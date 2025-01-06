fbpx

2025 NFL Draft order, picks by team right now

Updated:
2025 NFL Draft order, picks by team right now
Who has the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? As Week 18 draws to a close, the 2025 NFL Draft order has been set for the first 18 picks. While the next few weeks will still decide which teams make picks 19-32, we do know the NFL Draft order for the most valuable picks heading into the offseason. Let’s dive into the 2025 NFL Draft order right now and picks by team starting from 32nd to 1st.

Note: This is the draft order entering Sunday Night Football. Updates will be made following the game. All draft picks are listed by round and pick (Ex:4.01)

32. Kansas City Chiefs

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2025: 1.32, 2.32, 3.02, 3.32, 4.32, 7.39 (Compensatory)

31. Detroit Lions

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Detroit Lions draft picks 2025: 1.31, 2.31, 4.28, 6.20, 7.09, 7.12, 7.31

30. Minnesota Vikings

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2025: 130, 3.33 (Compensatory), 5.01, 5.28

29. Buffalo Bills

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025: 1.29, 2.29, 2.30, 4.07, 4.29, 5.32 (Compensatory), 5.35 (Compensatory), 6.01, 6.29, 6.31

28. Philadelphia Eagles

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025: 1.28, 2.28, 3.28, 4.31, 5.18, 5.24, 5.26

27. Baltimore Ravens

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025: 1.27, 2.26, 3.27, 4.26, 4.34 (Compensatory(, 5.37 (Compensatory), 5.38 (Compensatory), 6.07, 6.26, 6.36 (Compensatory), 7.27

26. Washington Commanders

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Washington Commanders draft picks 2025: 1.26, 2.27, 3.15, 5.09, 6.27, 7.20, 7.28

25. Los Angeles Chargers

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2025: 1.25, 2.25, 3.25, 4.25, 5.23, 6.05, 6.25, 6.33 (Compensatory), 6.38 (Compensatory), 7.02, 7.36 (Compensatory)

24. Green Bay Packers

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Green Bay Packers draft picks 2025: 1.24, 2.24, 3.24, 4.24, 5.22, 6.24, 7.21, 7.34 (Compensatory)

23. Los Angeles Rams

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2025: 1.23, 3.21, 3.37 (Compensatory), 4.20, 6.14, 6.19, 6.23

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2025: 1.22, 2.21, 3.20, 4.19, 5.17, 7.07, 7.13, 7.26

21. Denver Broncos

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Denver Broncos draft picks 2025: 1.21, 2.20, 3.19, 4.23, 6.15, 6.21, 6.28

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft picks 2025: 1.20, 2.19, 3.23, 4.22, 5.19, 7.19

19. Houston Texans

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Houston Texans draft picks 2025: 1.19, 2.23, 3.22, 4.21, 5.27, 7.23

18. Seattle Seahawks

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2025: 1.18, 2.18, 3.18, 4.35 (Compensatory), 5.36 (Compensatory), 6.09, 6.35 (Compensatory), 7.18

17. Cincinnati Bengals

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2025: 1.17, 2.17, 3.17, 4.17, 5.15, 6.17

16. Arizona Cardinals

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Arizona Cardinals draft picks 2025: 1.16, 2.15, 3.14, 4.13, 5.14

15. Atlanta Falcons

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2025: 1.15, 2.14, 4.16, 7.22

14. Indianapolis Colts

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2025: 1.14, 2.13, 3.16, 4.15, 5.13, 6.13, 7.16

13. Miami Dolphins

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Miami Dolphins draft picks 2025: 1.13, 2.16, 3.34 (Compensatory), 3.35 (Compensatory), 4.14, 5.12, 5.20, 7.08, 7.15, 7.35 (Compensatory)

12. Dallas Cowboys

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025: 1.12, 2.12, 3.12, 5.11, 5.31 (Compensatory), 5.33 (Compensatory), 5.34 (Compensatory), 6.12, 6.34 (Compensatory), 7.32

11. San Francisco 49ers

2025 NFL Draft order
  • San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2025: 1.11, 2.11, 3.11, 3.36 (Compensatory), 4.11, 4.36 (Compensatory), 6.11, 7.10, 7.14, 7.33 (Compensatory), 7.38 (Compensatory)

10. Chicago Bears

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Chicago Bears draft picks 2025: 1.10, 2.07, 2.09, 3.08, 5.10, 6.22, 7.17, 7.30

9. New Orleans Saints

2025 NFL Draft order
  • New Orleans Saints draft picks 2025: 1.09, 2.08, 3.07, 3.26, 4.10, 4.27, 6.08, 7.37 (Compensatory)

8. Carolina Panthers

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Carolina Panthers draft picks 2025: 1.08, 2.22, 3.10, 4.09, 4.12, 5.02, 5.08, 5.25, 7.11

7. New York Jets

2025 NFL Draft order
  • New York Jets draft picks 2025: 1.07, 2.10, 3.31, 4.08, 5.07, 5.21, 6.10, 6.32

6. Las Vegas Raiders

2025 NFL Draft
  • Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025: 1.06, 2.05, 3.04, 3.09, 4.06, 5.05, 6.04, 6.37 (Compensatory) 6.41 (Compensatory), 7.06

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2025: 1.05, 2.04, 3.06, 3.30, 4.05, 4.30, 5.04, 6.06, 6.18, 7.05

4. New England Patriots

2025 NFL Draft order
  • New England Patriots draft picks 2025: 1.04, 2.06, 3.05, 3.13, 4.04, 5.06, 7.01, 7.04, 7.25

3. New York Giants

2025 NFL Draft order
  • New York Giants draft picks 2025: 1.03, 2.02, 3.01, 4.03, 4.33 (Compensatory), 5.16, 7.03, 7.29, 7.40 (Compensatory)

2. Cleveland Browns

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Cleveland Browns draft picks 2025: 1.02, 2.01, 3.03, 3.29, 4.02, 5.29, 6.03, 6.16, 6.30, 6.39 (Compensatory), 6.40 (Compensatory)

1. Tennessee Titans

2025 NFL Draft order
  • Tennessee Titans draft picks 2025: 1.01, 2.04, 4.01, 4.18, 5.03, 5.30, 6.02, 7.24
