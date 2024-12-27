NFL quarterbacks Christmas gifts 2024: Stars splurge for teammates

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks are the highest paid NFL players with their offensive linemen often playing one of the biggest roles in their success. While top NFL quarterbacks always find ways to thank their offensive linemen during press conferences, they also show their appreciation with Christmas gifts. Here we’re tracking all the NFL quarterbacks Christmas gifts for offensive linemen this year.

Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers – $10K Airbnb gift card, Louis Vuitton duffel bag, shoes, rum

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

While veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers for less than a year and didn't open the season as the starter, he made sure to show his thanks for the Steelers offensive line. All 14 offensive linemen on the Steelers roster received a $10,000 Airbnb gift card that can be used worldwide, a Louis Vuitton duffel bag in the Steelers colors, custom-made Good Man Brand shoes in Steelers colors and a bottle of his wife Wicara's TenToOne rum.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants – Limited edition bottle of Clase Azul tequila

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While he was released by the New York Giants in late November, Daniel Jones still made sure the offensive linemen who blocked for him this season and in previous years knew they were appreciated. Now with the Minnesota Vikings, Jones reportedly sent a limited edition bottle of Clase Azul tequila, with bottles ranging in price from $120 to $19,000.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

In his rookie season, Jayden Daniels immediately took part in the tradition of NFL quarterbacks giving their offensive line special Christmas Day gifts. He also seems to be a fast learner, resorting to a go-to among veteran quarterbacks this time of year. As reported by Commanders.com, Daniels got every offensive lineman on the Commanders roster an electric scooter. With the level Daniels has played at this season, future Washington Commanders offensive linemen can expect lavish Christmas gifts from Daniels in the future.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers – Luggage and gift cards

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is known for being relatively frugal, getting haircuts at Sport Clips. However, he did splurge a bit this year on Christmas Day gifts for his offensive line. As revealed by left tackle Rashawn Slater, Herbert got every member of the Chargers offensive line gift cards for Delta Airlines and Snake River Farms (wagyu beef) along with luggage. It might not be the most expensive of Christmas gifts from NFL quarterbacks, but it's safe to say the offensive linemen will appreciate the gifts.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions – YETI package with Wagyu, steaks, beef

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff plays behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, which is partially credited for some of his success in an MVP-caliber reason. To show thanks for the Lions' offensive line, Goff revealed to reporters that he got each of them a YETI package packed full of Wagyu, steaks and beef. Goff admitted it's not the most expensive of the Christmas gifts given out by NFL quarterbacks this year, but it was nonetheless appreciated by his linemen.

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles – Personalized golf carts

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who is having historic success this season, decided he wanted to go in on Christmas gifts for the offensive line with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Together, the two Eagles stars bought every offensive lineman on the Eagles roster a personalized golf cart with each player's last name and number on it. Each golf cart also has the logos for Hurts and Barkley on the back of it.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – Roley, Yeti cooler, Oakleys, recovery boots, Lucchese boots

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

With the Kansas City Chiefs playing on Christmas Day, a win that clinched home-field advantage in the NFL playoffs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to get his Christmas gifts for the offensive line a little early. When they showed up to their lockers, every Chiefs offensive lineman found a red Yeti cooler with a Rolex watch Oakleys, Lucchese boots and Normatec recovery boots inside. Mahomes' gifts will help year-round, too.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals – Katana swords

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Burrow kicked off the Christmas gifts from NFL quarterbacks this year with something unforgettable. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback got each of the Bengals offensive linemen an authentic Japanese katana, with each having its unique backstory and they all took turns picking them out. Burrow listened to what they wanted for Christmas and since he admittedly didn't know enough about guns to get each of them one, he stuck to the theme of weaponry with Katanas.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers – Toyota Tundra or Toyota Sequoia

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images