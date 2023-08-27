San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa skipped all of training camp and the preseason this summer as part of his holdout for a contract extension. While the two sides haven’t agreed to a deal, there is reportedly optimism that a multi-year extension could be looming.

Bosa, age 25, is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. The 6-foot-4 defensive end won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and has already earned three Pro Bowl selections and a first-team All-Pro nod since he entered the league.

Nick Bosa contract: $17.859 million salary in 2023, 2024 NFL free agent

Bosa’s resume and statistics would likely be even greater if not for an ACL tear in 2020. He only played in two games before returning in 2021, still regaining his explosiveness off the edge. Even in his first season back from an ACL tear, Bosa was named to the Pro Bowl after recording 15.5 sacks with a league-high 21 tackles for loss in 17 games.

With NFL revenue skyrocketing and salaries for the highest-paid NFL players climbing at a record rate, Bosa is seeking a contract that reflects his value to San Francisco’s defense. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, there’s also an emphasis from the team to sign Bosa before they are forced to franchise tag him in 2024 to prevent him from hitting free agency.

During an appearance on Sunday’s SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that San Francisco is experiencing a “little bit more optimism” that it can sign Bosa to an extension. Teams around the league believe the range will be around $30-plus million per season.

“A little bit more optimism here with his contract with the 49ers because teams I’ve talked to expect him to put up a massive number, somewhere in that $30M+ per year. He’s considered the best pass rusher in the NFL. The 49ers have prioritized that; they know that. They want to get this done. It’s just a deal of this magnitude with a lot of nuances about it, the structure the amount of years, a lot to sort out. So, still some time here.” Jeremy Fowler on a Nick Bosa contract extension for San Francisco 49ers

A $30 million contract would be unprecedented for an edge rusher. Aaron Donald is the only defensive player in the NFL with an average annual salary of $30-plus million. However, Bosa’s production thus far and his role in the 49ers’ defense will likely make him the next defender to join Donald in the $30 million club.

Nick Bosa stats (career): 106 quarterback hits, 56 tackles for loss, 43 sacks in 51 games

Entering Week 1, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt ($28.002 million AAV) and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa ($27 million AAV) are the highest-paid pass rushers in the league. Nick Bosa’s contract will likely start at $30 million with more than $105 million guaranteed. Once the deal is signed, it could lead to Myles Garrett ($25 million AAV) eventually seeking a new deal.

