NFL execs suggest Minnesota Vikings GM holding Kevin O’Connell back, looming contract issue

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off one of their best seasons in franchise history, heading into the NFL playoffs with 14 wins for only the second time ever. It’s largely thanks to the work of head coach Kevin O’Connell, who some around the NFL believe is having incredible success in spite of the front office.

Minnesota finished the regular season with one of the best NFL offenses and defenses in 2024. While it will be traveling for a Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Vikings have consistently been viewed as one of the best NFL teams this season.

Kevin O’Connell coaching record: 34-17 record as the Minnesota Vikings coach

O’Connell is credited as the biggest reason for the success. He currently holds the highest winning percentage ever by a Vikings coach (.667), higher than Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant (.621). Entering the final year of his contract, some around the league believe the Vikings’ coach deserves credit especially “in the absence of strong drafting” and he should receive more control over the roster in his next deal.

NFL executives shared with Mike Sando of The Athletic that they believe when O’Connell’s camp is negotiating a contract extension with ownership he has strong grounds to gain additional power over football operations in addition to a significant pay raise.

However, NFL execs are also skeptical that Vikings ownership will be willing to grant O’Connell the level of power he deserves and the type of salary he’s earned for his work since being hired. That’s the reason why NFL rumors surfaced on Sunday that some teams were eyeing a trade for the Vikings coach.

In the eyes of executives, O’Connell’s success with Minnesota is even more impressive because the Vikings draft history under general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been an issue. Hired by Minnesota in 2022, many of his top picks haven’t worked out.

Minnesota Vikings draft history under Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Of the Vikings’ four top picks in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft – Lewis Cine (32nd overall), Andrew Booth (42nd overall), Ed Ingram (59th overall) and Brian Asamoah (66th overall) – Ingram is the only starter with Cine and Booth now playing for other teams. Minnesota also benched Ingram in November.

From the Vikings draft class in 2023, first-round pick Jordan Addison has emerged as a playmaker and the perfect complement to Jordan Addison. Meanwhile, third-round pick Mekhi Blackmon has started 3 games in two seasons, and fourth-round pick Jay Ward has played just 63 defensive snaps in his NFL career.

There’s also another issue for Minnesota moving forward. The Vikings are projected to have just four picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including a compensatory selection with just one selection in the first 90 picks and two in the top 130.

Meanwhile, O’Connell is poised to win Coach of the Year and is widely recognized as one of the best NFL coaches in 2025 at just 39 years old. While it remains highly unlikely that the Vikings won’t sign O’Connell to a contract extension, giving him more input in roster instruction could help get a deal done sooner and it might be the best thing for the team’s future.