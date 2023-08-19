Texas Football schedule: 2023 Texas Longhorns opponents, depth chart and more

Who does the Texas Longhorns play next in football? Our 2023 Texas Football schedule provides you with a look at every game on the Longhorns’ schedule this season.
Football season is almost upon us and there are few fan bases around the country more excited than those in Texas. Led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, with freshman Arch Manning waiting in the rings, Longhorn Nation is elated for the season ahead from Texas football.
Let’s take a look at the 2023 Texas Longhorns schedule and provide a glimpse of the team’s depth chart heading into Week 1. Stay tuned for season predictions for every Longhorns game this upcoming season.
Texas Football schedule: vs Rice (Week 1)
The Texas Longhorns open their 2023 season against the Rice Owls on Saturday, Sep. 2. You can watch the Rice @ Texas game on FOX at 3:30 PM ET.
Week 1
Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Sep. 2 vs Rice Owls 3:30 PM FOX 2023 Texas Longhorns schedule
Texas Football upcoming opponents: Longhorns schedule in September
Week 2
Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Sep. 9 @ Alabama Crimson Tide 7:00 PM ESPN Week 3
Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Sep. 16 vs Wyoming Cowboys 8:00 PM Longhorn Network Week 4
Date Opponent Time TV Info Saturday, Sep. 23 @ Baylor Bears TBD TBD Week 5
Date Opponent Time TV Info Saturday, Sep. 30 Kansas Jayhawks TBD TBD
Week 1 (Sep. 2) – Rice @ Texas – 3:30 PM ET – FOX
Week 2 (Sep. 9) – Texas @ Alabama – 7 PM ET – ESPN
Week 3 (Sep. 16) – Wyoming @ Texas – 8 PM ET – Longhorn Network
Week 4 (Sep. 23) – Texas @ Baylor – TBD
Week 5 (Sep. 30) – Kansas @ Texas – TBD
Week 6 (Oct. 7) – Oklahoma @ Texas – TBD – ABC
Week 8 (Oct. 21) – Texas @ Houston – TBD
Week 9 (Oct. 28) – BYU @ Texas – TBD
Week 10 (Nov. 4) – Kansas State @ Texas – TBD
Week 11 (Nov. 11) – Texas @ TCU – TBD
Week 12 (Nov. 18) – Texas @ Iowa State – TBD
Week 13 (Nov. 24) – Texas Tech @ Texas – 7:30 PM ET – ABC
Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Here is the Texas Longhorns depth chart as of August. Quinn Ewers will be the Longhorns’ starting quarterback, with freshman Arch Manning competing with Maalik Murphy for the backup job.
Offense
QB: Quinn Ewers/Maalik Murphy/Arch Manning
RB: Jonathan Brooks/Jaydon Blue/CJ Baxter/Savion Red/Keilan Robinson
WR-Z: Adonai Mitchell/Casey Cain/Isaiah Neyor
WR-X: Xavier Worthy/Johntay Cook II
WR-H: Jordan Whittington/DeAndre Moore Jr/Ryan Niblett
OL: Kelvin Banks Jr/Hayden Conner/Jake Majors/Cole Hutson/Christian Jones
TE: Ja’Tavion Sanders/Gunnar Helm/Juan Davis/Spencer Shannon/Will Randle Defense
CB: Terrance Brooks/Ryan Watts/Jahdae Barron/Gavin Holmes/Malik Muhammad/Austin Jordan/Jaylon Guilbeau
S: Kitan Crawford/Jerrin Thompson/B.J. Allen Jr/Jalen Catalon/Larry Turner-Gooden
WLB: David Gbenda/Morice Blackwell Jr/Anthony Hill Jr/S’Maje Burrell
MLB: Jaylan Ford/Jett Bush/Liona Lefau/Derion Gullette
JLB: Justice Finkley/Ethan Burke/Colton Vasek/Billy Walton III
DT: T’VOndre Sweat/Alfred Collins/Aaron Bryant/Jaray Bledsoe
NT: Byron Murphy II/Vernon Broughton/Zac Swanson/Trill Carter/Sydir Mitchell
EDGE: Barryn Sorrell/J’Mond Tapp/Kristopher Ross/Tausili Akana Texas Longhorns stats leaders 2022
