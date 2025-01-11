2024 NFL Draft redo: Redrafting the first round

The 2024 NFL Draft class was heralded as a historically talent-rich class, with six quarterbacks drafted in the first round and many scouts believing several of the top picks could develop into All-Pro talents. Nearing the end of the regular season, the 2024 NFL Draft class has exceeded expectations. Of course, some teams would love to have a do-over.
In this exercise, we are doing a redo of Round 1 with the same 2024 NFL Draft order. For the sake of our redraft, the order will not include the trades made on draft night. Let’s dive in.
1. Chicago Bears: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU Tigers
The Chicago Bears only had their eyes on Caleb Williams in the months leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This time around, Jayden Daniels is the only one under consideration. He made the most of a one-man receiving corps with a below-average offensive line, leading incredible comebacks and making everyone around him better. The first overall pick should be used on an MVP-caliber quarterback and Daniels is just that after his rookie season.
- Original Pick: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2. Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
The Washington Commanders have to settle for a consolation prize, but they still get a franchise quarterback. Considering the circumstances he dealt with in New England, Drake Maye played closer to Jayden Daniels’ level than anyone else this season. He might not have had an MVP-caliber rookie season in Washington, but the Commanders could at least feel like they have a star quarterback.
- Original Pick: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
3. New England Patriots: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
The New England Patriots lose Drake Maye in this 2024 NFL Draft redraft, but they still come out of it with a franchise-caliber passer. Caleb Williams probably would’ve performed even worse in this Patriots offense than he did in Chicago as a rookie, as New England’s offensive line would just worsen his issues holding onto the football too long. However, the elite physical tools are still there and there’s nothing more important for a rebuilding team than having the franchise QB in place.
- Original Pick: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
4. Arizona Cardinals: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Both the Arizona Cardinals and Malik Nabers are likely happier with this outcome. Nabers, coming off a rookie season with 1,200 receiving yards, proved to be a far better playmaker in the NFL in his first year than Marvin Harrison Jr. did. Brock Bowers would’ve been the pick here, but Arizona already had a future All-Pro tight end in Trey McBride.
- Original Pick: Marvin Harrison jr, WR, Ohio State
5. Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
The Los Angeles Chargers knew who they wanted in the 2024 NFL Draft and there’s no reason to make a change here. Joe Alt was one of the best rookie tackles in the NFL over the last five years, which is particularly impressive since he had to adjust to playing right tackle. He’s going to develop into a Pro Bowl selection and is a foundational piece in the Chargers’ future.
- Original Pick: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
6. New York Giants: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Everyone except Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos were wrong about Bo Nix. While Payton’s system certainly helped the rookie quarterback, he showed more than enough in 2024 to believe he can be an excellent starter long-term. While this move leaves the New York Giants without a No. 1 receiver, it’s much easier to find great receivers in the NFL Draft than it is a franchise quarterback.
- Original Pick: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
7. Tennessee Titans: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Michael Penix Jr. merited consideration here, but that might’ve been asking too much considering how bad the Tennessee Titans’ offensive line would’ve been. Instead, Tennessee sticks to its original pick as left tackle JC Latham just started scratching the surface of his potential under offensive line coach Bill Callahan. Latham’s rookie season wasn’t nearly as strong as Alt’s, but he was always a long-term pick.
- Original Pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
8. Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
The Atlanta Falcons got it right, well at least with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. it was only a three-game sample size for the Falcons quarterback, but this offense looked better with him under center than it did with Kirk Cousons. Besides, with how the 2025 NFL Draft class looks, the Falcons are getting the best quarterback option out of this.
- Original Pick: Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington
9. Chicago Bears: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
The Chicago Bears defense took an alarming step back in 2024. Part of that problem was this pass rush with Montez Sweat (5.5 sacks) failing to make the impact everyone expected. In this redraft, Chicago passes on Rome Odunze and fills a more glaring need with the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Putting Verse and Sweat together would’ve done wonders for Chicago.
- Original Pick: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
10. New York Jets: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The New York Jets opted to take offensive tackle Olu Fashanu over tight end Brock Bowers in the 2024 NFL Draft. This time around, they get the All-Pro weapon. Adding Bowers wouldn’t have fixed this offense, but it would give New York a dream trio of Bowers, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall for years to come. It would’ve made this the most appealing landing spot for a QB in 2025.
- Original Pick: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State (traded down to No. 11 with Vikings)
11. Minnesota Vikings: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Sam Darnold showed more than enough during the regular season to warrant either a contract extension or franchise tag from the Minnesota Vikings. So in our redraft, Brian Flores gets the one thing his defense is missing. Quinyon Mitchell already looks like a No. 1 corner with a strong case for Defensive Rookie of the Year. If he landed in Minnesota, the Vikings would’ve had the best defense in the NFL and it would be even better than it is now.
