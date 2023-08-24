San Francisco 49ers GM voices frustration over Nick Bosa’s prolonged contract holdout

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch knew heading into training camp that edge rusher Nick Bosa would holdout out of practices. However, the length of the holdout has now gone on longer than the 49ers’ front office expected this summer.

Bosa, age 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. While he is subject to daily fines for each practice missed, San Francisco is allowed to forgive those fines because he’s still on his entry-level deal.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been one of the best pass rushers in the sport since he entered the league. Selected with the second overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bosa has earned three Pro Bowl selections and earned first-team All-Pro honors last season.

Nick Bosa stats (career): 106 quarterback hits, 56 tackles for loss, 43 sacks in 51 games

With NFL revenue skyrocketing, the salaries for the NFL Top 100 players are following suit. Bosa is well-positioned to join his peers making more than $28 million per season, holding leverage that has allowed him to holdout during training camp until he lands a new deal. However, the 49ers have seemingly become a bit frustrated with the length of Bosa’s absence.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, 49ers’ general manager John Lynch expressed confidence that the two sides would come to terms on an extension. However, he also voiced some frustration with how long the process has been drawn out this summer.

“I don’t like the situation. Since our tenure here we haven’t had a holdout anywhere towards this magnitude. Not something I’m comfortable with. We’re working really hard to change that . . . eager to bring this thing to a close.” San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch on Nick Bosa’s holdout (H/T SF Chronicle)

Nick Bosa contract: $17.859 million salary in 2023, 2024 NFL free agent

There certainly aren’t any concerns in San Francisco of Bosa skipping regular-season games or not being ready for Week 1. He’s kept himself in football shape while away from the team and the expectation remains he’ll play at an All-Pro level when he returns.

As for the contract extension itself, estimates are that Bosa wants to make $30 million per season. It would pass T.J. Watt ($28.002 million AAV), resetting the market for edge rushers. While investing $30-plus million per season into a pass rusher will make it more difficult for San Francisco to maintain one of the best rosters in the NFL, Bosa’s talent and his overall impact justify the price.