The Los Angeles Rams and Cam Akers are no longer at odds after reaching a trade agreement with the Minnesota Vikings. According to Adam Schefter, the two teams will also exchange late-round picks in 2026.

Cam Akers trade details:

Los Angeles Rams trade: Cam Akers, 2026 seventh-round pick (conditional)

Cam Akers, 2026 seventh-round pick (conditional) Minnesota Vikings trade: 2026 sixth-round pick (conditional)

It was just last Sunday when news emerged of Akers being listed inactive, ruled as a healthy scratch in the Rams’ Week 2 loss to San Francisco. From there, the plan was for the Rams to find a trade partner for the 52nd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Akers also had a few issues with the Rams last season, where he became unhappy about his role within the offense. This led to a three-week (two games + one bye) absence while the Rams worked to find a trade partner for their starting running back. Akers remained with the team after the Rams couldn’t find an offer to their liking and even became the team’s starter again in Week 11 of last season.

Overall, Akers has started just 15 of the 30 games he’s played since joining the Rams out of Florida State. His best season came in 2022 when Akers had 786 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He also helped the Rams win a Super Bowl in 2021.

Cam Akers career stats: 360 carries, 1,443 rushing yards, 10 TD, 27 receptions, 250 receiving yards, 1 TD

While the Rams may be ready to move on from Akers, he lands into a familiar situation with the Vikings, who not only have coach Kevin O’Connell but also offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, both of whom worked with Akers during their time in Los Angeles. In other words, it shouldn’t take Akers long to get up to full speed in Minnesota.

Chances are, Alexander Mattison will still be the starter in Minnesota, but by trading for Akers, along with signing guard Dalton Risner earlier this week, the Vikings are showing a commitment to improving what’s been one of the worst rushing offenses in football through two weeks. No team has run the ball less, and it’s led to the least rushing yards in the NFL so far. Being that they’re ranked 30th in yards per carry, something needs to change. Perhaps Akers can help be part of the solution.

