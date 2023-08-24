Arizona Cardinals pull off another trade ahead of Week 1

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have been extremely active on the trade block on Thursday, having already traded former top-10 pick Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants for a mere seventh-round pick.

New general manager Monti Ossenfort didn’t stop there. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona has traded former starting right tackle Josh Jones to the Houston Texans. The return for Arizona is not yet known, but it’s likely going to be a late-round selection.

Jones, 26, was a third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2020 out of Houston. He started nine games a season ago at right tackle and 12 games back in 2021 at guard. It’s a homecoming of sorts for the young offensive lineman. He also provides Houston with some versatility along an offensive line that’s among the best in the NFL.

Jones should slot in as a backup behind recently-extended starting right tackle Tytus Howard. He’ll also likely backup Shaq Mason and Kenyon Green at guard.

From the Arizona Cardinals’ perspective, Josh Jones was made expendable when they exhausted the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Ohio State product Paris Johnson Jr. He’ll be a Day 1 starter at right tackle opposite D.J. Humphries

It’s not a surprise that Ossenfort is attempting to mold this roster to his liking. He took over for Steve Keim in that role after Arizona put up a disastrous 4-13 record a season ago.