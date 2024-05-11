Los Angeles Lakers still have interest in Bronny James, despite uncertainty surrounding LeBron’s future

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

A year after reaching the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers are facing an uncertain future following their first-round elimination in the NBA Playoffs. LeBron James has a player option that allows him to be a free agent, but the Lakers are also sniffing around Bronny James, LeBron’s eldest son.

LeBron’s $51.4 million player option looms large. The 39-year-old could likely opt out and secure a better long-term contract that pays far more over the next two seasons, or however long he wants to keep playing, while still including player options to retain his freedom.

Plus, opting out allows LeBron to control his own destiny of sorts. He’s mentioned a desire to share the NBA floor with his son, and if the Lakers aren’t able to draft Bronny, they might have to say goodbye to LeBron too.

So it’s no surprise to hear that the Lakers are interested in drafting Bronny this summer.

“They do have interest in bringing Bronny James in as a draft pick.” Shams Charania on Los Angeles Lakers’ interest in drafting Bronny James

"LeBron James want to play up to two more seasons & obviously the Lakers want to bring him back..



They do have interest in bringing Bronny in as a draft pick" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/SKVbqKvMBN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2024

Bronny is still weighing whether he wants to keep his name in the 2024 NBA Draft or head back to college either at USC or another school after entering the NCAA transfer portal. Much like LeBron and the Lakers, Bronny is keeping his options open.

As to the Lakers, they currently hold the 55th pick in the draft, meaning if they’re serious about landing LeBron’s son, they might have to make some moves. They’re also expected to have the 17th pick. Techinically the 17th pick is owed to the Pelicans, but the current belief is that New Orleans will prefer to elect to choose swapping picks in 2025 instead.

Armed with the 17th and 55th picks, the Lakers should have plenty of ammo to land Bronny, but that doesn’t guarantee that he’ll be in Los Angeles next season.