Passing
Yards: Quinn Ewers – 2,177
Touchdowns – Quinn Ewers – 15 passing touchdowns
Completion %: Hudson Card – 69.4 percent completion rate
Rushing
Yards: Bijan Robinson – 1,580
Touchdowns: Bijan Robinson – 18 rushing touchdowns
Receiving
Yards: Xavier Worthy – 760
Touchdowns: Xavier Worthy – 9 receiving touchdowns
Receptions – Xavier Worthy – 60 receptions
Yards per Catch: Jordan Whittington – 13 yards per catch
Defense
Tackles – Jaylan Ford — 119 total tackles
Sacks – Barryn Sorrell — 5.5 sacks
Interceptions – Jaylan Ford – 4 interceptions Texas Longhorns results and scores
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Week 1 – Sep. 3
Opponent Score Record vs UL Monroe 52-10 1-0 Week 2 – Sep. 10
Opponent Score Record vs (1) Alabama 20-19 1-1 Week 3 – Sep. 17
Opponent Score Record vs UTSA 41-20 2-1 Week 4 – Sep. 24
Week 5 – Oct. 1
Opponent Score Record vs West Virginia 38-20 3-2 Week 6 – Oct. 8
Opponent Score Record vs Oklahoma 49-0 4-2 Week 7 – Oct. 15
Opponent Score Record vs Iowa State 24-21 5-2 Week 8 – Oct. 22
Opponent Score Record @ (11) Oklahoma State 41-34 5-3 Week 9 – Nov. 5
Opponent Score Record @ (13) Kansas State 34-27 6-3 Week 10 – Nov. 12
Opponent Score Record vs (4) TCU 17-10 6-4 Week 11 – Nov. 19
Opponent Score Record @ Kansas 55-14 7-4 Week 12 – Nov. 25
Opponent Score Record vs Baylor 38-27 8-4 Alama Bowl – Dec. 29
Opponent Score Record vs (12) Washington 27-20 8-5 Texas Longhorns year by year record
2022: 8-5, (6-3 in Conference)
2021: 5-7, (3-6 in Conference)
2020: 7-3, (5-3 in Conference)
2019: 8-5, (5-4 in Conference)
2018: 10-4, (7-2 in Conference)
2017: 7-6, (5-4 in Conference)
2016: 5-7, (3-6 in Conference)
2015: 5-7, (4-5 in Conference)
2014: 6-7, (5-4 in Conference)
2013: 8-5, (7-2 in Conference) Texas Football schedule FAQ
What bowl will Texas Longhorns play in?
The Texas Longhorns played in the Alamo Bowl last season. In order to be bowl-eligible in 2024, the Longhorns must win at least six games in 2023.
Will OU and Texas play in 2023?
Oklahoma and Texas will play in 2023 on Saturday, October 7. The 2023 Red River Rivalry will be held at the Cotton Bowl. You can watch the Oklahoma @ Texas game on ABC.
What channel is the Texas Longhorns game on?
The Texas Longhorns play the Rice Owls on FOX at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 2.
Where can I watch the Texas Longhorns football game?
You can watch Texas Longhorns football games on FOX (Week 1, RIce), ESPN (Week 2, Alabama), the Longhorn Network (Week 3, Wyoming) and ABC (Oct. 7 vs Oklahoma, Nov. 24 vs Texas Tech).
What days are UT football games?
UT football games are on Saturdays. The only exception on the Texas Football schedule 2023 is a Friday, Nov. 24 matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Who will be QB for Texas in 2023?
Quinn Ewers will be the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback in 2022. Five-star freshman Arch Manning is competing to be Ewers’ backup.
What year will Texas and Oklahoma go to SEC?
Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC in 2024. The Texas Football schedule for 2024 in the Southeastern Conference has already been released.
Texas Football schedule 2024
Home
Georgia Bulldogs
Florida Gators
Kentucky Wildcats
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Away
Arkansas Razorbacks
Texas A&M Aggies
Vanderbilt Commodores