Who is the highest-paid NFL coach? (Today and All-Time)

Interested in discovering who the highest-paid NFL coach is? You’ll find that out and plenty more in this breakdown of football coach salaries. Although it should be noted, these numbers are not official. Most coach salaries are not revealed to the public.

Highest-paid NFL coach in 2022

10. Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals, $5.5 million per year

After jumping from college to the pros in 2019, Kliff Kingsbury has taken the Arizona Cardinals from the 3-13 team he inherited to an 11-6 record, reaching the playoffs in his third season as head coach. Kingsbury is yet another example of how unproven coaches can have some success in the NFL.

After a solid playing career as a linebacker, playing his role with the ’85 Bears, Ron Rivera has since turned into a respected coach with 11 years at the helm. His peak came in 2015, when the Carolina Panthers went 15-1 on the way to a Super Bowl appearance, Riverboat Ron has been trying to get back ever since.

8. Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $8 million per year

Bruce Arians has twice won Coach of the Year for his work. After winning the Super Bowl a year ago in his first season coaching Tom Brady, it’s no surprise to see Arians among the highest-paid NFL coaches.

7. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs, $8 million per year

Andy Reid, or sometimes affectionately called Big Red, has been an NFL head coach for 23 years, but it wasn’t until he got to the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes that he won the big game, becoming a Super Bowl champion in 2019. He also won AP Coach of the Year back in his fourth season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2002.

6. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers, $8 million per year

Mike Tomlin had zero previous head coaching experience when hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007. While he hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, Tomlin has since become one of the best coaches in football.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

5. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams, $8.5 million per year

When hired in 2017, Sean McVay was the youngest head coach in NFL history at 30 years old. The Los Angeles Rams haven’t missed the playoffs since. In 2022, he won Super Bowl LVI, becoming the youngest coach to do so.

4. Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers, $8.5 million per year

He may be on the hot seat now, but when he was hired Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper gave Matt Rhule an enticing contract offer he couldn’t refuse. He’s just two years into a seven-year contract.

3. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens, $9 million per year

John Harbaugh signed on to be the Baltimore Ravens head coach with a specialty in special teams in 2008. Ever since he’s experienced just two losing seasons and even won a Super Bowl ring in 2012.

Related: NFL Power Rankings – Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl, previewing offseasons for every team

2. Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks, $11 million per year

While there’s some current uncertainty surrounding the immediate future of Pete Carroll in Seattle, he’s earned this spot among the NFL’s highest-paid coaches by having a career .593 winning percentage in addition to a Super Bowl victory in 2013.

1. Bill Belichick, New England Patriots, $12.5 million per year

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Fittingly, the greatest coach of all time is also the highest-paid NFL coach right now, earning an annual salary of $12.5 million. Six Super Bowl rings suggest he’s worth every penny. He’s also the highest-paid NFL coach of all time.

Highest-paid NFL coaches – Honorable mention

Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders, $10 million

Jon Gruden was living the life in Vegas until he resigned from the league after some foolish emails were unsurfaced in 2021. He was just four years into a 10-year, $100 million contract, earning an annual salary that placed him as the third-highest-paid NFL coach.