NFL rumors reveal current HC who ‘could set his sights’ on Chicago Bears’ job

The Chicago Bears coaching search will officially begin after the regular season wraps up, allowing Chicago to meet with potential coaching candidates. While Chicago hasn’t started meeting with head-coach candidates yet, NFL rumors are already swirling about who could be the next Bears coach.

Chicago fired Matt Eberflus after a Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions, a decision many thought should’ve come months prior in the offseason. The delayed coaching search resulted in Chicago losing out on some of the premium candidates available last season and they now face a pool in 2025 that many see as weaker.

Related: Worst NFL owners right now, including Chicago Bears

Complicating matters for Chicago is front office turmoil. NFL rumors surfaced in December regarding the troubling reputation of team president Kevin Warren, who already seemed to be in a power struggle with general manager Ryan Poles. Uncertainty at the top of the front office has been a significant red flag regarding this coaching vacancy, but it appears Chicago could still land a quality head coach.

Senior NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes that Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will make himself available to other NFL teams this offseason. The current Cowboys coach also reportedly “could set his sights” on the Bears’ job.

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025

McCarthy didn’t receive a contract extension from Dallas after recording three consecutive 12-win seasons. Instead, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had his head coach play out the season on a contract year and Dallas will miss the playoffs for the second time during McCarthy’s tenure.

Mike McCarthy coaching record: 174-111-2 overall, 49-34 as the Dallas Cowboys coach

However, since the season-ending Dak Prescott injury, the Cowboys have largely exceeded expectations and played more competitively in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Jones has spoken glowingly about the Cowboys head coach and NFL rumors in December seemed to indicate McCarthy would land a new deal.

With his contract expiring, though, McCarthy seems prepared to consider other options. At the very least, McCarthy’s agent is effectively getting leverage in contract negotiations with Dallas, letting out the threat of McCarthy leaving for another NFC team in 2025. If McCarthy is interested in the Bears’ coaching vacancy, it does bode well for Chicago’s hopes of landing interviews with top candidates this offseason.

Related: NFL coaching carousel predictions, including the Chicago Bears