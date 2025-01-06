2025 NFL Draft order, picks by team right now

Who has the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? As Week 18 draws to a close, the 2025 NFL Draft order has been set for the first 18 picks. While the next few weeks will still decide which teams make picks 19-32, we do know the NFL Draft order for the most valuable picks heading into the offseason. Let’s dive into the 2025 NFL Draft order right now and picks by team starting from 32nd to 1st.

Note: This is the draft order entering Sunday Night Football. Updates will be made following the game. All draft picks are listed by round and pick (Ex:4.01)

