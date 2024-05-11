20 richest NASCAR drivers of all time: Where does Dale Earnhardt Jr. land in the top 20?

Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

One of America’s favorite sports is NASCAR. Throughout the years, with the sport gaining popularity, prize money and sponsorship deals were increased, which created some wealthy drivers. So who is the richest NASCAR driver? Here is a list of the 20 richest NASCAR drivers of all time.

20. Ken Schrader, Net Worth: $25 million

Ken Schrader has been active in race car driving circles for many years, participating in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he has raced along other circuits, such as the ARCA Menards Series. Furthermore, he is a business owner who has investments in I-55 Raceway and Macon Speedway in Missouri.

19. Michael Waltrip, Net Worth: $35 million

Michael Waltrip, the brother of NASCAR champion Darrell Waltrip, had left a tradition in the sport. Waltrip has achieved a successful career with lots of highlights; he was a two-time Daytona 500 winner. Upon his retirement, he turned into a commentator and wrote books about his life.

18. Cale Yarborough, Net Worth: $50 million

Cale Yarborough had a colossal career of 86 wins during his racing career and three straight NASCAR Cup Series title reigns from 1976 to 1978. Amongst his various business enterprises were agriculture and other entrepreneurial activities, which made him a wealthy man. But even though he passed away in 2023, his legacy is forever a part of NASCAR history.

17. Greg Biffle, Net Worth: $50 million

Another successful NASCAR driver is Gregg Biffle. With championships and the title of “Most Popular Driver” in the NASCAR Busch Series, Biffle is still a force in the sport. He is an owner of Willamette Speedway and Sunset Speedway, which also demonstrates his business abilities.

16. Kasey Kahne, Net Worth: $50 million

Kasey Kahne’s career spans 529 races with many victories and top-10 finishes. He took up racing at an early age and from that time on, he has made a good name in NASCAR. His business ventures and investments were also part of his net worth.

15. Jeff Burton, Net Worth: $55 million

A retired successful NASCAR driver, Jeff Burton, also known as “The Mayor”, has 21 Sprint Cup Series and 27 Xfinity Series wins. His family is a racing one where his brother is Ward and nephew is Jeb, and both are in racing. After retirement, Burton became a NASCAR analyst at NBC Sports.

14. Matt Kenseth, Net Worth: $60 million

Kenseth was a top NASCAR driver for almost two decades. He entered the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2023 and made millions of dollars, but not without some controversies. Now he remains connected with the sport after his son Ross also started racing.

13. Richard Petty, Net Worth: $65 million

Richard Petty, or The King, is a giant in NASCAR with over 200 race wins and seven championship titles. His son Kyle Petty carries on his legend. The name Petty is along with the success of NASCAR.

12. Denny Hamlin, Net Worth: $65 million

A NASCAR driver with a very successful Cup Series career is Denny Hamlin. He was the 2006 "Rookie of the Year," and he has clinched 54 wins, among them three Daytona 500s. He won his last race in 2024 at the Wurth 400 which took place in Kansas.

11. Dale Earnhardt Sr., Net Worth: $70 million

A driver that every NASCAR fan knows is Dale Earnhardt Sr. He once held the most wins in seven Winston Cup championships, tied with Richard Petty, and is popularly called “The Intimidator.” His death during the Daytona 500 of 2001 was a pivotal moment in NASCAR history.

10. Carl Edwards, Net Worth: $70 million

Carl Edwards is well known for his victory backflip celebrations. He has also won a championship in the NASCAR Busch Series and many other important races. The fact that Edwards is successful on the race track and is popular outside of it has contributed to his net worth.

9. Kevin Harvick, Net Worth: $70 million

Kevin Harvick retired from NASCAR as a driver after the 2023 season having dominated in numerous series. Harvick is the Cup Series champion of 2014, won the 2007 Daytona 500 and he is third on the list of drivers with the most wins in the Xfinity Series.

8. Kurt Busch, Net Worth: $70 million

Kurt Busch, the elder brother of Kyle Busch has been successful in his NASCAR career as well. He won lots of races and the Cup Series title in 2004. Notwithstanding some controversies that have surrounded him throughout his career, he is still a highly respected figure in the NASCAR community.

7. Mark Martin, Net Worth: $70 million

Mark Martin is one of the most respected NASCAR drivers. He had a career of more than thirty years and won a lot of races. He has in addition succeeded in entrepreneurial enterprises which have accounted for his being at the top of the list. A marker of his success is his 2017 induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

6. Danica Patrick, Net Worth: $80 million

Although Danica Patrick is the most successful woman in NASCAR, most of her wealth is earned from endorsements and modeling. She's a history maker, the first lady to lead the Daytona 500, and gets noticed on and off the track. Patrick's victory at the 2008 Indy Japan 300 is the only success by a woman in an IndyCar Series race, and her third-place performance in the 2009 Indianapolis 500 is the best by a woman.

5. Kyle Busch, Net Worth: $80 million

In 2024, Kyle Busch still races and is considered one of the most successful NASCAR drivers since he’s won many races and titles. He is the team owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports, which has been a successful team since its inception in 2010. The charity work of Busch and his support of different causes help to further enhance his positive image.

4. Tony Stewart, Net Worth: $90 million

Tony Stewart is the only driver to have successfully clinched championship titles in both IndyCar and NASCAR, which is a great achievement in the world of motorsports as a whole. Today he co-owns the Stewart-Haas Racing team and co-hosts the Sirius Satellite Radio show "Tony Stewart Live".

3. Jimmie Johnson, Net Worth: $160 million

Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR career is legendary. His career was boosted in 2006 when he managed to win his first NASCAR Cup Series championship, and he continued his successive victory streak until 2010, making him the only NASCAR driver to win five consecutive championships. Apart from the races, Johnson is also a pop-culture icon. He has made appearances in television shows, films, music videos, and video games.

2. Jeff Gordon, Net Worth: $210 million

Jeff Gordon is a living legend of NASCAR who is famous for driving his No. 24 Chevrolet. Over the years, he has made a fortune due to his racing success as a driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he won four championships and three Daytona 500s and has been one of the most marketable drivers in the sport. Gordon is respected as a Fox NASCAR broadcaster and his entrepreneurial venture, owning the No. 48 Chevrolet driven to 7 Cup championships by Johnson and being a part of the No. 24 team.

1. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Net Worth: $300 million