- Original Pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan (traded up to No. 10 with Jets)
12. Denver Broncos: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
The Denver Broncos lose Bo Nix in the redraft, but Sean Payton could still be happy with J.J. McCarthy. There’s certainly an element of the unknown here because McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with a meniscus injury. However, there were rave reports about him in Vikings training camp and his first preseason game added to the hype. In Denver, McCarthy would’ve started behind a very good offensive line in a quarterback-friendly system. Plus, this is a much better option for Denver than anyone from the 2025 NFL Draft class.
- Original Pick: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
13. Las Vegas Raiders: Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
Brock Bowers proved to be a steal for the Las Vegas Raiders, but they’d have no shot at landing him in a redraft. Instead, Las Vegas lands the wide receiver who led all rookies in receiving yards (1,282) and touchdowns (10). Brian Thomas Jr. would’ve been the target monster in this Raiders’ offense, likely sacrificing touchdowns but putting up 100-plus receptions and over 1,100 yards.
- Original Pick: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
14. New Orleans Saints: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
While Taliese Fuaga didn’t have a strong rookie season, graded by Pro Football Focus as the 49th-best offensive tackle, the New Orleans Saints are desperate for offensive linemen. Without Fuaga, this would be a bottom-five offensive line with turnstiles at both tackle spots. Besides, the hope is that New Orleans finds a true left tackle in 2025 and that would allow Fuaga to move back to his natural position on the right side.
- Original Pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
15. Indianapolis Colts: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
The choice here came down to cornerback Cooper DeJean and safety Evan Williams. Ultimately, the Indianapolis Colts get the ultra-versatile defensive back. DeJean was easily one of the best NFL rookies in 2024 and the Philadelphia Eagles were able to move him all around the field. He’s someone this Colts secondary certainly could’ve used, that is if general manager Chris Ballard recognized this group is still a massive problem.
- Original Pick: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
16. Seattle Seahawks: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
Edgerrin Cooper looked like a future All-Pro at off-ball linebacker and the Green Bay Packers snagged him with the 45th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This time around, he doesn’t get past the Seattle Seahawks. First-year head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense thrived after the trade for Ernest Jones. Cooper would’ve been the star linebacker that made McDonald’s defenses with the Ravens so great.
- Original Pick: Byron Murphy, DT, Texas
17. Minnesota Vikings: T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
With the Vikings’ initial first-round pick being used on a shutdown corner, now it’s time to shore up the defensive line. Byron Murphy II didn’t have the breakout rookie season many expected, however his fellow former Texas teammate T’Vondre Sweat blew past expectations. He graded as the ninth-best run defender among interior D-linemen, and he still generated 23 pressures and two sacks, showing off his ability to rush the passer as well.
- Original Pick: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama (Vikings traded up with Jaguars)
18. Cincinnati Bengals: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
With the top defensive linemen off the board, the Cincinnati Bengals stick with their original pick from the 2024 NFL Draft. Amarius Mims was always going to be a project player and while he didn’t develop immediately as a rookie, there’s also a reason the Bengals fired their offensive line coach. Mims still has the potential to be a perennial Pro Bowl selection and with Cincinnati now more open to re-signings Tee Higgins, the decision is made to pass on a wide receiver here.
- Original Pick: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
19. Los Angeles Rams: Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the biggest losers in the redrafting of the 2024 NFL Draft, losing out on Jared Verse. Fortunately, they can address their need for a No. 1 cornerback. Tarheeb Still, originally the 137th overall pick in Round 5, snagged 4 interceptions with 10 pass deflections as a rookie. He also limited opponents to an 82.3 QB rating when targeted in coverage. With no blue-chip pass rusher available, Los Angeles instead would add much-needed help to its secondary.
- Original Pick: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
Originally chosen with the 51st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers have to grab center Zach Frazier a round earlier now. He looked like a first-round talent at West Virginia before a season-ending injury and he played up to his talent level as a rookie. While Frazier still has room to improve in pass protection, he was excellent as a run blocker and dealt with having two starting quarterbacks this year. Pittsburgh has a Pro Bowl-caliber center for years to come.
- Original Pick: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
21. Miami Dolphins: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used Graham Barton at center this season, but the former Blue Devil is one of the most versatile linemen from the 2024 NFL Draft. He could’ve played guard for the Miami Dolphins, stepping in on the left side and providing above-average play as a rookie. Instead, the Dolphins enter the 2025 offseason with multiple holes on the offensive line.
