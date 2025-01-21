Identifying top Cooper Kupp landing spots in 2025

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver announced he will play next season but he is uncertain about his future with the team. Heading into his age-32 season, the 6-foot-2 receiver is three years removed from his last Pro Bowl selection and injuries have taken away some of the ability that made him an All-Pro and Super Bowl MVP. However, if he becomes available, there will be plenty of suitors interested in his services. Related: Early NFL free agency predictions 2025 For Los Angeles, the decision to move on from Kupp would be entirely financial. He carries a $29.78 million cap hit in 2025 and playing in 33 combined games over the last three seasons doesn’t merit the salary. Notably, per OverTheCap.com, the Rams would create $15 million in cap space this offseason if Kupp is designated as a post-June 1 release. With that option on the table, we’re examining potential landing spots for the former Offensive Player of the Year.

Los Angeles Chargers

One of the most obvious potential landing spots for Cooper Kupp is the Los Angeles Chargers. It goes beyond the convenience of not having to relocate, though, that certainly helps. Kupp's style of play is everything Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh looks for in his favorite football players. Furthermore, Kupp finished with the sixth-highest target rate (54.3 percent) on throws 0-9 yards past the line of scrimmage this past season and Justin Herbert threw 41.6 percent of his throws underneath. Furthermore, Kupp would be a great mentor for Ladd McConkey.

Houston Texans

Unfortunately for the Houston Texans, the Tank Dell injury could sideline him for most if not all of the 2025 NFL season. As the Divisional Round loss and so many games before it showed, this offense really struggles to consistently move the chains with just Nico Collins out there. Cooper Kupp is the perfect solution. For one thing, he'd add another veteran to this Texans locker room and a young receiving corps needs his experience. More importantly, Kupp is the perfect underneath pass-catching option on early downs. That matters because Houston struggled to run the football in 2024, often setting up third-and-longs. Kupp, along with upgrading the offensive line, fixes that.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers both need a No. 2 receiver and an adult in the room. George Pickens, for as talented as he is, loses control of his emotions when the football isn't coming his way and can check out mentally. Whoever the Steelers quarterback is in 2025, he needs someone he can consistently depend on. Mike Tomlin would love the mentality Cooper Kupp brings to the Steelers locker room and his on-field impact would be even more significant. If Pickens learns anything from Kupp about how to act maturely on the field, that's an even bigger win for Pittsburgh.

Washington Commanders

A big priority with our Cooper Kupp landing spots is putting him on a team either with a great quarterback situation or a playoff contender; ideally both. The Washington Commanders check every box. One of the many reasons Jayden Daniels' success this season is so remarkable is because he's largely doing it with a one-man receiving corps. Terry McLaurin – 23.1% target rate 20-plus yards downfield – is the field-stretcher, but this offense also needs someone working the short and intermediate areas. Kupp is an excellent fit to fill that void in the Commanders' offense and Washington has more than enough cap space to add him and spend big elsewhere.

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix more than proved himself as a rookie, demonstrating that he can at least be an above-average quarterback who fits like a glove in Sean Payton's scheme. Now it's time for the Broncos front office to put more talent around their franchise quarterback. Cooper Kupp would be that dependable weapon, helping mitigate a below-average ground game and serving as a consistent third-down threat to help move the chains.

New England Patriots

