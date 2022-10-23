Titans clamp down, give Colts the boot 19-10

Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Bullock kicked four field goals, Derrick Henry rushed for 128 yards and the Tennessee Titans earned a season sweep of the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts with a 19-10 victory Sunday at Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee (4-2) won its fourth straight game and also also earning a tiebreaker advantage over Indianapolis (3-3-1) after sweeping the season series. The Titans also scored in the fourth quarter for the first time this season.

Bullock did the fourth-quarter honors with field goals of 38 and 48 yards. The latter came with 4:47 left in the game, giving Tennessee a two-score lead. The Colts coughed up their third turnover of the day with a Michael Pittman Jr. fumble on their final possession to seal their fifth straight loss to the Titans.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 13 of 20 passes for 132 yards and played the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Most of the Titans’ offense was Henry, who rushed 30 times and went over 100 yards for the third straight week.

Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan completed 33 of 44 passes for 243 yards and a 4-yard touchdown to Parris Campbell with 4:07 left in the third quarter. But Ryan also tossed two interceptions, giving him nine in seven games, and was sacked three times.

Neither team did much offensively in a quick first half. The only points either offense scored came via a pair of Bullock field goals. He connected from 27 yards with 4:03 left in the first quarter and from 28 at the 1:57 remaining in the first half.

Tennessee’s defense had full control of Ryan and the Indianapolis attack. After playing a turnover-free game last week in a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars when he threw for 389 yards, Ryan was mistake prone again.

Ryan’s biggest miscue came when he rushed a throw to his left in the second quarter while under pressure from Bud Dupree. Safety Andrew Adams undercut the route and picked it off. He ran 76 untouched yards for the Titans’ only touchdown that helped build a 13-0 halftime lead.

–Field Level Media