NFL coaching carousel 2025: NFL coaching vacancies, interview tracker

What NFL coaches have been fired? The NFL coaching carousel is underway with several NFL teams having already fired their head coaches. Our tracker will keep you updated on NFL coaching vacancies, including coordinator positions, plus interviews by teams.

We’ll update our NFL coaching carousel tracker daily following head-coach firings, official interviews and coaching hires. We’re also providing updates on firings and hirings of offensive coordinators, defensive coordinators and special teams coordinators.

NFL Coaching Carousel 2025: Tracking interviews and vacancies

NFL coaching interviews tracker

New York Jets Ron Rivera Rex Ryan Jeff Ulbrich Mike Vrabel

Chicago Bears N/A

New Orleans Saints N/A

New England Patriots N/A



HC candidate Interviewed With Mike Vrabel, ex-Titans HC New York Jets Ben Johnson, Lions OC N/A Aaron Glenn, Lions DC N/A Brian Flores, Vikings DC N/A Liam Coen, Buccaneers OC N/A Jesse Minter, Chargers DC N/A Todd Monken, Ravens OC N/A Kellen Moore, Eagles OC N/A Joe Brady, Bills OC N/A Anthony Weaver, Dolphins DC N/A Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders, OC N/A Wes Phillips, Vikings OC N/A Vance Joseph, Broncos DC N/A Pete Carroll, ex-Seahawks HC N/A Ron Rivera, ex-Commanders HC New York Jets Rex Ryan, NFL analyst New York Jets Jeff Ulbrich, Jets interim coach New York Jets

NFL coaching vacancies 2024-’25

Here are the NFL coaching vacancies right now. We’re tracking all NFL coaching vacancies, including head coaches, offensive coordinators, defensive coordinators and special teams coordinators.

Team Position Fired 2025 Replacement New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy Cleveland Browns Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey

NFL coaches fired 2024

Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots fired head coach Jerod Mayo immediately after their Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills. Mayo, a first-year head coach, won his first and last game as an NFL head coach, but leadership issues and the deterioration of the Patriots defense resulted in his termination. Mike Vrabel is the overwhelming favorite to become the next Patriots coach.

Jerod Mayo coaching record: 3-14 as New England Patriots head coach

Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus on November 29, 2024, one day after the team’s Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions. Eberflus, formerly a defensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts, never recorded a winning season during his tenure as Bears head coach. He finished with a career .304 winning percentage and was replaced by interim coach Thomas Brown. Brown won’t be the Bears head coach in 2025.

Matt Eberflus coaching record: 14-32 as the Chicago Bears head coach

Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen on November 4, 2024. Allen previously served as the Saints’ defensive coordinator (2015-’21) before New Orleans promoted him to head coach following the retirement of Sean Payton. Allen won 9 games in 2023 but had two losing seasons in his tenure with New Orleans. The Saints named Darren Rizzi interim coach, but he will not be the Saints head coach in 2025.

Dennis Allen coaching record: 26-53 overall, 18-25 as the New Orleans Saints head coach

Robert Saleh, New York Jets

Robert Saleh was the first NFL coach fired in 2024. The New York Jets fired Saleh on October 8, 2024, following a 2-3 start to the season. Saleh, previously a defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers (2017-2020) joined the Green Bay Packers as a consultant after being fired by New York. Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich will not retain the job in 2025.

Robert Saleh coaching record: 20-36 as the New York Jets head coach

How many NFL coaches have been fired this year?

Four NFL head coaches have been fired in 2024; New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen, Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus and New England Patriots coach Matt Eberflus.