to do at quarterback with Marcus Mariota holding down the fort. They could potentially look for a stopgap option in someone like Jimmy Garoppolo, utilizing a good $30 million in cap room.

Atlanta’s projected number under the 2023 NFL salary cap is also a bit tenuous with the likes of right tackle Kaleb McGary, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and cornerback Isaiah Oliver all set to hit free agency.

New York Giants

New York Giants salary cap room: $51.59 million

This number is about as generic as it gets with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley set to hit free agency. Whether Jones has proven he can handle the starting duties in Jersey remains to be seen. But a strong performance in 2022 has made that decision a bit more difficult. If New York does re-sign Jones, said deal will come in at $25-plus million annually. As for Barkley, he’s returned to form as one of the top all-around backs in the game. He’ll demand top-five RB money.

In the midst of a surprising season, the Giants also have the likes of Dalvin Tomlinson and Nick Gates set to hit the open market. Simply put, we don’t expect this team to be huge players in NFL free agency if it retains these four players. Then again, there’s a chance that general manager Joe Schoen looks to upgrade in some of the areas mentioned above.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots salary cap room: $50.57 million

Having a starting quarterback playing under a rookie deal is absolutely huge for teams in today’s NFL. Mac Jones’ cap hit for the 2023 season is anticipated to be roughly $4.25 million. That’s a major win for Bill Belichick and Co. from a team-building perspective.

It must, however, be noted that New England has several key players set to hit NFL free agency this coming March. Re-signing a majority of Devin McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Isaiah Wynn and Damien Harris would take up a ton of that $50-plus million in cap room. There’s a lot of work for Belichick and his front office to do.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks salary cap room: $46.0 million

The Geno Smith situation is not factored into Seattle’s projected room under the NFL salary cap. The veteran journeyman has played better than former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson this season. It’s not even close. If Seattle wants to retain Smith as a starter moving forward, it is likely looking at meeting a $30-plus million per-year ask on the open market. That changes Seattle’s off-season plans in a big way.

General manager John Schneider could potentially backload some of that cap hit to later years, creating flexibility for an organization that is much further along in its rebuild process than what most people thought was possible at the start of the season.

Worst NFL salary cap situation for 2023

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints salary cap room: -$63.59 million

New Orleans has pushed back its cap issues for several years now. It’s in this that we can officially conclude that the Saints are in NFL salary cap hell. For a team that’s 4-8 on the season and doesn’t boast a quarterback of the future, going into full-scale rebuild mode makes the most sense.

This would include trading defensive end Cameron Jordan and cornerback Marshon Lattimore while likely designating Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston as Post-June 1 cuts. These four moves would save nearly $60 million against the cap. Trading Alvin Kamara after that June 1 date would also save $11 million. It’s just something the Saints need to do if they’re going to start anew with a rebuild.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers salary cap room: -$49.59 million

Tampa Bay’s situation is as questionable as its division rivals in the Bayou. The team is 5-6 on the season and going nowhere fast. There’s an open question about whether seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will opt to retire after the season. If he does, the Bucs are going to cut fat off their roster. If not, they’ll likely push this troublesome cap situation to later years.

The good news? There’s some outs here. In addition to the $35 million Tampa would save by Brady retiring, it can save $35 million by releasing left tackle Donovan Smith, linebacker Lavonte David and edge rusher Shaq Barrett. If the Bucs want to go into full-scale rebuild mode, trading wide receiver Mike Evans would also save $14.5 million against the 2023 NFL salary cap.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars salary cap room: -$24.0 million

Under Doug Pederson, Jacksonville is a young team. It’s also extremely talented. However, this organization must move on from multiple veteran if it wants to expedite the rebuild process while creating long-term salary cap flexibility.

The Jags do have this ability with multiple veterans taking up a nice amount of their cap space. Releasing cornerback Shaquill Griffin would save $13.5 million. Another $8.25 million would be saved by moving off Rashawn Jenkins. These are two relatively obvious moves general manager Trent Baalke and Co. can make.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans salary cap room: -$21.75 million

There’s a reason why Tennessee opted to trade A.J. Brown rather than make him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the game. The team knew that its salary cap health wasn’t great before opting to trade Brown to Philadelphia during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Fast forward several months, and there’s a lot of moving parts for the playoff contender. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s future is firmly up in the air with the Titans being able to save a cool $27 million by designating him a post-June 1 cut. Moving off edge rusher Bud Dupree and wide receiver Robert Woods would save another $29.5 million, putting Tennessee in a great position should it opt to go with young quarterback Malik Willis under center in 2023.

NFL salary cap situations for all 32 teams

A total of 11 teams actually currently find themselves over the estimated 2023 NFL salary cap. This starts with a New Orleans Saints squad that will likely have to blow things up after pushing back their financial issues from previous years.

On the other end, another 11 teams have more than $20 million to spend under the estimated cap. A lot of this will change in the coming months, but here’s a look at our initial figures.