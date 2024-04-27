Miami Dolphins draft picks 2024: Dolphins draft grade, pick-by-pick analysis

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Who did the Miami Dolphins draft? The 2024 NFL Draft is crucial for a Miami team that faced several free agency losses. Our Dolphins draft tracker 2024 will keep you updated with everything you need to know from the first round to the end of the draft on Day 3.

Let’s dive into our analysis of the Dolphins draft picks in 2024. Bookmark this page for updates throughout the 2024 NFL Draft. We’ll also have prospect profiles on the top picks of the Dolphins draft class.

Dolphins draft analysis 2024: Pick-by-pick analysis of the Dolphins draft picks this year

Round 1, 21st overall: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

After losing several key defenders, the Dolphins likely didn’t feel like they had a choice but to address their front seven. Chop Robinson has freakish potential, and if his 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine didn’t prove it, his film will.

Chop Robinson is going to be a very good player and not only has McDaniel warned us he would take an EDGE every year if he could but under Weaver, I'm excited to see this kid develop in Miami.



He was my EDGE4 of this class.



✅ The most explosive player in this EDGE class

✅… pic.twitter.com/F0tKPU7Yyn — Reason (@the_real_reason) April 26, 2024

Grade: B+

Robinson has a chance to make an immediate impact in Miami thanks to being so powerful off the line, overwhelming opponents with his quickness. If Anthony Weaver can help Robinson become more consistent, the Dolphins could have a future Pro Bowl talent here.

Round 2, 55th overall: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

After addressing their pass rush needs in the first round, the Dolphins take a crack at strengthening their offensive line by drafting a potential future franchise left tackle in Patrick Paul. At 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, Paul not only has great size, but he’s also a standout pass protector, making him a great fit in Miami’s aerial attack.

Grade: B+

Paul started all three seasons at left tackle and allowed only two sacks in the past two years combined. While he’s impressive in pass protection, Paul still needs to work on his overall technique and show more grit as a run blocker.

Round 4, 120th overall: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

Adding Jaylen Wright, another speedster who clocked a 4.38 40-yard dash, is great value with the 120th pick. But trading a 2025 third-round pick to get a player who will likely be stuck behind De’von Achane is an odd choice. Yet, we have a feeling Mike McDaniel will find a way to use his new toy, and it won’t be long before he becomes a big part of the backfield with Raheem Mostert recently turning 32.

Grade: B

Round 5, 158th overall: Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State

While the Dolphins already addressed the edge position with Chop Robinson in the first round, as we learned during last season’s playoff debacle, a team can never have too many pass rushers. Mohamed Kamara is an explosive athlete who was already a productive player in college. If his traits translate to the NFL, Kamara could earn an early role on third downs.

Grade: B+

Round 6, 184th overall: Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

A 5-foot-8 receiver who’s described as an elite separator, Malik Washington is perfect to compete for the slot role in Miami. After Washington recorded 1,400 yards, and 1,700 all-purpose yards in 2023, some thought he might be drafted on Day 2, so getting him in the sixth round feels like a big win for the Dolphins.

Grade: A-

Round 6, 198th overall: Patrick McMorris, S, California

It’s hard to have too much distaste for the 198th pick in the NFL Draft, but Patrick McMorris wasn’t on the radar of some draft analysts. He doesn’t even have a profile on PFF, but NFL.com had him tabbed as an undrafted free agent. McMorris has NFL size at 6-feet, 205 pounds, and he has experience playing multiple safety roles. Yet, some wonder if he has the speed to cover the best athletes in the pros, and a propensity to miss tackles doesn’t help. However, the Dolphins’ front office saw something they liked in the Cal product.

Grade: C-

Round 7. 241st overall: Tahj Washington, WR, USC

At 5-foot-10, Tahj Washington doesn’t have ideal size, and his 4.52 40 time won’t wow anyone either. The former USC wideout won’t ever be anything more than a slot receiver, but his excellent route-running ability could make him a perfect fit for the role. He’s also a plus blocker, which means Coach McDaniel will love him. Washington’s willingness to get his nose dirty makes him perfect for special teams and possibly even a bit role as an extra receiver.

Grade: B-

Dolphins news, rumors

