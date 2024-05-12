Los Angeles Lakers willing to let LeBron James return on ‘any term he wants’

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

After six seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, suddenly LeBron James’ future with the team is in flux. The 39-year-old has a big decision to make by June 29, whether he’ll exercise his player option for $51.4 million or become a free agent.

By that point, we’ll already know where his eldest son, Bronny James, will be playing basketball in 2024. Bronny has several options. For now, he’s entered both the NCAA transfer portal after a season at USC, but he’s also put his name in for the 2024 NBA Draft. By June 16, he’ll have to decide whether to stay in college, or take a chance on being selected between June 26-27 during the NBA Draft.

What happens with Bronny could directly impact LeBron’s free agency decision, as the duo may want to team up together in the NBA.

As for the Lakers, they already know what they want.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are willing to re-sign James for as long as he wants.

“The Lakers intend to have LeBron James come back on any term that he wants to, whether that be a one-year, two-year, three-year deal, whatever. They’d love to continue to have LeBron James in the purple and gold until he calls it quits, whenever that may be.” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on LeBron James setting his own terms

The Lakers can offer James up to $164 million across three seasons. No team can make an offer longer than three seasons.

Meanwhile, the Lakers do have interest in drafting Bronny James. It just probably won’t be with the 17th overall pick.

