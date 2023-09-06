Nick Bosa absent from practice on Wednesday, likely to miss Week 1 amid holdout

San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa was absent from the team’s first practice on Wednesday in preparation for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been a holdout all summer as he looks for a lucrative long-term contract extension.

Being away from the team on Wednesday is notable in that Bosa is missing out on game prep for Week 1 in Pittsburgh. As NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes, this certainly places into doubt his availability for Sunday afternoon.

It has been long expected that Bosa would sign an extension making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. However, a more recent report indicates Bosa is expected to miss games unless there’s a significant breakthrough between the two sides.

Nick Bosa stats (2022): 51 tackles, 48 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks

Missing Bosa for any amount of time could prove to be huge for the 49ers. He recorded 18.5 of their 44 sacks a season ago. San Francisco also lost pass rushers Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu during NFL free agency. It’s leading returning sack getter outside of Bosa is second-year player Drake Jackson, who had a mere three sacks as a rookie.

The 49ers are taking on what promises to be an electric Steelers offense in Week 1, led by improving second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver George Pickens. A lack of a pass rush could end up being a big deal.

As for Bosa and his contract situation, both was confident leading up to training camp that something would get done ahead of Week 1. That obviously has not been the case as of yet.

After going up against Pittsburgh, San Francisco is slated to visit the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 before a Thursday night home opener against the New York Giants the following week.