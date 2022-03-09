Indianapolis Colts schedule: 2022 team opponents

Indianapolis Colts schedule: 2022 opponents
- Home: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Steelers, Eagles, Washington
- Away: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Broncos,, Raiders, Patriots, Giants, Cowboys, Vikings
Indianapolis Colts roster
Disclaimer: All of our predictions are based on the Colts keeping and starting these key players:
- QB — Sam Ehlinger
- RB — Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack
- TE — Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox
- WR — T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal
Sportsnaut predicts that the Colts will finish with a 10-7 record.
Indianapolis Colts 2021 record: 9-7
Week 1 – Indianapolis Colts lost 28-16 a home against the Seattle Seahawks
- When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM EST
- Spread: Seahawks -3
- Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 27, Colts 21
Week 2 – Indianapolis Colts lost to the Los Angeles Rams at home, 27-24
- When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
- Spread: Rams -3.5
- Moneyline: Rams -220, Colts +180
- Over/Under: 48.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Colts 20
Week 3 – Indianapolis Colts lose to the Tennessee Titans, 25-16
- When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
- Spread: Titans -5.5 (BetMGM)
- Over/Under: 47.5
- Moneyline: Titans (-250), Colts (+200)
- Sportsnaut projection: Titans 27, Colts 17
Week 4 – Indianapolis Colts beat the Miami Dolphins, 27-17
- Spread: Dolphins -2.0 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Dolphins (-135), Colts (+120)
- Over/Under: 42
- Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 17, Colts 13
Week 5 — Indianapolis Colts lose to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, 31-25
- Spread: Ravens -7 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Ravens (-300), Colts (+250)
- Over/Under: 46 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 24, Colts 17
Week 6 – Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans, 31-3
- When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 PM
- Point spread: Colts -10.0
- Moneyline: Texans +400; Colts -550
- Over/under: 43.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 31, Texans 10
Week 7 — Indianapolis Colts beat the San Francisco 49ers, 30-18
- When: Sunday, October 24 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
- Spread: 49ers -3.5, (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-175), Colts (+150)
- Over/Under: 45.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 24, Colts 20
Week 8 – Indianapolis Colts lost to Tennessee Titans, 34-31
- When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM
- Point spread: Colts -2.5
- Moneyline: Colts (-145), Titans (+120)
- Over/under: 50.5 points
- Sportsnaut: Titans 27, Colts 24
Week 9 — Indianapolis Colts beat New York Jets, 45-30
- When: Thursday, November 4 at 8:20 PM EST
- Line: Colts -10.5, ( BetMGM )
- Spread: Colts (-500), Jets (+375)
- Over/Under: 46.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 24, Jets 14
Week 10 – Indianapolis Colts defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17
- When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 PM EST
- Point spread: Colts -10.5, (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Colts (-500), Jaguars (+400)
- Over/under: 47.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 27, Jaguars 17
Week 11 – Indianapolis Colts beat the Buffalo Bills, 41-15
- When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST
- Spread: Bills -7, (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Bills (-300), Colts (+250)
- Over/Under: 49.5 total points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 31, Colts 24
Week 12 – Indianapolis Colts defeated by Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-31
- Line: Colts +2.5, BetMGM
- Spread: Colts (+120), Buccaneers (-145)
- Over/Under: 51 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 28, Colts 24
Week 13 – Indianapolis Colts beat Houston Texans, 31-0
- Spread: Colts -8.5, BetMGM
- Moneyline: Colts (-375), Texans (+300)
- Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 31, Texans 17
WEEK 14 BYE
Week 15 – Indianapolis Colts defeated Tennessee Titans, 27-17
- Spread: Colts -2
- Moneyline: Colts -125, Patriots +105
- Over/Under: 46
- Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 23, Colts 21
Week 16 – Indianapolis Colts defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 22-16
- Point spread: Cardinals -1.5
- Over/under: 49.5
- Moneyline: Cardinals (-125), Colts (+105)
- Week 16 schedule prediction: Colts 27, Cardinals 21
Week 17 – Indianapolis Colts lost to Las Vegas Raiders, 23-20
- Spread: Colts -7
- Moneyline: Colts (-350), Raiders (+290)
- Over/under: 45.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 27, Raiders 20
Week 18 – Indianapolis Colts lost to Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-11
- Spread: Colts -15.5
- Moneyline: Colts (-1000), Jaguars (+650)
- Over/Under: 44 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 31, Jaguars 14