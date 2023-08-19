Texas Football schedule: 2023 Texas Longhorns opponents, depth chart and more

Who does the Texas Longhorns play next in football? Our 2023 Texas Football schedule provides you with a look at every game on the Longhorns’ schedule this season.

Football season is almost upon us and there are few fan bases around the country more excited than those in Texas. Led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, with freshman Arch Manning waiting in the rings, Longhorn Nation is elated for the season ahead from Texas football.

Related: College Football Games Today

Let’s take a look at the 2023 Texas Longhorns schedule and provide a glimpse of the team’s depth chart heading into Week 1. Stay tuned for season predictions for every Longhorns game this upcoming season.

Texas Football schedule: vs Rice (Week 1)

The Texas Longhorns open their 2023 season against the Rice Owls on Saturday, Sep. 2. You can watch the Rice @ Texas game on FOX at 3:30 PM ET.

Week 1

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Sep. 2 vs Rice Owls 3:30 PM FOX

2023 Texas Longhorns schedule

Texas Football upcoming opponents: Longhorns schedule in September

Week 2

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Sep. 9 @ Alabama Crimson Tide 7:00 PM ESPN

Week 3

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Sep. 16 vs Wyoming Cowboys 8:00 PM Longhorn Network

Week 4

Date Opponent Time TV Info Saturday, Sep. 23 @ Baylor Bears TBD TBD

Week 5

Date Opponent Time TV Info Saturday, Sep. 30 Kansas Jayhawks TBD TBD

Related: Best college football teams ever

Texas Longhorns schedule 2023

Week 1 (Sep. 2) – Rice @ Texas – 3:30 PM ET – FOX

Rice @ Texas – 3:30 PM ET – FOX Week 2 (Sep. 9) – Texas @ Alabama – 7 PM ET – ESPN

Texas @ Alabama – 7 PM ET – ESPN Week 3 (Sep. 16) – Wyoming @ Texas – 8 PM ET – Longhorn Network

Wyoming @ Texas – 8 PM ET – Longhorn Network Week 4 (Sep. 23) – Texas @ Baylor – TBD

– Texas @ Baylor – TBD Week 5 (Sep. 30) – Kansas @ Texas – TBD

Kansas @ Texas – TBD Week 6 (Oct. 7) – Oklahoma @ Texas – TBD – ABC

– Oklahoma @ Texas – TBD – ABC Week 8 (Oct. 21) – Texas @ Houston – TBD

Texas @ Houston – TBD Week 9 (Oct. 28) – BYU @ Texas – TBD

BYU @ Texas – TBD Week 10 (Nov. 4) – Kansas State @ Texas – TBD

– Kansas State @ Texas – TBD Week 11 (Nov. 11) – Texas @ TCU – TBD

Texas @ TCU – TBD Week 12 (Nov. 18) – Texas @ Iowa State – TBD

Texas @ Iowa State – TBD Week 13 (Nov. 24) – Texas Tech @ Texas – 7:30 PM ET – ABC

Related: How to Watch Texas Longhorns Football live 2023

Texas Longhorns depth chart 2023

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the Texas Longhorns depth chart as of August. Quinn Ewers will be the Longhorns’ starting quarterback, with freshman Arch Manning competing with Maalik Murphy for the backup job.

Offense

QB: Quinn Ewers/Maalik Murphy/Arch Manning

Quinn Ewers/Maalik Murphy/Arch Manning RB: Jonathan Brooks/Jaydon Blue/CJ Baxter/Savion Red/Keilan Robinson

Jonathan Brooks/Jaydon Blue/CJ Baxter/Savion Red/Keilan Robinson WR-Z: Adonai Mitchell/Casey Cain/Isaiah Neyor

Adonai Mitchell/Casey Cain/Isaiah Neyor WR-X: Xavier Worthy/Johntay Cook II

Xavier Worthy/Johntay Cook II WR-H: Jordan Whittington/DeAndre Moore Jr/Ryan Niblett

Jordan Whittington/DeAndre Moore Jr/Ryan Niblett OL: Kelvin Banks Jr/Hayden Conner/Jake Majors/Cole Hutson/Christian Jones

Kelvin Banks Jr/Hayden Conner/Jake Majors/Cole Hutson/Christian Jones TE: Ja’Tavion Sanders/Gunnar Helm/Juan Davis/Spencer Shannon/Will Randle

Defense

CB: Terrance Brooks/Ryan Watts/Jahdae Barron/Gavin Holmes/Malik Muhammad/Austin Jordan/Jaylon Guilbeau

Terrance Brooks/Ryan Watts/Jahdae Barron/Gavin Holmes/Malik Muhammad/Austin Jordan/Jaylon Guilbeau S: Kitan Crawford/Jerrin Thompson/B.J. Allen Jr/Jalen Catalon/Larry Turner-Gooden

Kitan Crawford/Jerrin Thompson/B.J. Allen Jr/Jalen Catalon/Larry Turner-Gooden WLB: David Gbenda/Morice Blackwell Jr/Anthony Hill Jr/S’Maje Burrell

David Gbenda/Morice Blackwell Jr/Anthony Hill Jr/S’Maje Burrell MLB: Jaylan Ford/Jett Bush/Liona Lefau/Derion Gullette

