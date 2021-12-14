5 teams in best NFL salary cap situation for 2022 offseason

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL salary cap for the 2022 season is now pretty much set at $208.2 million after a major downswing in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Said cap is an increase of roughly $26 million from the 2021 campaign. This puts a lot of teams in great positions to be active on the NFL free agent and trade markets.

Below, we look at the five teams in the best situation. All come from the AFC and boast one thing in common. As of right now, they all have starting quarterbacks who are playing under their rookie deals.

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

Los Angeles Chargers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NFL salary cap room: $75.2 million

$75.2 million Key Los Angeles Chargers free agents: Linval Joseph, Chris Harris, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton

With franchise quarterback Justin Herbert aboard, the Chargers find themselves in a great position. Already a playoff contender in 2021, Herbert is slated to count a mere $7.3 million against the cap next season. That gives Chargers general manager Tom Telesco a whole lot of room to work with. Given that LA has already extended Joey Bosa, this is magnified further.

Sure Mike Williams will likely be a major priority for the Chargers once March comes calling. However, there’s also some big needs for Los Angeles if it wants to take advantage of the remainder of Herbert’s rookie contract. Right tackle, linebacker and cornerback are three areas the Chargers could look to address on the open market.

Related: Updated 2022 NFL free agents

Miami Dolphins

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

NFL salary cap room: $75.46 million

$75.46 million Key Miami Dolphins free agents: Will Fuller, Mike Gesicki

We have absolutely no idea if Tua Tagovailoa is going to be with the Dolphins next season. This will obviously impact things when it comes to the cap, especially if the Fins pull off that long-awaited trade for Deshaun Watson. Outside of his current off-field issues, the Houston Texans’ quarterback is set to count $35 million against the cap for an acquiring team.

Either way, general manager Chris Grier should have enough room to add talent in South Beach. Even when ignoring the quarterback position, there’s a lot of needs here. The offensive line has been a disaster in front of Tua. Meanwhile, there’s some major holes that must be filled at both running back and in the defensive front seven.

Related: 2022 NFL mock draft

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

NFL salary cap room: $71.81 million

$71.81 million Key Jacksonville Jaguars free agents: Cam Robinson, Tre Herndon, D.J Chark

What an absolute dumpster fire these Jaguars have been under first-year head coach Urban Meyer. How bad is it? He might be one-and-done in Duval. Dating back to last season, Jacksonville has lost 26 of 28 games. Meanwhile, rookie No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence has been a mistake waiting to happen.

So, why would any NFL free agent want to sign with the Jaguars? One word. Money. The Jags are expected to have nearly $72 million in cap space to work with. Even if they hand Cam Robinson a lucrative long-term deal, that number would sit at $65-plus million. That’s plenty of cash for general manager Trent Baalke to overspend with.

Related: Updated NFL Playoff and Super Bowl predictions

Cincinnati Bengals

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

NFL salary cap room: $61.29 million

$61.29 million Key Cincinnati Bengals free agents: Riley Reiff, Jessie Bates

It’s not like Cincinnati actually spends money in free agency. That might seem a bit harsh or hyperbolic. But it has been the name of the game under general manager Duke Tobin. Will that change with Cincinnati clearly in playoff contention for the long haul and Joe Burrow showing out under center? We’re not too sure.

What we do know is that these Bengals did go against the grain some last off-season by signing the likes of Trey Hendrickson and Riley Reiff. It’s a must this coming March if these Bengals want to be taken seriously as top-end contenders in the AFC North moving forward.

Is Tom Brady the greatest of all time or a cheater? Who is the best running back in the NFL? (Required) Deflategate was an NFL controversy involving the allegation that New England Patriots QB Tom Brady ordered the deliberate deflation of footballs used in the Patriots' victory against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship Game. The controversy resulted in Brady being suspended for four games; the team was fined $1 million and forfeited two draft selections in 2016. GOAT Cheater

Email (Required) (Enter your email to see the results + subscribe to the Sportsnaut NFL daily newsletter for free).

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

New York Jets

NFL salary cap room: $54.55 million

$54.55 million Key New York Jets free agents: Marcus Maye, Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder

Jets general manager Joe Douglas spent big time last off-season, adding the likes of Carl Lawson, Corey Davis and Sheldon Rankins for the combined lump sum of $93.5 million. It has not paid off. Lawson has missed the entire season to injury while Davis has found himself injury-plagued throughout the campaign.

Will this force Douglas into re-thinking his strategy? We’re not too sure. The Jets boast a 3-10 record. They rank 29th in scoring and 32nd in points allowed. Something must happen in order to save this sinking ship. If that means doling out a lot of cash in NFL free agency for a second consecutive spring, so be it.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors