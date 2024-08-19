2025 NFL Draft order: Picks by team, draft order and 2025 NFL Draft info

Who has the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? While the 2025 NFL Draft order won’t be determined for months, we do know which draft picks all 32 NFL teams we have. Here, we’ll keep track of the updated NFL Draft order for 2025 and track draft picks by team.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft

Keeping all of that in mind, let’s dive into our overview of the 2025 NFL Draft picks by team.

2025 NFL Draft picks by team

Here are the draft picks by team for the 2025 NFL Draft. We’ll provide updates following each trade that is made. We haven’t included projected compensatory picks for the 2025 NFL Draft order. We’ll hold off on those until December.

Also Read: NFL defense rankings

Arizona Cardinals draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6 Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 4

Round 5

Round 7 (via Rams) Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 2 (via MIN)

Round 3

Round 4

Round 4 (via CHI)

Round 6

Round 6 (via NYG) Carolina Panthers draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2 (via LAR)

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 5 (via NYG)

Round 6

Round 7 (ARZ/CAR)

Round 7 (via SF) Chicago Bears draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 2 (via CAR)

Round 3

Round 4* (via PIT)

Round 5

Round 6

Round 6 (via MIA)

Round 6* (via PIT)

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7 Cleveland Browns draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 6 (via DET)

Round 6 (via MIN) Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Denver Broncos draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 6 (via PHI) Detroit Lions draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 4 (via PHI)

Round 5

Round 7 (via DAL)

Round 7 Green Bay Packers draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Houston Texans draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7 Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7 Jaguars draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 3 (via MIN)

Round 4

Round 4 (via MIN)

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 3 (via TEN)

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7 (via NYJ)

Round 7 (via CAR) Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7 Chargers draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 6 (via NE)

Round 7 (via MIN)

Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 3

Round 4

Round 6

Round 6 (via ATL) Miami Dolphins draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 4

Round 5

Round 5 (via DEN)

Round 7 (via CHI)

Round 7 Vikings draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 5

Round 5 (via CLE)

Patriots draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 3 (via ATL)

Round 4

Round 5

Round 7 via CLE/LAC)

Round 7 (via TEN) New Orleans Saints draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6 New York Giants draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

ROund 3

Round 4

Round 5 (via SEA)

Round 7

Round 7 (via BUF)

New York Jets draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 3 (via DET)

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 6 (via KC) Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 3 (via MIA)

Round 4 (via DET)

Round 5

Round 5 (via BUF)

Round 7 (ATL/DEN/NO)

Round 7 Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4* (to CHI)

Round 5

Round 5 (via LAR)

Round 6 (via HOU)

Round 7

Round 7 (ATL/DEN/NO)

49ers draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 3 (compensation)

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7 (via ARZ/CAR) Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 6

Round 7 Buccaneers draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 7

Tennessee Titans draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6 Washington Commanders draft picks 2025 Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Who are the best players in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here are the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft right now. We’ve organized them by position.

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia Bulldogs

Connor Weigman, QB, Texas A&M Aggies

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado Buffaloes

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State Broncos

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina Tar Heels

Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri Tigers

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona Wildcats

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado Buffaloes

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

Will Campbell, OT, LSU Tigers

Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas Longhorns

Emory Jones Jr, OT, LSU Tigers

Tyler Booker, OT, Alabama Crimson Tide

Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M Aggies

Mason Graham, EDGE, Michigan Wolverines

James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee Volunteers

Will Johnson, DB, Michigan Wolverines

Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia Bulldogs

Benjamin Morrison, DB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Which 2025 NFL Draft picks have been traded?

None at this point. We’ll provide full updates once blockbuster trades are made impacting the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL compensatory pick projections

We’ll provide the projected 2025 NFL Draft compensatory picks later this season.

Who has the most draft picks in 2025?

The Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears have the most draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft locations by year

2025 NFL Draft: Green Bay, Wisconsin near and around the iconic Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin near and around the iconic Lambeau Field 2024 NFL Draft : Detroit, Michigan at Campus Martius Park

: Detroit, Michigan at Campus Martius Park 2023 NFL Draft: Kansas City, Missouri at Union Station

Kansas City, Missouri at Union Station 2022 NFL Draft: Paradise, Nevada at Caesars Forum

Paradise, Nevada at Caesars Forum 2021 NFL Draft: Cleveland, Ohio at North Coast Harbor

Cleveland, Ohio at North Coast Harbor 2020 NFL Draft: Virtual

Virtual 2019 NFL Draft: Nashville, Tennessee in Lower Broadway

Nashville, Tennessee in Lower Broadway 2018 NFL Draft: Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium

Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium 2017 NFL Draft: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Philadelphia Museum of art

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Philadelphia Museum of art 2016 NFL Draft: Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre

Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre 2015 NFL Draft: Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre

Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre 2014 NFL Draft: New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall

What 2025 NFL Draft picks have been traded?

Second round

Carolina Panthers to Chicago Bears – Bryce Young trade

– Bryce Young trade Minnesota Vikings to Houston to Buffalo – 2024 NFL Draft trade, Stefon Diggs trade

2024 NFL Draft trade, Stefon Diggs trade Los Angeles Rams to Carolina Panthers: Trade-up for Braden Fiske

Third round

Tennessee Titans to Kansas City Chiefs – L’Jarius Sneed trade

L’Jarius Sneed trade Minnesota Vikings to Jacksonville Jaguars – Trade-up for Dallas Turner

Trade-up for Dallas Turner Detroit Lions to New York Jets – Trade-up for Giovanni Manu

Trade-up for Giovanni Manu Miami Dolphins to Philadelphia Eagles – Trade-up for Jaylen Wright

Trade-up for Jaylen Wright Atlanta Falcons to New England Patriots – Matthew Judon trade

Fourth round

Philadelphia Eagles to Detroit Lions – D’Andre Swift trade

D’Andre Swift trade Minnesota Vikings to Jacksonville Jaguars – Trade-up for Dalals Turner

Trade-up for Dalals Turner Detroit Lions to Philadelphia Eagles – Trade-up for Sione Vaki

Trade-up for Sione Vaki Chicago Bears to Buffalo Bills – Trade-up for Austin Booker

Fifth round

San Francisco 49ers to Carolina Panthers (Christian McCaffrey trade)

Denver Broncos to Miami Dolphins (Bradley Chubb trade)

Cleveland Browns to Minnesota Vikings (Za’Darius Smith trade)

Los Angeles Rams to Pittsburgh Steelers (Kevin Dotson trade)

Seattle Seahawks to New York Giants (Leonard Williams trade)

Sixth round

Pittsburgh Steelers to Washington Commanders (William Jackson trade)

Minnesota Vikings to Cleveland Browns (Za’Darius Smith trade)

Pittsburgh Steelers to Los Angeles Rams (Kevin Dotson trade)

New York Giants to Buffalo Bills (Carlos Basham trade)

Houston Texans to Pittsburgh Steelers (Kendrick Green trade)

Philadelphia Eagles to Denver Broncos (Albert Okwuegbunam trade)

Seventh round

New Orleans Saints to Philadelphia Eagles (Chaunce Gardner-Johnson trade)

Pittsburgh Steelers to Minnesota Vikings (Jesse Davis trade)

Arizona Cardinals to Carolina Panthers (Robbie Anderson trade)

When is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft will run April 24-26. The first round will be on the 24th with the second and third rounds on the second day and the remainder of the draft on the 26th.

Fans can watch the NFL Draft 2025 on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will also be made available on ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio.

Where is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft is being held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Is the NFL Draft free to attend in 2025?

Just like in 2024, fans can attend all three days of the 2025 NFL Draft for free in Green Bay. While football fans will have to sign up and be approved by the NFL, the league makes it a very fan-friendly process. More information on tickets will be available at a later time.

How many rounds are in the NFL Draft?

There are seven rounds in the NFL Draft. All 32 teams are provided with one pick in each of Rounds 1-7, which they can then trade or keep to select a player. The NFL also awards compensatory picks, beginning in Round 3, and the league can take draft picks away from teams.