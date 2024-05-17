Highest paid college football players 2024: Shedeur Sanders, Arch Manning near top of NIL values

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the highest paid player in college football? The introduction of compensation for college athletes to receive compensation for Name, Image and Likeness launched a new era. Now, with NIL valuations, we can gain perspective on how much the highest paid college football players make.

Let’s dive into the list of highest paid college football players in 2024, using On3.com’s NIL valuations.

Evan Stewart, wide receiver, Oregon Ducks – $1.3 million valuation

Evan Stewart gave Texas A&M two seasons, but it just never worked out. So, the former five-star recruit found a home in the Oregon Ducks offense. Sought after by nearly every top program in college football, the University of Oregon made sure it could put the right offer on the table to get Stewart to Eugene. Likely taking Troy Franklin's role in the Ducks offense, with Dillon Gabriel playing Bo Nix, this could be a huge year for Stewart and Oregon on the field.

Nico Iamaleava, quarterback, Tennessee Volunteers – $1.3 million valuation

Nico Iamaleava is the Tennessee Volunteers' offense in 2024. In his first college start against Iowa, Iamaleava looked excellent. Now, the controls to one of the most quarterback-friendly offenses in college football are in his hands. Tennessee's boosters and the nearby community spent a lot to bring Iamaleave to Knoxville and expectations couldn't be higher. With that said, he's got more than enough talent to turn being one of the highest paid college football players into one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Dillon Gabriel, quarterback, Oregon Ducks – $1.3 million valuation

Dillon Gabriel saw what the Oregon Ducks offense did for Bo Nix and recognized what it could mean for his potential career earnings. The University of Oregon definitely has the boosters and community for Gabriel to be one of the highest paid players in college football. Like others on this list, he's also joined by a teammate (Evan Stewart). For now, the 2024 season is about competing for a national championship and boosting those NIL earnings, but Oregon's offense and a deep playoff run could also push him more squarely on the NFL's radar.

Jaxson Dart, quarterback, Ole Miss Rebels – $1.5 million valuation

It was a no-brainer for Jaxson Dart to spend another season as the Ole Miss Rebels starting quarterback. He posted career-highs in passing touchdowns (23) and quarterback rating (162.4) this past year, becoming more of the guy in Lane Kiffin's offense. With the expansion to a 12-team playoff and the school investing more in its football program, Dart has some real money-making opportunities this fall. It's certainly the best time for him to make that money now and he could easily be back on this list next year.

Carson Beck, quarterback, Georgia Bulldogs – $1.6 million valuation

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck certainly isn't one of the biggest names in the sport. However, the 2024 season can change that quickly. He showed a lot of promise last season as the Bulldogs starting quarterback, even making himself a fringe Heisman Trophy candidate. If Beck irons things out and raises his game for the No. 1 team in the country, his NIL value will explode by November and he could be the first player chosen in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jalen Milroe, quarterback, Alabama Crimson Tide – $1.6 million valuation

For now, Jalen Milroe is the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide and that in itself likely boosts his NIL valuation. Milroe also played at a Heisman-like level late in the 2023 season and if he can replicate that, Alabama will be one of the best teams in the country. If he keeps producing and Alabama is in the College Football Playoff picture, NIL offers will be flying in for Milroe so we certainly wouldn't call this valuation his ceiling.

Quinn Ewers, quarterback, Texas Longhorns – $1.9 million valuation

Quinn Ewers is the only player on the list who is worth less than his backup. Still, you can bet boosters for the Texas Longhorns made sure there was plenty of incentive for the starting quarterback to return for the 2024 season. He'll earn every dollar of it in his final collegiate season, but Ewers will also have to deal with fans calling for Arch Manning after every mistake he makes in this Longhorns' offense.

Arch Manning, quarterback, Texas Longhorns – $2.4 million valuation

The only player on the list who isn't a starter and might not even see the field much in 2024. Quinn Ewers' decision to return for his final season with the Texas Longhorns meant Arch Manning has to spend another season on the bench. However, the Texas spring game and the buzz coming out of Austin suggest this NIL valuation will explode once Manning takes over as QB1 in Texas.

Travis Hunter, wide receiver/cornerback – $2.7 million valuation

The Colorado Buffaloes might not have a winning record in Shedeur Sanders, but they are rostering two of the highest paid college football players based on NIL valuation. Travis Hunter, one of the best players in the nation, will certainly be earning tens of millions of dollars more in the years to come as one of the top 2025 NFL Draft prospects. For now, he gets to cash in on his NIL value as arguably the best athlete in college football.

Shedeur Sanders, quarterback, Colorado Buffaloes – $4.6 million valuation

