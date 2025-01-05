fbpx

NFL coaching carousel 2025: NFL coaching vacancies, interview tracker

Updated:
NFL coaching carousel tracker
What NFL coaches have been fired? The NFL coaching carousel is underway with several NFL teams having already fired their head coaches. Our tracker will keep you updated on NFL coaching vacancies, including coordinator positions, plus interviews by teams.

We’ll update our NFL coaching carousel tracker daily following head-coach firings, official interviews and coaching hires. We’re also providing updates on firings and hirings of offensive coordinators, defensive coordinators and special teams coordinators.

NFL coaching interviews tracker

  • New York Jets
    • Ron Rivera
    • Rex Ryan
    • Jeff Ulbrich
    • Mike Vrabel
  • Chicago Bears
    • N/A
  • New Orleans Saints
    • N/A
  • New England Patriots
    • N/A

HC candidateInterviewed With
Mike Vrabel, ex-Titans HCNew York Jets
Ben Johnson, Lions OCN/A
Aaron Glenn, Lions DCN/A
Brian Flores, Vikings DCN/A
Liam Coen, Buccaneers OCN/A
Jesse Minter, Chargers DCN/A
Todd Monken, Ravens OCN/A
Kellen Moore, Eagles OCN/A
Joe Brady, Bills OCN/A
Anthony Weaver, Dolphins DCN/A
Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders, OCN/A
Wes Phillips, Vikings OCN/A
Vance Joseph, Broncos DCN/A
Pete Carroll, ex-Seahawks HCN/A
Ron Rivera, ex-Commanders HCNew York Jets
Rex Ryan, NFL analystNew York Jets
Jeff Ulbrich, Jets interim coachNew York Jets

NFL coaching vacancies 2024-’25

Here are the NFL coaching vacancies right now. We’re tracking all NFL coaching vacancies, including head coaches, offensive coordinators, defensive coordinators and special teams coordinators.

TeamPositionFired2025 Replacement
New York JetsHead CoachRobert Saleh
New Orleans SaintsHead CoachDennis Allen
Chicago BearsHead CoachMatt Eberflus
New England PatriotsHead CoachJerod Mayo
Chicago BearsOffensive CoordinatorShane Waldron
Las Vegas RaidersOffensive CoordinatorLuke Getsy
Cleveland BrownsOffensive CoordinatorKen Dorsey

NFL coaches fired 2024

NFL coaching carousel 2025, NFL coaches fired
Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots fired head coach Jerod Mayo immediately after their Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills. Mayo, a first-year head coach, won his first and last game as an NFL head coach, but leadership issues and the deterioration of the Patriots defense resulted in his termination. Mike Vrabel is the overwhelming favorite to become the next Patriots coach.

Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus on November 29, 2024, one day after the team’s Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions. Eberflus, formerly a defensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts, never recorded a winning season during his tenure as Bears head coach. He finished with a career .304 winning percentage and was replaced by interim coach Thomas Brown. Brown won’t be the Bears head coach in 2025.

Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen on November 4, 2024. Allen previously served as the Saints’ defensive coordinator (2015-’21) before New Orleans promoted him to head coach following the retirement of Sean Payton. Allen won 9 games in 2023 but had two losing seasons in his tenure with New Orleans. The Saints named Darren Rizzi interim coach, but he will not be the Saints head coach in 2025.

Robert Saleh, New York Jets

Robert Saleh was the first NFL coach fired in 2024. The New York Jets fired Saleh on October 8, 2024, following a 2-3 start to the season. Saleh, previously a defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers (2017-2020) joined the Green Bay Packers as a consultant after being fired by New York. Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich will not retain the job in 2025.

How many NFL coaches have been fired this year?

Four NFL head coaches have been fired in 2024; New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen, Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus and New England Patriots coach Matt Eberflus.