- Original Pick: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
22. Philadelphia Eagles: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Safe to say Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is happy redrafts aren’t a real thing. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio loses out on both of his standout rookie cornerbacks, but does get a high-end talent in Terrion Arnold. While the rookie cornerback did have a penchant for drawing penalties this year, he showed all the skills necessary to suggest he can become a quality No. 1 cornerback.
- Original Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
23. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
While the Jacksonville Jaguars don’t get to pick Brian Thomas Jr, Ladd McConkey fills the void in this receiving corps just fine. He likely wouldn’t see the target share he enjoyed in Los Angeles, but McConkey’s sure-handedness and his big-play ability would still make him to the go-to option for Trevor Lawrence.
- Original Pick: Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU (Jacksonville Jaguars traded down with Vikings)
24. Dallas Cowboys: Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State
Instead of the draft-day trade down with the Detroit Lions (Terrion Arnold), Jerry Jones grabs who many viewed as the best wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft. Marvin Harrison Jr. wasn’t as productive as Ladd McConkey, but the quarterback situation likely played some part in that. The 2024 NFL season also highlighted how much of a one-man receiving corps Dallas is working with. Harrison Jr. and CeeDee Lamb would’ve complemented one another and done wonders for this passing game.
- Original Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
25. Green Bay Packers: Evan Williams, S, Oregon
The Green Bay Packers don’t get to hold onto Edgerrin Cooper, but our 2024 NFL Draft redraft does bring them back Evan Williams. Injuries forced him to play in just 13 games, but the rookie safety was arguably the second-best player on the Packers defense in 2024. He’s also been the missing piece when this unit has struggled. After dealing with poor safety play for years, Green Bay now has arguably one of the best tandems in the NFL.
- Original Pick: Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers struck gold in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, with Bucky Irving helping turn the worst rushing offense in 2023 into a top-give ground game in 2024. While there’s certainly an argument to be made that improvements made to the offensive line and the hiring of play-caller Liam Coen did even more to fix this ground attack, Irving still deserves a ton of credit. Given his success, he makes it into the back end of Round 1 with the team he fits perfectly.
- Original Pick: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
27. Arizona Cardinals: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State
First-round pick Darius Robinson played in just 6 games as a rookie for the Arizona Cardinals, so it’s fair to think the team would want a do-over. Braden Fiske led all rookies in sacks (8.5), proving to be an excellent addition to the Los Angeles Rams defensive line. While he likely wouldn’t have been as effective on a less-talented Cardinals’ defensive front, he would fill a glaring need for Arizona.
- Original Pick: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri (Trade with Texans)
28. Buffalo Bills: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
There’s no sense in changing what worked out for the Buffalo Bills. While Keon Coleman (29-556-4) had a relatively quiet rookie season compared to some of his peers, he provided Josh Allen the big-play threat he needs. The production also came in just 13 games, with Coleman’s highest potential yet to be realized.
- Original Pick: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas (Trade up with Buffalo Bills)
29. Detroit Lions: Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State
With Terrion Arnold off the board, the Detroit Lions would potentially him with another young cornerback who spent a lot of time in man coverage this year. Jarrian Jones, the 97th overall pick, was one of the few bright spots on the Jacksonville Jaguars defense this season. He earned All-Rookie Team honors from multiple outlets with just a 62.2 QB rating allowed when targeted in coverage.
- Original Pick: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma (Dallas Cowboys traded down with Detroit Lions)
30. Baltimore Ravens: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Baltimore Ravens had one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL in the first half of the season, but that started changing down the stretch with Nate Wiggins seeing the field more. Over his final seven games, playing more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps, Baltimore had a top-five defense in the NFL. He’s an integral part of this unit’s bright future.
- Original Pick: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
31. San Francisco 49ers: Dominick Puni, OG, Kansas
The San Francisco 49ers struck the mother load in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft (87th overall), with guard Dominick Puni already looking like he can become one of the best interior linemen in the NFC. San Francisco has several holes on the offensive line, especially long-term, but Puni is going to be an outstanding starter for years to come.
- Original Pick: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Rome Odunze had to share a lot of targets in the Chicago Bears offense as a rookie, though, he still finished with 734 receiving yards on 54 receptions. With the Kansas City Chiefs, Odunze could be the long-term WR1 with a skill set that would prove very complementary to Rashee Rice. The only reason he falls this late in the redraft is because of the depth in the receiver class.
- Original Pick: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina (Panthers traded up with Bills)