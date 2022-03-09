Indianapolis Colts schedule: 2022 team opponents

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Detailed view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts schedule: 2022 opponents

Home: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Steelers, Eagles, Washington

Away: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Broncos,, Raiders, Patriots, Giants, Cowboys, Vikings

Indianapolis Colts roster

Disclaimer: All of our predictions are based on the Colts keeping and starting these key players:

QB — Sam Ehlinger

RB — Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack

TE — Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

WR — T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal

Sportsnaut predicts that the Colts will finish with a 10-7 record.

Indianapolis Colts 2021 record: 9-7

Week 1 – Indianapolis Colts lost 28-16 a home against the Seattle Seahawks

When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM EST Spread: Seahawks -3

Seahawks -3 Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 27, Colts 21

Week 2 – Indianapolis Colts lost to the Los Angeles Rams at home, 27-24

When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST Spread: Rams -3.5

Rams -3.5 Moneyline: Rams -220, Colts +180

Rams -220, Colts +180 Over/Under: 48.5

48.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Colts 20

Week 3 – Indianapolis Colts lose to the Tennessee Titans, 25-16

When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST Spread: Titans -5.5 (BetMGM)

Titans -5.5 (BetMGM) Over/Under: 47.5

47.5 Moneyline: Titans (-250), Colts (+200)

Titans (-250), Colts (+200) Sportsnaut projection: Titans 27, Colts 17

Week 4 – Indianapolis Colts beat the Miami Dolphins, 27-17

Spread: Dolphins -2.0 (BetMGM)

Dolphins -2.0 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Dolphins (-135), Colts (+120)

Dolphins (-135), Colts (+120) Over/Under: 42

42 Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 17, Colts 13

Week 5 — Indianapolis Colts lose to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, 31-25

Spread: Ravens -7 (BetMGM)

Ravens -7 (BetMGM) Moneyline : Ravens (-300), Colts (+250)

: Ravens (-300), Colts (+250) Over/Under: 46 points

46 points Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 24, Colts 17

Week 6 – Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans, 31-3

When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 PM Point spread: Colts -10.0

Colts -10.0 Moneyline: Texans +400; Colts -550

Texans +400; Colts -550 Over/under: 43.0

43.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 31, Texans 10

Week 7 — Indianapolis Colts beat the San Francisco 49ers, 30-18

When: Sunday, October 24 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC

Sunday, October 24 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC Spread: 49ers -3.5, (BetMGM)

49ers -3.5, (BetMGM) Moneyline: 49ers (-175), Colts (+150)

49ers (-175), Colts (+150) Over/Under: 45.5 points

45.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 24, Colts 20

Week 8 – Indianapolis Colts lost to Tennessee Titans, 34-31

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM Point spread: Colts -2.5

Colts -2.5 Moneyline: Colts (-145), Titans (+120)

Colts (-145), Titans (+120) Over/under: 50.5 points

50.5 points Sportsnaut: Titans 27, Colts 24

Week 9 — Indianapolis Colts beat New York Jets, 45-30

When: Thursday, November 4 at 8:20 PM EST

Thursday, November 4 at 8:20 PM EST Line: Colts -10.5, ( BetMGM )

Colts -10.5, ( BetMGM ) Spread: Colts (-500), Jets (+375)

Colts (-500), Jets (+375) Over/Under: 46.5

46.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 24, Jets 14

Week 10 – Indianapolis Colts defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17

When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 PM EST

Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 PM EST Point spread: Colts -10.5, (BetMGM)

Colts -10.5, (BetMGM) Moneyline: Colts (-500), Jaguars (+400)

Colts (-500), Jaguars (+400) Over/under: 47.5

47.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 27, Jaguars 17

Week 11 – Indianapolis Colts beat the Buffalo Bills, 41-15

When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST

Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST Spread: Bills -7, (BetMGM)

Bills -7, (BetMGM) Moneyline: Bills (-300), Colts (+250)

Bills (-300), Colts (+250) Over/Under: 49.5 total points

49.5 total points Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 31, Colts 24

Week 12 – Indianapolis Colts defeated by Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-31

Line: Colts +2.5, BetMGM

Colts +2.5, BetMGM Spread: Colts (+120), Buccaneers (-145)

Over/Under: 51 points

51 points Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 28, Colts 24

Week 13 – Indianapolis Colts beat Houston Texans, 31-0

Spread: Colts -8.5, BetMGM

Colts -8.5, BetMGM Moneyline: Colts (-375), Texans (+300)

Colts (-375), Texans (+300) Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 31, Texans 17

WEEK 14 BYE

Week 15 – Indianapolis Colts defeated Tennessee Titans, 27-17

Spread: Colts -2

Colts -2 Moneyline: Colts -125, Patriots +105

Colts -125, Patriots +105 Over/Under: 46

46 Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 23, Colts 21

Week 16 – Indianapolis Colts defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 22-16

Point spread: Cardinals -1.5

Cardinals -1.5 Over/under: 49.5

49.5 Moneyline: Cardinals (-125), Colts (+105)

Cardinals (-125), Colts (+105) Week 16 schedule prediction: Colts 27, Cardinals 21

Week 17 – Indianapolis Colts lost to Las Vegas Raiders, 23-20

Spread: Colts -7

Colts -7 Moneyline: Colts (-350), Raiders (+290)

Colts (-350), Raiders (+290) Over/under: 45.5

45.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 27, Raiders 20

Week 18 – Indianapolis Colts lost to Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-11