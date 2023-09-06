Nick Bosa lands record-breaking $170 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers

Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers was a holdout from training camp as the former No. 2 pick looked to cash in on a long-term contract. Things were trending in the direction of him missing Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

About that? Conversations between Bosa and the 49ers have now turned into a record-breaking contract for the star edge rusher.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bosa has agree to a five-year, $170 million contract extension with $122.5 million guaranteed.

This makes Bosa the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, surpassing Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams in the process. In addition to this, Bosa is now the 15th highest-paid player in the league on a per-year basis.

In no way should this come as a surprise. Throughout the offseason, both Bosa and the 49ers seemed confident something would get done as the former No. 2 pick was set to play under the final year of his rookie contract in 2023.

“It’s pretty high. I think I am pretty confident about that. I think I’ll get what I deserve,” Nick Bosa on confidence level he’d get a new deal back in June.

For both Bosa and the 49ers, this was an absolute no-brainer. He might be the most valuable non-quarterback in the NFL and is getting paid like it. It just took longer than expected.

Nick Bosa contract and what it means for the San Francisco 49ers

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Bosa was seen as a generational pass rush prospect. He lived up to those expectations out of the gate, earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors en route to helping San Francisco to a surprise Super Bowl appearance.

After missing all but two games of the 2020 campaign due to a torn ACL, Bosa returned to form the following season by registering a league-best 21 tackles for loss to go with 18.5 sacks. He took that performance to an entirely new level in 2022.

Nick Bosa stats (2022): 51 tackles (19 for loss), 48 QB hits, 18.5 sacks

Bosa spearheaded a 49ers defense that ranked No. 1 in pretty much every major statistical category. He did this despite not getting much help from other on San Francisco’s defense from a pass-rush perspective.

For the 49ers, handing out the richest contract for a defender in league history has the team set moving forward. Core players such as running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Fred Warner join Bosa in being locked up long term.

The next goal for the Super Bowl contenders will likely be breakout wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. He’s entering his fourth season in the NFL and will hit free agency following the 2024 campaign after San Francisco picked up the fifth-year option on the former first-round pick’s contract.