15 early NFL free agency predictions for 2025

NFL free agency 2025 doesn’t officially begin until March but there is a lot of excitement for the pool of top NFL free agents this offseason. In a class that features Tee Higgins, Aaron Jones, Chris Godwin and so many other difference-makers, hundreds of millions of dollars will be spent this offseason. Here, we’re diving into some early NFL free agency predictions for the top NFL free agents in 2025.

Sam Darnold – Tennessee Titans

A return to the Minnesota Vikings now seems out of the question. The Las Vegas Raiders might also be an option, but it's hard to believe they would see Tom Brady as a franchise savior. Instead, Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan rolls the dice with his job on the line in 2025. Tennesee has already demonstrated that it is willing to spend big in NFL free agency, even if it isn't in the team's best long-term interest for building a team. Darnold provides stability and if Tennessee uses its first-round pick on a right tackle, the Titans offensive line could be good enough for Darnold to succeed on a three-year deal.

Russell Wilson – Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson likely won't have many starting jobs open to him in NFL free agency. It also seems apparent that the Pittsburgh Steelers are fine just running it back with largely the same roster and coaching staff after another disappointing season. Pittsburgh lacks the draft capital and cap space to potentially land a marquee name, so it just settles for bringing Wilson back on a one-year deal.

Tee Higgins – New England Patriots

The Cincinnati Bengals can try and do everything in their power to retain Tee Higgins, but the rubber meets the road once he hits the open market. Higgins is a bonafide No. 1 receiver and he's only entering his age-26 season. This is a golden opportunity for a team with a franchise-caliber quarterback on a rookie contract to strike. The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are both compelling options, but the Patriots;' aggressiveness leads to Higgins landing $30-plus million AAV to become Drake Maye's No. 1 receiver for the next five years.

Chris Godwin – Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders will have more than $80 million to potentially spend in NFL free agency this offseason. For as remarkable as this team's run in 2024 was, it's not replicable without adding to this roster. Jayden Daniels needs another reliable weapon, someone who can work in the intermedia and short areas of the field with Terry McLaurin stretching the defense. Chris Godwin can play a similar role to what he did in Tampa Bay with Mike Evans, providing Daniels with an excellent receiver duo.

Amari Cooper – Los Angeles Chargers

After being traded to the Buffalo Bills, Amari Cooper managed to pull in just 20 receptions for 297 receiving yards in 8 games. However, the veteran wideout hasn't voiced his displeasure with the role and instead has emphasized his desire to help the team win. That's the kind of mentality Jim Harbaugh likely wants in the Los Angeles Chargers locker room. Cooper can be the No. 2 receiver for Justin Herbert, providing veteran leadership for Ladd McConkey and still receiving a higher target share than he's had in Buffalo.

Aaron Jones – Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos finished the season 17th in rushing (110.4) and 20th in yards-per-carry average (4.2). Those averages come even with a Broncos offensive line that led the NFL in ESPN run block win rate (75 percent). Denver needs a better running back. Aaron Jones had a solid one-year run with the Minnesota Vikings and will be the best running back in NFL free agency this offseason. Now 30 years old, his best days are behind him, but he'd provide a huge upgrade to the Broncos' backfield and might only need a one-year deal.

Ronnie Stanley – New England Patriots

Just as important as finding a No. 1 receiver for the New England Patriots is overhauling the offensive line. There isn't a young standout left tackle available in NFL free agency, but Ronnie Stanley offers a lot of appeal. His durability issues will likely prevent him from landing a mega contract with a high AAV and total guarantees, but he's been one of the best left tackles in pass protection this season. Adding him is another step toward creating a much better environment for Maye to succeed.

Trey Smith – Arizona Cardinals

With just over $70 million in projected cap space this offseason, the Arizona Cardinals could go in a variety of directions. One thing critical in 2025 is seeing Kyler Murray prove he can still be the franchise quarterback for years to come and the best way to give him that chance is with a standout offensive line. Trey Smith, 26 in June, gives Arizona a Pro Bowl guard who will be a bulldozer in the run game and can also help keep the interior pocket clear for Murray.

Khalil Mack – Detroit Lions

Khalil Mack is weighing retirement ahead of becoming one of the best pass rushers in NFL free agency. Heading into his age-34 season, he's already racked up over 100 career sacks and been one of the most productive pass rushers of his era. On a one-year contract, Mack could work opposite of a healthy Aidan Hutchinson to be the high-end No. 2 edge rusher Detroit never had in 2024. Plus, a one-year contract keeps the Lions' books clear for contract extensions with young stars in the future.

Josh Sweat – Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons defense finished the season 27th in ESPN pass-rush win rate (34 percent), 25th in pressure rate (20 percent) and 31st in sack rate (5.1 percent). In short, this unit needs a lot more help. Josh Sweat isn't an All-Pro talent by any means, but he'll only be 28 years old a few weeks into the start of NFL free agency. He's averaged 8 sacks per season since 2021 and signing him would still allow Atlanta to spend a premium draft pick on another pass rusher.

Milton Williams – Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers dipped into NFL free agency heavily last offseason, striking gold with Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs. A year later, it's reasonable to think general manager Brian Gutekunst makes another big move. The Packers defensive line was a weakness all season, which is part of the reason why they fired their defensive line coach. Milton Williams, 26 in April, is one of the best interior pass rushers in the NFL and he's exactly the type of disruptor Jeff Hafley could use in the trenches next season.

Zack Baun – Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles defense has been plagued by poor play at off-ball linebacker in recent years. That all changed with Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean. Unfortunately, Dean suffered a torn patellar tendon in the Wild Card Round and will miss the start of the 2025 NFL season. That makes it imperative for Philadelphia to bring Baun back. Coming off an All-Pro season, Baun will need to be one of the highest-paid linebackers, but he also proved to be the perfect fit in Vic Fangio's defense.

Charvarius Ward – Minnesota Vikings

The lone weakness on this Minnesota Vikings defense has been the secondary, mainly the cornerback position. Brian Flores tried to make things work with Stephon Gilmore, but the veteran corner seemed to lose the battle to Father Time. In NFL free agency, Minnesota should make an aggressive push for Charvarius Ward. His on-field struggles this past season can be easily explained by the sudden loss of his 1-year-old daughter (heart problems) in October. Before that, he hadn't allowed opponents to complete more than 57 percent of their passes against him with a sub-83 QB rating in coverage allowed from 2021-2023. Heading into his age-29 season, Ward can still be a No. 1 corner.

Jevon Holland – Miami Dolphins

After playing at an All-Pro level in 2023 and looking like one of the best, young defensive backs in the NFL in his first three years, Jevon Holland took a step backward in 2024. However, the Miami Dolphins know better than anyone what he's capable of. He could use another season to rebuild some of his value and this Dolphins defense certainly needs him. A franchise tag feels like the inevitable outcome.

D.J. Reed – Las Vegas Raiders

