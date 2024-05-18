10 richest NFL owners: Jerry Jones, David Tepper among richest football owners in 2024

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the richest owner in the NFL? With NFL revenue skyrocketing and franchises selling for record-breaking sums every time a team is put up for sale, it should come as no surprise that some of the richest NFL owners are worth tens of billions of dollars today.

Because NFL teams are now valued at over $5 billion, even the wealthiest people in the United States often need to pool their money together to buy a club. However, for some of the richest owners in the NFL, they have enough money to control multiple teams if that were allowed.

Here are the richest NFL owners in 2024.

Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins owner – $10.1 billion

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A former tax attorney, Stephen Ross bought a 50 percent stake in the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium and the land surrounding it for $550 million in 2008. Safe to say, that investment has worked out and then some. A year later, he took 95 percent control at a total value of $1 billion. Fast forward to 2024, Ross turned down a $10 billion offer for those collective assets. While the Dolphins aren’t Ross’s only business investment – SoulCycle and Equinox Fitness – it’s the one has the most pride in and it’s hard to imagine what someone would have to offer to get him to entertain a sale. Stephen Ross net worth: $10.1 billion (Forbes) Related: Highest-paid athletic directors

Robert Kraft, New England Patriots owner – $11.1. billion

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Long before the NFL was as popular as it is now, Robert Kraft bought the New England Patriots for $172 million in 1994. Three decades later, Forbes estimates the Patriots franchise value at $7 billion which is the second-highest in the NFL. Kraft also owns the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer and his estimated net worth is one of the highest among American team owners today. Robert Kraft net worth: $11.1 billion (Forbes) Related: Highest-paid NFL coaches

Shahid Khan, Jacksonville Jaguars – $12.2 billion

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Shahid Khan bought the Jacksonville Jaguars in January 2012, sharing the $770 million cost with his small partners for the NFL franchise. Since taking over control Khan has played a key role in both the Jaguars and the NFL becoming more popular in Europe. While the Jaguars are his most well-known asset in the United States, Khan also owns Fulham F.C. of the Premier League and is co-owner of All Elite Wrestling. Today, the Jaguars’ franchise value is estimated at over $4 billion. Shahid Khan net worth: $12.2 billion (Forbes) Related: Highest-paid NFL players

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys owner – $14.2 billion

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones took a few risks, first paying $140 million for the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 and then immediately firing Tom Landry. Nearly 35 years later, things have worked out pretty well for Jones. The Cowboys franchise value is now estimated at nearly $10 billion in 2024, he is the face of America’s Team and one of the wealthiest people in American sports. Now, it’s also worth noting that one of the richest NFL owners, acts as a de-facto general manager and the Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1996. So, it’s fair to say Jones has helped more from a business perspective than on the field. Related: NFL power rankings 2024

Johnson family, New York Jets – $16 billion

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Woody Johnson, who purchased the New York Jets for $235 million in 2000, has certainly proven he got one of the most well-known franchises at a bargain. An heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune, as the great-grandson of its founder Robert Wood Johnson, Woody’s best business move was certainly buying an NFL franchise. The Jets haven’t had much success in his tenure as owner, but recent investments into the roster, give New York its best shot at a Super Bowl run in decades. Related: NFL defense rankings 2024

Stan Kroenke, Los Angeles Rams owner – $16.2 billion

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Of the richest NFL owners, Stan Kroenke certainly has the most impressive portfolio of pro teams. The Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche have all won at least one championship in the last five years. Kroenke bought a 30 percent stake in the Rams in 1995, increased that to a 40 percent ownership stake shortly after then finally took over complete control in 2010 by purchasing the remaining 60 percent stake at a $750 million valuation. One thing that does make Kroenke unique, compared to some of the richest NFL owners, he paid $5 billion of his money to build SoFi Stadium. Stan Kroenke net worth: $16.2 billion (Forbes) Also Read: Highest-paid MLB players

Jody Allen, Seattle Seahawks owner – $20 billion

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Jody Allen is in a unique situation compared to her peers. While she is one of the richest NFL owners, it’s largely because she is overseeing the Paul G. Allen trust. When her brother, the co-founder of Microsoft, passed away she took over the reins of the family’s assets. Allen currently operates as the owner of the Seattle Seahawks (NFL) and Portland Trail Blazers (NBA), but her brother’s will requires both teams to eventually be sold with the money going towards charitable causes he cared about. Whenever the Seahawks are put up for sale, expect the franchise to go for $7-plus billion. Also Read: Highest-paid college football players

David Tepper, Carolina Panthers owner – $20.6 billion

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers for $2.3 billion in 2028, a then-NFL record for the most expensive sale in a franchise. Fast forward to 2024, it likely wouldn’t even be enough to land the least valuable team. Of course, Tepper hasn’t helped his reputation in recent years. From undermining the coaching staff to getting too involved in the team’s draft plans, throwing a drink on a fan or berating a bar for displaying a sign that called him out, Tepper now seems to be more well-known for being one of the worst NFL owners. David Tepper net worth: $20.6 billion (Forbes) Related: Best NFL players of all time

Hunt family, Kansas City Chiefs – $24.8 billion

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Whereas David Tepper is viewed by fans and media as one of the worst NFL owners, the Hunt family holds that same reputation among players. In the 2024 NFLPA report card, Clark Hunt received a 4.9/10 rating from the Chiefs locker room regarding his willingness to invest in the franchise. It’s hard to explain why one of the richest NFL owners, who inherited the health and owns a three-time Super Bowl champion, wouldn’t be willing to invest back into the club’s facilities. For whatever reason, though, that appears to be the case. But hey, at least after Chiefs players win every Super Bowl, Hunt gets handed the Lombardi Trophy first. Hunt family net worth: $24.8 billion (Forbes) Related: Best NFL dynasties ever, including the Kansas City Chiefs

Rob Walton, Denver Broncos owner – $81.6 billion

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports