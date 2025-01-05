Chicago Bears rumors reveal role of ownership, team president in coaching search

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears coaching search is underway with several top candidates, including Ben Johnson and Mike Vrabel, already connected to the coaching vacancy. However, there have also been troubling NFL rumors out of Chicago regarding issues within the front office.

Trouble started immediately when the Bears coaching search began during a press conference. Team president Kevin Warren seemingly took the lead fielding questions in front of reporters regarding Chicago’s search for its next head coach and the decision to fire Matt Eberflus.

Soon after, reports of a rift between Warren and general manager Ryan Poles emerged. It was followed by a report about the concerning reputation of the Bears’ president, with a history of grabbing power from others within an organization after being hired.

It was particularly concerning considering Chicago’s well-known interest in Johnson and Vrabel. The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator is adamant about landing with a stable franchise, taking his first head-coaching gig with a team that doesn’t have internal turmoil. Likewise, Vrabel’s history of clashing with the front office could’ve been an issue in an organization with Warren and Poles seemingly fighting for power.

While all of that raised questions regarding just how attractive Chicago’s head-coaching vacancy is, it appears the public criticism and questions have led to a better approach in the Bears coaching search.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, multiple sources indicated the McCaskey family plans to take a “hands-off approach” early in the search. The franchise wants Poles to run this process, ensuring the general manager and head coach are aligned.

“George wants Ryan to run this. Kevin will get what he needs to keep him involved but it’s Ryan’s decision, and Ryan’s running point. Philosophically George’s view is football stays football. Even though the reporting structure is Ryan going to Kevin, George wants football people making football decisions.” Anonymous source on the Chicago Bears coaching search (via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports)

While a second person familiar with the Bears coaching search said McCaskey’s limited involvement is to avoid taking the blame if the hire doesn’t work out, there seems to be consensus that Poles will have the biggest role in the decision.

It’s worth noting, however, that Warren is still expected to have some input in the matter and he reportedly might want a splash hire that would help generate excitement to “help him get a stadium” with taxpayer funding. For now, though, it appears Poles is in control of the Bears coaching search.