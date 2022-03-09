fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published March 9, 2022

Indianapolis Colts schedule: 2022 team opponents

Matt Johnson
Indianapolis Colts schedule
Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Detailed view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts schedule: 2022 opponents

  • Home: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Steelers, Eagles, Washington
  • Away: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Broncos,, Raiders, Patriots, Giants, Cowboys, Vikings

Indianapolis Colts roster

Disclaimer: All of our predictions are based on the Colts keeping and starting these key players:

  • QB — Sam Ehlinger
  • RB — Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack
  • TE — Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox
  • WR — T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal

Sportsnaut predicts that the Colts will finish with a 10-7 record.

NFL games today: Full 2022 NFL offseason schedule
Also Read:
NFL games today: Full 2022 NFL offseason schedule

Indianapolis Colts 2021 record: 9-7

Top NFL free agents of 2022: Looking at the best 200 players available
Also Read:
Top NFL free agents of 2022: Looking at the best 200 players available

Week 1 – Indianapolis Colts lost 28-16 a home against the Seattle Seahawks

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Seahawks -3
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 27, Colts 21

Week 2 – Indianapolis Colts lost to the Los Angeles Rams at home, 27-24

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Rams -3.5
  • Moneyline: Rams -220, Colts +180
  • Over/Under: 48.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Colts 20

Week 3 – Indianapolis Colts lose to the Tennessee Titans, 25-16

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Titans -5.5 (BetMGM)
  • Over/Under: 47.5
  • Moneyline: Titans (-250), Colts (+200)
  • Sportsnaut projection: Titans 27, Colts 17

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

Week 4 – Indianapolis Colts beat the Miami Dolphins, 27-17

  • Spread: Dolphins -2.0 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Dolphins (-135), Colts (+120)
  • Over/Under: 42
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 17, Colts 13

Week 5 — Indianapolis Colts lose to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, 31-25

  • Spread: Ravens -7 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Ravens (-300), Colts (+250)
  • Over/Under: 46 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 24, Colts 17

Week 6 – Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans, 31-3

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 PM
  • Point spread: Colts -10.0
  • Moneyline: Texans +400; Colts -550
  • Over/under: 43.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 31, Texans 10

Week 7 — Indianapolis Colts beat the San Francisco 49ers, 30-18

  • When: Sunday, October 24 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Spread: 49ers -3.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline:  49ers (-175), Colts (+150)
  • Over/Under:  45.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 24, Colts 20

Week 8 – Indianapolis Colts lost to Tennessee Titans, 34-31

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM
  • Point spread: Colts -2.5
  • Moneyline: Colts (-145), Titans (+120)
  • Over/under: 50.5 points
  • Sportsnaut: Titans 27, Colts 24

Week 9 — Indianapolis Colts beat New York Jets, 45-30

  • When: Thursday, November 4 at 8:20 PM EST
  • Line: Colts -10.5, ( BetMGM 
  • Spread: Colts (-500), Jets (+375)
  • Over/Under: 46.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 24, Jets 14

Week 10 – Indianapolis Colts defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 PM EST
  • Point spread: Colts -10.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Colts (-500), Jaguars (+400)
  • Over/under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 27, Jaguars 17

Week 11 – Indianapolis Colts beat the Buffalo Bills, 41-15

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST
  • Spread: Bills -7, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Bills (-300), Colts (+250)
  • Over/Under: 49.5 total points
  • Sportsnaut prediction:  Bills 31, Colts 24

Week 12 – Indianapolis Colts defeated by Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-31

  • Line: Colts +2.5, BetMGM
  • Spread: Colts (+120), Buccaneers (-145)
  • Over/Under: 51 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 28, Colts 24

Week 13 – Indianapolis Colts beat Houston Texans, 31-0

  • Spread: Colts -8.5, BetMGM
  • Moneyline: Colts (-375), Texans (+300)
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 31, Texans 17

WEEK 14 BYE

Week 15 – Indianapolis Colts defeated Tennessee Titans, 27-17

  • Spread: Colts -2
  • Moneyline: Colts -125, Patriots +105
  • Over/Under: 46
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 23, Colts 21

Week 16 – Indianapolis Colts defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 22-16

  • Point spread: Cardinals -1.5
  • Over/under: 49.5
  • Moneyline: Cardinals (-125), Colts (+105)
  • Week 16 schedule prediction:  Colts 27, Cardinals 21

Week 17 – Indianapolis Colts lost to Las Vegas Raiders, 23-20

  • Spread: Colts -7
  • Moneyline: Colts (-350), Raiders (+290)
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 27, Raiders 20

Week 18 – Indianapolis Colts lost to Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-11

  • Spread: Colts -15.5
  • Moneyline: Colts (-1000), Jaguars (+650)
  • Over/Under: 44 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Colts 31, Jaguars 14

Share: