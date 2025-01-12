5 next New England Patriots offseason moves after hiring Mike Vrabel

The New England Patriots officially kicked off the NFL coaching carousel this offseason, replacing Jerod Mayo with Mike Vrabel. Now, the former Tennessee Titans coach and Super Bowl-winning linebacker is heading back to where he starred on the field. Vrabel becoming the next Patriots coach always felt inevitable and the news everyone expected has now happened.
Following the hiring of Vrabel, we’re highlighting the next Patriots offseason moves that should be made.
Hire Hank Fraley as New England Patriots offensive coordinator
The New England Patriots offensive line has been an utter disaster in recent years. With offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt also fired, there’s a chance for Mike Vrabel to potentially solve two problems at once. Hank Fraley has worked with the Detroit Lions offensive line since 2018, first as an assistant and then as offensive line coach beginning in 2020. Fraley’s track record in developing offensive linemen would be a massive boost for New England and allowing him to run the Patriots’ offense could be the one way to lure him out of Detroit.
Sign Tee Higgins as Drake Maye’s No. 1 wide receiver
As badly as Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase want Tee Higgins re-signed, it seems unlikely that the Cincinnati Bengals would be willing to get into a bidding war with the New England Patriots. Boasting more than $120 million of cap space in 2025, New England can afford to offer Higgins a multi-year deal worth $30-plus million per season. He’s a bonafide No. 1 receiver and exactly the caliber of playmaker quarterback Drake Maye needs for the next four-plus seasons.
Sign OT Ronnie Stanley
Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith would be a perfect addition for the New England Patriots offensive line, but landing two of the best NFL free agents in 2025 feels a bit unlikely. Instead, the Patriots could address multiple positions on the offensive line by spreading the money out. Ronnie Stanley, who turns 31 in March, might struggle to fetch a lucrative long-term deal given his durability issues. However, a short-term contract with a higher AAV could net New England a very good left tackle who had the 10th-highest ESPN pass block win rate (92 percent) in 2024.
Draft edge rusher Abdul Carter in first round of the 2025 NFL Draft
Travis Hunter would be an ideal choice for the New England Patriots, but the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft is unlikely to make it to the fourth overall pick. So, New England gives Mike Vrabel’s defense some pass-rushing help. Abdul Carter has some similarities to Micah Parsons and while an NFL DPOY ceiling might be a bit unrealistic, Carter is ready to be an impact pass rusher as a rookie and New England (29th in pressure rate) desperately needs an elite athlete who can get to the quarterback.
