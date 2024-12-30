NFL playoff clinching scenarios Week 18: NFL playoff picture right now, seeding scenarios

The final week of the 2024 NFL regular season has arrived with Week 18 offering a few playoff-clinching scenarios this weekend. While a majority of the playoff spots have been locked up, the NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 18 are largely about playoff seeding.

There are still two spots in the NFL playoffs up for grabs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are battling for the NFC South title and a first-round home playoff game in Week 18. The NFL playoff clinching scenarios this week also have the Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins competing for the final playoff spot in the AFC.

Below we’ve provided the NFL playoff picture right now and the NFL playoff clinching scenarios, including seeding, for Week 18.

NFL playoff picture 2024

Here is the NFL playoff picture right now, assuming the Detroit Lions beat the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

AFC Kansas City Chiefs* – 15-1 Buffalo Bills* – 13-3 Baltimore Ravens* – 11-5 Houston Texans* –9-7 Pittsburgh Steelers* – 10-6 (WC) Los Angeles Chargers* – 10-6 (WC) Denver Broncos – 9-7 (WC) NFC Detroit Lions* – 14-2 Philadelphia Eagles* – 13-3 Los Angeles Rams* – 10 – 6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 9-7 Minnesota Vikings* – 14-2 (WC) Washington Commanders* – 11-5 (WC) Green Bay Packers* – 11-5 (WC)

Who has clinched the NFL playoffs in 2024?

The Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders and Houston Texans have clinched playoff spots. The Texans, Eagles, Rams and Bills clinched their divisions, guaranteeing home-field advantage in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

The Chiefs have clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

NFL Playoff matchups right now

AFC (7) Denver Broncos @ (2) Buffalo Bills

(6) Los Angeles Chargers @ (3) Baltimore Ravens

(5) Pittsburgh Steelers vs (4) Houston Texans

BYE: (1) Kansas City Chiefs NFC (7) Green Bay Packers @ (2) Philadelphia Eagles

(6) Washington Commanders @ (3) Los Angeles Rams

(5) Minnesota Vikings @ (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

BYE: (1) Detroit Lions

NFL playoff clinching scenarios Week 18

Here are the NFL playoff clinching scenarios this week.

Denver Broncos – AFC playoff berth – vs Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos win vs Kansas City Chiefs

– AFC playoff berth – vs Kansas City Chiefs Miami Dolphins – AFC playoff berth – @ New York Jets Miami Dolphins win vs New York Jets + Denver Broncos loss vs Kansas City Chiefs

AFC playoff berth – @ New York Jets Cincinnati Bengals – AFC playoff berth – @ Pittsburgh Steelers Cincinnati Bengals win vs Pittsburgh Steelers + Broncos loss + Dolphins loss

AFC playoff berth – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL playoff seeding scenarios Week 18

Here are the NFL playoff seeding scenarios this week for the AFC and NFC.

NFC No. 1 seed – Home-Field Advantage – First Round Bye Minnesota Vikings Minnesota Vikings win vs Detroit Lions in Week 18 Detroit Lions Detroit Lions win vs Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 No. 2 seed – Home matchup vs No. 7 seed in Wild Card Round Philadelphia Eagles – LOCKED IN No. 3 seed – Home matchup vs No. 6 seed in Wild Card Round Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams win vs Seattle Seahawks Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss/tie vs New Orleans Saints Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers win vs New Orleans Saints + Rams loss No. 4 seed – Home Matchup vs No. 5 seed in Wild Card Round Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss vs Saints + Atlanta Falcons loss/tie vs Panthers Tampa Bay Buccaneers tie + Atlanta Falcons loss vs Panthers Tampa Bay Buccaneers win + Los Angeles Rams win/tie Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams loss vs Seattle Seahawks + Buccaneers win vs Saints Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons win vs Carolina Panthers + Buccaneers loss vs Saints No. 5 seed Detroit Lions Detroit Lions loss vs Minnesota Vikings Minnesota Vikings Minnesota Vikings loss vs Detroit Lions No. 6 seed Washington Commanders Washington Commanders win vs Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers loss vs Chicago Bears Washington Commanders tie + Green Bay Packers tie Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers win vs Bears + Washington Commanders/loss tie Green Bay Packers tie vs Bears + Washington Commanders loss No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers loss vs Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers tie + Washington Commanders tie Washington Commanders win Washington Commanders Washington Commanders loss + Green Bay Packers win/tie Washington Commanders tie + Green Bay Packers win

AFC No. 1 seed – Home-Field Advantage – First Round Bye Kansas City Chiefs – LOCKED IN No. 2 seed – Home matchup vs No. 7 seed in Wild Card Round Buffalo Bills – LOCKED IN No. 3 seed – Home matchup vs No. 6 seed in Wild Card Round Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens win vs Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers loss vs Cincinnati Bengals Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers win vs Bengals + Baltimore Ravens loss vs Browns No. 4 seed- Home matchup vs No. 5 seed in Wild Card Round Houston Texans – LOCKED IN No. 5 seed Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens loss + Pittsburgh Steelers win Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers win + Baltimore Ravens win/tie Pittsburgh Steelers tie + Los Angeles Chargers loss/tie Pittsburgh Steelers loss + Los Angeles Chargers loss Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers win vs Las Vegas Raiders + Steelers loss/tie Los Angeles Chargers tie + Pittsburgh Steelers loss/tie No. 6 seed Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers loss vs Raiders Los Angeles Chargers tie + Pittsburgh Steelers tie Pittsburgh Steelers win Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers loss + Los Angeles Chargers win/tie Pittsburgh Steelers tie + Los Angeles Chargers win No. 7 seed Denver Broncos Denver Broncos win/tie vs Kansas City Chiefs Miami Dolphins loss/tie vs New York Jets + Cincinnati Bengals loss/tie vs Steelers Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins win vs New York Jets + Denver Broncos loss vs Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Bengals win + Denver Broncos loss + Miami Dolphins loss



NFL playoff hunt right now

AFC

Seed Team Record Win % Tiebreaker 1 Chiefs 15-1 .938 N/A 2 Bills 13-3 .813 N/A 3 Ravens 11-5 .688 N/A 4 Texans 9-7 .563 N/A 5* Steelers 10-6 .625 PIT beat LAC 6* Chargers 10-6 .600 LAC beat DEN 7* Broncos 9-7 .563 ^^ Hunt Dolphins 8-8 .500 Win % vs AFC Hunt Bengals 8-8 .500 ^^

NFC

Seed Team Record Win % Tiebreaker 1 Lions 14-2 .875 DET beat MIN 2 Eagles 13-3 .813 N/A 3 Rams 10-6 .625 N/A 4 Buccaneers 9-7 .563 N/A 5* Vikings 14-2 .875 ^^ 6* Commanders 11-5 .688 Win % vs NFC 7* Packers 11-5 .688 ^^ Hunt Falcons 8-8 .500 ^^

Who can clinch a playoff spot this week NFL?

The Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals are fighting for the final playoff spot in the AFC. The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are battling for the NFC South title.