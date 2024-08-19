2025 NFL Draft order: Picks by team, draft order and 2025 NFL Draft info

Who has the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? While the 2025 NFL Draft order won’t be determined for months, we do know which draft picks all 32 NFL teams we have. Here, we’ll keep track of the updated NFL Draft order for 2025 and track draft picks by team.
Keeping all of that in mind, let’s dive into our overview of the 2025 NFL Draft picks by team.
2025 NFL Draft picks by team
Here are the draft picks by team for the 2025 NFL Draft. We’ll provide updates following each trade that is made. We haven’t included projected compensatory picks for the 2025 NFL Draft order. We’ll hold off on those until December.
Arizona Cardinals draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 7 (via Rams)
Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7
Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 2 (via MIN)
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 4 (via CHI)
- Round 6
- Round 6 (via NYG)
Carolina Panthers draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2 (via LAR)
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 5 (via NYG)
- Round 6
- Round 7 (ARZ/CAR)
- Round 7 (via SF)
Chicago Bears draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 2 (via CAR)
- Round 3
- Round 4* (via PIT)
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 6 (via MIA)
- Round 6* (via PIT)
Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7
Cleveland Browns draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 6 (via DET)
- Round 6 (via MIN)
Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
Denver Broncos draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 6 (via PHI)
Detroit Lions draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 4 (via PHI)
- Round 5
- Round 7 (via DAL)
- Round 7
Green Bay Packers draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7
Houston Texans draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7
Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7
Jaguars draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 3 (via MIN)
- Round 4
- Round 4 (via MIN)
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7
Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 3 (via TEN)
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7 (via NYJ)
- Round 7 (via CAR)
Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7
Chargers draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 6 (via NE)
- Round 7 (via MIN)
Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 6
- Round 6 (via ATL)
Miami Dolphins draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 5 (via DEN)
- Round 7 (via CHI)
- Round 7
Vikings draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 5
- Round 5 (via CLE)
Patriots draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 3 (via ATL)
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 7 via CLE/LAC)
- Round 7 (via TEN)
New Orleans Saints draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
New York Giants draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- ROund 3
- Round 4
- Round 5 (via SEA)
- Round 7
- Round 7 (via BUF)
New York Jets draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 3 (via DET)
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 6 (via KC)
Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 3 (via MIA)
- Round 4 (via DET)
- Round 5
- Round 5 (via BUF)
- Round 7 (ATL/DEN/NO)
- Round 7
Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4* (to CHI)
- Round 5
- Round 5 (via LAR)
- Round 6 (via HOU)
- Round 7
- Round 7 (ATL/DEN/NO)
49ers draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 3 (compensation)
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7 (via ARZ/CAR)
Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 6
- Round 7
Buccaneers draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 7
Tennessee Titans draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
Washington Commanders draft picks 2025
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7
Who are the best players in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Here are the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft right now. We’ve organized them by position.
- Carson Beck, QB, Georgia Bulldogs
- Connor Weigman, QB, Texas A&M Aggies
- Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado Buffaloes
- Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State Buckeyes
- Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State Broncos
- Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina Tar Heels
- Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri Tigers
- Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona Wildcats
- Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado Buffaloes
- Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes
- Will Campbell, OT, LSU Tigers
- Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas Longhorns
- Emory Jones Jr, OT, LSU Tigers
- Tyler Booker, OT, Alabama Crimson Tide
- Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M Aggies
- Mason Graham, EDGE, Michigan Wolverines
- James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee Volunteers
- Will Johnson, DB, Michigan Wolverines
- Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia Bulldogs
- Benjamin Morrison, DB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Which 2025 NFL Draft picks have been traded?
None at this point. We’ll provide full updates once blockbuster trades are made impacting the 2025 NFL Draft.
2025 NFL compensatory pick projections
We’ll provide the projected 2025 NFL Draft compensatory picks later this season.
Who has the most draft picks in 2025?
The Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears have the most draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
NFL Draft locations by year
- 2025 NFL Draft: Green Bay, Wisconsin near and around the iconic Lambeau Field
- 2024 NFL Draft: Detroit, Michigan at Campus Martius Park
- 2023 NFL Draft: Kansas City, Missouri at Union Station
- 2022 NFL Draft: Paradise, Nevada at Caesars Forum
- 2021 NFL Draft: Cleveland, Ohio at North Coast Harbor
- 2020 NFL Draft: Virtual
- 2019 NFL Draft: Nashville, Tennessee in Lower Broadway
- 2018 NFL Draft: Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium
- 2017 NFL Draft: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Philadelphia Museum of art
- 2016 NFL Draft: Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre
- 2015 NFL Draft: Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre
- 2014 NFL Draft: New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall
What 2025 NFL Draft picks have been traded?
Second round
- Carolina Panthers to Chicago Bears – Bryce Young trade
- Minnesota Vikings to Houston to Buffalo – 2024 NFL Draft trade, Stefon Diggs trade
- Los Angeles Rams to Carolina Panthers: Trade-up for Braden Fiske
Third round
- Tennessee Titans to Kansas City Chiefs – L’Jarius Sneed trade
- Minnesota Vikings to Jacksonville Jaguars – Trade-up for Dallas Turner
- Detroit Lions to New York Jets – Trade-up for Giovanni Manu
- Miami Dolphins to Philadelphia Eagles – Trade-up for Jaylen Wright
- Atlanta Falcons to New England Patriots – Matthew Judon trade
Fourth round
- Philadelphia Eagles to Detroit Lions – D’Andre Swift trade
- Minnesota Vikings to Jacksonville Jaguars – Trade-up for Dalals Turner
- Detroit Lions to Philadelphia Eagles – Trade-up for Sione Vaki
- Chicago Bears to Buffalo Bills – Trade-up for Austin Booker
Fifth round
- San Francisco 49ers to Carolina Panthers (Christian McCaffrey trade)
- Denver Broncos to Miami Dolphins (Bradley Chubb trade)
- Cleveland Browns to Minnesota Vikings (Za’Darius Smith trade)
- Los Angeles Rams to Pittsburgh Steelers (Kevin Dotson trade)
- Seattle Seahawks to New York Giants (Leonard Williams trade)
Sixth round
- Pittsburgh Steelers to Washington Commanders (William Jackson trade)
- Minnesota Vikings to Cleveland Browns (Za’Darius Smith trade)
- Pittsburgh Steelers to Los Angeles Rams (Kevin Dotson trade)
- New York Giants to Buffalo Bills (Carlos Basham trade)
- Houston Texans to Pittsburgh Steelers (Kendrick Green trade)
- Philadelphia Eagles to Denver Broncos (Albert Okwuegbunam trade)
Seventh round
- New Orleans Saints to Philadelphia Eagles (Chaunce Gardner-Johnson trade)
- Pittsburgh Steelers to Minnesota Vikings (Jesse Davis trade)
- Arizona Cardinals to Carolina Panthers (Robbie Anderson trade)
When is the 2025 NFL Draft?
The 2025 NFL Draft will run April 24-26. The first round will be on the 24th with the second and third rounds on the second day and the remainder of the draft on the 26th.
Fans can watch the NFL Draft 2025 on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will also be made available on ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio.
Where is the 2025 NFL Draft?
The 2025 NFL Draft is being held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Is the NFL Draft free to attend in 2025?
Just like in 2024, fans can attend all three days of the 2025 NFL Draft for free in Green Bay. While football fans will have to sign up and be approved by the NFL, the league makes it a very fan-friendly process. More information on tickets will be available at a later time.
How many rounds are in the NFL Draft?
There are seven rounds in the NFL Draft. All 32 teams are provided with one pick in each of Rounds 1-7, which they can then trade or keep to select a player. The NFL also awards compensatory picks, beginning in Round 3, and the league can take draft picks away from teams.