Jaylan Ford/Jett Bush/Liona Lefau/Derion Gullette JLB: Justice Finkley/Ethan Burke/Colton Vasek/Billy Walton III

Justice Finkley/Ethan Burke/Colton Vasek/Billy Walton III DT: T’VOndre Sweat/Alfred Collins/Aaron Bryant/Jaray Bledsoe

T’VOndre Sweat/Alfred Collins/Aaron Bryant/Jaray Bledsoe NT: Byron Murphy II/Vernon Broughton/Zac Swanson/Trill Carter/Sydir Mitchell

Byron Murphy II/Vernon Broughton/Zac Swanson/Trill Carter/Sydir Mitchell EDGE: Barryn Sorrell/J’Mond Tapp/Kristopher Ross/Tausili Akana

Texas Longhorns stats leaders 2022

Passing Yards: Quinn Ewers – 2,177 Touchdowns – Quinn Ewers – 15 passing touchdowns Completion %: Hudson Card – 69.4 percent completion rate

Rushing Yards : Bijan Robinson – 1,580 Touchdowns: Bijan Robinson – 18 rushing touchdowns

Receiving Yards: Xavier Worthy – 760 Touchdowns: Xavier Worthy – 9 receiving touchdowns Receptions – Xavier Worthy – 60 receptions Yards per Catch: Jordan Whittington – 13 yards per catch

Defense Tackles – Jaylan Ford — 119 total tackles Sacks – Barryn Sorrell — 5.5 sacks Interceptions – Jaylan Ford – 4 interceptions



Texas Longhorns results and scores

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 – Sep. 3

Opponent Score Record vs UL Monroe 52-10 1-0

Week 2 – Sep. 10

Opponent Score Record vs (1) Alabama 20-19 1-1

Week 3 – Sep. 17

Opponent Score Record vs UTSA 41-20 2-1

Week 4 – Sep. 24

Opponent Score Record @ Texas Tech 37-34 (OT) 2-2

Week 5 – Oct. 1

Opponent Score Record vs West Virginia 38-20 3-2

Week 6 – Oct. 8

Opponent Score Record vs Oklahoma 49-0 4-2

Week 7 – Oct. 15

Opponent Score Record vs Iowa State 24-21 5-2

Week 8 – Oct. 22

Opponent Score Record @ (11) Oklahoma State 41-34 5-3

Week 9 – Nov. 5

Opponent Score Record @ (13) Kansas State 34-27 6-3

Week 10 – Nov. 12

Opponent Score Record vs (4) TCU 17-10 6-4

Week 11 – Nov. 19

Opponent Score Record @ Kansas 55-14 7-4

Week 12 – Nov. 25

Opponent Score Record vs Baylor 38-27 8-4

Alama Bowl – Dec. 29

Opponent Score Record vs (12) Washington 27-20 8-5

Texas Longhorns year by year record

2022: 8-5, (6-3 in Conference)

8-5, (6-3 in Conference) 2021: 5-7, (3-6 in Conference)

5-7, (3-6 in Conference) 2020: 7-3, (5-3 in Conference)

7-3, (5-3 in Conference) 2019: 8-5, (5-4 in Conference)

8-5, (5-4 in Conference) 2018: 10-4, (7-2 in Conference)

10-4, (7-2 in Conference) 2017: 7-6, (5-4 in Conference)

7-6, (5-4 in Conference) 2016: 5-7, (3-6 in Conference)

5-7, (3-6 in Conference) 2015: 5-7, (4-5 in Conference)

5-7, (4-5 in Conference) 2014: 6-7, (5-4 in Conference)

6-7, (5-4 in Conference) 2013: 8-5, (7-2 in Conference)

Texas Football schedule FAQ

What bowl will Texas Longhorns play in?

The Texas Longhorns played in the Alamo Bowl last season. In order to be bowl-eligible in 2024, the Longhorns must win at least six games in 2023.

Will OU and Texas play in 2023?

Oklahoma and Texas will play in 2023 on Saturday, October 7. The 2023 Red River Rivalry will be held at the Cotton Bowl. You can watch the Oklahoma @ Texas game on ABC.

What channel is the Texas Longhorns game on?

The Texas Longhorns play the Rice Owls on FOX at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 2.

Where can I watch the Texas Longhorns football game?

You can watch Texas Longhorns football games on FOX (Week 1, RIce), ESPN (Week 2, Alabama), the Longhorn Network (Week 3, Wyoming) and ABC (Oct. 7 vs Oklahoma, Nov. 24 vs Texas Tech).

What days are UT football games?

UT football games are on Saturdays. The only exception on the Texas Football schedule 2023 is a Friday, Nov. 24 matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Who will be QB for Texas in 2023?

Quinn Ewers will be the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback in 2022. Five-star freshman Arch Manning is competing to be Ewers’ backup.

What year will Texas and Oklahoma go to SEC?

Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC in 2024. The Texas Football schedule for 2024 in the Southeastern Conference has already been released.

Texas Football schedule 2024

Home

Georgia Bulldogs

Florida Gators

Kentucky Wildcats

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Away