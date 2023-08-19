fbpx
Published August 19, 2023

Texas Football schedule: 2023 Texas Longhorns opponents, depth chart and more

Who does the Texas Longhorns play next in football? Our 2023 Texas Football schedule provides you with a look at every game on the Longhorns’ schedule this season.

Football season is almost upon us and there are few fan bases around the country more excited than those in Texas. Led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, with freshman Arch Manning waiting in the rings, Longhorn Nation is elated for the season ahead from Texas football.

Let’s take a look at the 2023 Texas Longhorns schedule and provide a glimpse of the team’s depth chart heading into Week 1. Stay tuned for season predictions for every Longhorns game this upcoming season.

Texas Football schedule: vs Rice (Week 1)

The Texas Longhorns open their 2023 season against the Rice Owls on Saturday, Sep. 2. You can watch the Rice @ Texas game on FOX at 3:30 PM ET.

Week 1

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
Saturday, Sep. 2vs Rice Owls3:30 PMFOX
2023 Texas Longhorns schedule

Texas Football upcoming opponents: Longhorns schedule in September

Week 2

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
Saturday, Sep. 9@ Alabama Crimson Tide7:00 PMESPN

Week 3

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
Saturday, Sep. 16vs Wyoming Cowboys8:00 PMLonghorn Network

Week 4

DateOpponentTimeTV Info
Saturday, Sep. 23@ Baylor BearsTBDTBD

Week 5

DateOpponentTimeTV Info
Saturday, Sep. 30Kansas JayhawksTBDTBD

Texas Longhorns schedule 2023

  • Week 1 (Sep. 2) – Rice @ Texas – 3:30 PM ET – FOX
  • Week 2 (Sep. 9) – Texas @ Alabama – 7 PM ET – ESPN
  • Week 3 (Sep. 16) – Wyoming @ Texas – 8 PM ET – Longhorn Network
  • Week 4 (Sep. 23) – Texas @ Baylor – TBD
  • Week 5 (Sep. 30) – Kansas @ Texas – TBD
  • Week 6 (Oct. 7) – Oklahoma @ Texas – TBD – ABC
  • Week 8 (Oct. 21) – Texas @ Houston – TBD
  • Week 9 (Oct. 28) – BYU @ Texas – TBD
  • Week 10 (Nov. 4) – Kansas State @ Texas – TBD
  • Week 11 (Nov. 11) – Texas @ TCU – TBD
  • Week 12 (Nov. 18) – Texas @ Iowa State – TBD
  • Week 13 (Nov. 24) – Texas Tech @ Texas – 7:30 PM ET – ABC

Texas Longhorns depth chart 2023

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the Texas Longhorns depth chart as of August. Quinn Ewers will be the Longhorns’ starting quarterback, with freshman Arch Manning competing with Maalik Murphy for the backup job.

Offense

  • QB: Quinn Ewers/Maalik Murphy/Arch Manning
  • RB: Jonathan Brooks/Jaydon Blue/CJ Baxter/Savion Red/Keilan Robinson
  • WR-Z: Adonai Mitchell/Casey Cain/Isaiah Neyor
  • WR-X: Xavier Worthy/Johntay Cook II
  • WR-H: Jordan Whittington/DeAndre Moore Jr/Ryan Niblett
  • OL: Kelvin Banks Jr/Hayden Conner/Jake Majors/Cole Hutson/Christian Jones
  • TE: Ja’Tavion Sanders/Gunnar Helm/Juan Davis/Spencer Shannon/Will Randle
Defense

  • CB: Terrance Brooks/Ryan Watts/Jahdae Barron/Gavin Holmes/Malik Muhammad/Austin Jordan/Jaylon Guilbeau
  • S: Kitan Crawford/Jerrin Thompson/B.J. Allen Jr/Jalen Catalon/Larry Turner-Gooden
  • WLB: David Gbenda/Morice Blackwell Jr/Anthony Hill Jr/S’Maje Burrell
  • MLB: Jaylan Ford/Jett Bush/Liona Lefau/Derion Gullette
  • JLB: Justice Finkley/Ethan Burke/Colton Vasek/Billy Walton III
  • DT: T’VOndre Sweat/Alfred Collins/Aaron Bryant/Jaray Bledsoe
  • NT: Byron Murphy II/Vernon Broughton/Zac Swanson/Trill Carter/Sydir Mitchell
  • EDGE: Barryn Sorrell/J’Mond Tapp/Kristopher Ross/Tausili Akana
Texas Longhorns stats leaders 2022

