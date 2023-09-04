San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa expected to sit out games barring ‘significant breakthrough’ in contract talks

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, reportedly might not be on the field in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bosa, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, sat out all of training camp over his contract. Selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bosa is entering the final year of his rookie deal before becoming the top NFL free agent in 2024.

Nick Bosa contract: $17.859 million salary in 2023, 2024 NFL free agent

Originally, it was believed that Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones would be the only NFL player sitting out Week 1 over his contract. However, just days out from its season opener, San Francisco is now at risk of being without its best player.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 49ers need a “significant breakthrough” to happen in the next few days in order for Bosa to play in Week 1. Otherwise, the All-Pro defensive end

“Until there is a significant breakthrough, I do not expect Nick Bosa on the field for the San Francisco 49ers.” Ian Rapoport on the status of San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa

Notably, per Rapoport, both sides agree that Bosa should be the highest-paid defensive end in football. However, the split at the negotiating table comes from how close each side believes Bosa’s deal should be to the Aaron Donald contract.

San Francisco is on board with Bosa landing the biggest contract in NFL history for a pass rusher. The current leader is Steelers’ edge defender T.J. Watt, who has a $28.002 million average annual salary with $80 million guaranteed and a total value of $112 million.

Bosa, however, wants to be much closer to Donald. The future Hall of Fame inductee is the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, earning an average annual salary of $31.666 million. Importantly, the 49ers can use the franchise tag on Bosa in 2024.

Nick Bosa stats (career): 106 quarterback hits, 56 tackles for loss, 43 sacks in 51 games

San Francisco has expressed confidence for months that it would eventually extend Bosa, getting him back on the field long before Week 1. Now, the 49ers’ defense might be without the best defensive player in the league for a season-opening matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and possibly beyond.