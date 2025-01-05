Troubling Miami Dolphins rumors regarding potential decision on GM Chris Grier

Credit: HAL HABIB / The Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Miami Dolphins are nearing the end of their worst season since 2019, likely to miss the playoffs for the first time in the Mike McDaniel era and for the sixth time under general manager Chris Grier. Just days out from the NFL offseason, it’s led to rampant speculation regarding Grier’s future.

Grier, age 54, was hired as the Dolphins general manager in 2016. He first joined the franchise in 2000 as a scout, serving in that position until earning a promotion to assistant director of college scouting (2003-’07). He then became Miami’s director of college scouting (2007-2013) before being named general manager.

Miami made the playoffs just once from 2016-2021. During that time, Grier oversaw two Dolphins coaching searches with the hiring of Adam Gase and then Brian Flores. He fired Flores following a 9-8 season in 2021 following a five-year playoff drought, bringing in McDaniel in 2022.

The Dolphins made the playoffs with a 9-8 record, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round. One year later, the team won 11 games for the first time since 2008 but it lost in the Wild Card Round 26-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the verge of a ninth consecutive season without a playoff win under Grier, there have been growing calls in Miami for a change at general manager. However, some around the league are skeptical of that happening.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, despite some NFL rumors this fall that Grier might retire as Dolphins general manager to become a senior advisor, many inside the league question if Ross is even willing to search for a new general manager at 84 years old.

Part of the issue for Miami is the level of support Grier has within the franchise. Since he’s served in the Dolphins organization since 2000, experiencing one lone playoff win during that time, he is very well-liked in the building with support throughout the front office and coaching staff.

If Grier returns, it means very little changes will be coming for the Dolphins this offseason. The team could even be at risk of losing defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who is viewed as one of the top NFL coaching candidates in 2025.