  • Passing
    • Yards: Quinn Ewers – 2,177
    • Touchdowns – Quinn Ewers – 15 passing touchdowns
    • Completion %: Hudson Card – 69.4 percent completion rate
  • Rushing
    • Yards: Bijan Robinson – 1,580
    • Touchdowns: Bijan Robinson – 18 rushing touchdowns
  • Receiving
    • Yards: Xavier Worthy – 760
    • Touchdowns: Xavier Worthy – 9 receiving touchdowns
    • Receptions – Xavier Worthy – 60 receptions
    • Yards per Catch: Jordan Whittington – 13 yards per catch
  • Defense
    • Tackles – Jaylan Ford — 119 total tackles
    • Sacks – Barryn Sorrell — 5.5 sacks
    • Interceptions – Jaylan Ford – 4 interceptions

Texas Longhorns results and scores

NCAA Football: Big 12 Football Media Days
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 – Sep. 3

OpponentScoreRecord
vs UL Monroe52-101-0

Week 2 – Sep. 10

OpponentScoreRecord
vs (1) Alabama 20-191-1

Week 3 – Sep. 17

OpponentScoreRecord
vs UTSA41-202-1

Week 4 – Sep. 24

OpponentScoreRecord
@ Texas Tech37-34 (OT)2-2

Week 5 – Oct. 1

OpponentScoreRecord
vs West Virginia38-203-2

Week 6 – Oct. 8

OpponentScoreRecord
vs Oklahoma49-04-2

Week 7 – Oct. 15

OpponentScoreRecord
vs Iowa State24-215-2

Week 8 – Oct. 22

OpponentScoreRecord
@ (11) Oklahoma State41-345-3

Week 9 – Nov. 5

OpponentScoreRecord
@ (13) Kansas State34-276-3

Week 10 – Nov. 12

OpponentScoreRecord
vs (4) TCU17-106-4

Week 11 – Nov. 19

OpponentScoreRecord
@ Kansas55-147-4

Week 12 – Nov. 25

OpponentScoreRecord
vs Baylor38-278-4

Alama Bowl – Dec. 29

OpponentScoreRecord
vs (12) Washington27-208-5
Texas Longhorns year by year record

  • 2022: 8-5, (6-3 in Conference)
  • 2021: 5-7, (3-6 in Conference)
  • 2020: 7-3, (5-3 in Conference)
  • 2019: 8-5, (5-4 in Conference)
  • 2018: 10-4, (7-2 in Conference)
  • 2017: 7-6, (5-4 in Conference)
  • 2016: 5-7, (3-6 in Conference)
  • 2015: 5-7, (4-5 in Conference)
  • 2014: 6-7, (5-4 in Conference)
  • 2013: 8-5, (7-2 in Conference)
Texas Football schedule FAQ

What bowl will Texas Longhorns play in?

The Texas Longhorns played in the Alamo Bowl last season. In order to be bowl-eligible in 2024, the Longhorns must win at least six games in 2023.

Will OU and Texas play in 2023?

Oklahoma and Texas will play in 2023 on Saturday, October 7. The 2023 Red River Rivalry will be held at the Cotton Bowl. You can watch the Oklahoma @ Texas game on ABC.

What channel is the Texas Longhorns game on?

The Texas Longhorns play the Rice Owls on FOX at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 2.

Where can I watch the Texas Longhorns football game?

You can watch Texas Longhorns football games on FOX (Week 1, RIce), ESPN (Week 2, Alabama), the Longhorn Network (Week 3, Wyoming) and ABC (Oct. 7 vs Oklahoma, Nov. 24 vs Texas Tech).

What days are UT football games?

UT football games are on Saturdays. The only exception on the Texas Football schedule 2023 is a Friday, Nov. 24 matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Who will be QB for Texas in 2023?

Quinn Ewers will be the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback in 2022. Five-star freshman Arch Manning is competing to be Ewers’ backup.

What year will Texas and Oklahoma go to SEC?

Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC in 2024. The Texas Football schedule for 2024 in the Southeastern Conference has already been released.

Texas Football schedule 2024

Home
  • Georgia Bulldogs
  • Florida Gators
  • Kentucky Wildcats
  • Mississippi State Bulldogs
Away
  • Arkansas Razorbacks
  • Texas A&M Aggies
  • Vanderbilt Commodores