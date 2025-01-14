Identifying top Green Bay Packers free agent targets in 2025

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers reached the NFL playoff as the youngest team in the National Football League for the second consecutive season. However, another heartbreaking loss showed that the Packers roster is a few key pieces away from being a Super Bowl contender. Fortunately, Green Bay has plenty of cap space it can use in NFL free agency. Related: Best NFL players of all time, including Green Bay Packers icons Let’s dive into our list of some Packers free agent targets in 2025.

D.J. Reed, cornerback

Jaire Alexander faces an uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers and even if he returns, he's not a safe bet to stay healthy. Green Bay is at a great position at safety with the tandem of Evan Williams and Xavier McKinney, but a true No. 1 corner feels necessary. D.J. Reed, who won't turn 29 years old until November, held opponents under a 60 percent completion rate with a sub-87.5 QB rating allowed in coverage over the last two seasons and just 6.5 yards per target on 143 passes his way. He'll need to be paid like a CB1, but he'd be a premium starter in this Packers defense for several years.

Khalil Mack, edge rusher

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley deserves immense credit for the work he did turning around this unit in 2024. However, the biggest problem this defense had was its inability to create pressure. Green Bay finished the regular season 26th in ESPN pass-rush win rate (35 percent) and 16th in pressure rate (22.1 percent). While Khalil Mack is considering retirement ahead of his age-34 season, he could decide to come back for one more run at a Super Bowl. While he only recorded 6 sacks this past season, he was still rated by Pro Football Focus as the fifth-best edge rusher in 2024. A young team could use Mack's experience, he'd strengthen the pass rush and might only require a one-year contract.

Tee Higgins, wide receiver

The Christian Watson injury and Jayden Reed's lack of production down the stretch – 29.6 receiving yards per game from Weeks 11-18 – confirmed the Green Bay Packers don't have a true No. 1 wide receiver. Offenses simply function better with a bonafide go-to target who either draws double coverage or a top corner. Tee Higgins, entering his age-26 season, provides a No. 1 wideout at 6-foot-4 and he's coming off a 10-touchdown season. Injuries – 12 games played in each of the last two years – are an issue and he'll likely cost $30-plus million per season, but he fills a clear long-term need.

Josh Sweat, edge rusher

Edge rusher Josh Sweat earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021 and followed it up over the next three years by averaging 20 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks per season. Turning 27 in March, the 6-foot-5 edge rusher recorded a solid 15.1 percent pass-rush win rate this past season, netting 56 total pressures on 439 pass-rushing snaps. Sweat might be more of a No. 2 edge rusher but Hafley needs all the athletic disruptors he can get.

Rasul Douglas, cornerback

With Jaire Alexander a potential cut candidate and Eric Stokes a free agent, the Packers might need to find one starting cornerback in NFL free agency and another from the 2025 NFL Draft. One option, if D.J. Reed Jr. is out of their price range, would be a reunion with Rasul Douglas. The 30-year-old cornerback had a down year (518 receiving yards and 72.9% completion rate allowed), but he was excellent the previous season. He's best off as a No. 2 corner, but his experience would be a welcome addition to the Packers' secondary.

Malcolm Koonce, edge rusher

Malcolm Koonce likely lost out on a lot of money this offseason following season-ending knee surgery in September. A year prior, the 6-foot-3 pass rusher compiled 17 QB hits and 8 sacks across 500 defensive snaps with the Las Vegas Raiders. Koonce should be fully recovered from knee surgery by the preseason and that could allow him to recapture his previous form – 52 pressures and 14.2% pass-rush win rate in 2023 – all at a discount rate. Plus, he's young enough that he could be a long-term contributor to this Packers defense.

Milton Williams, defensive tackle

A theme with our Packers free agent targets is young defensive players. One of the top options on Green Bay's wishlist should be defensive lineman Milton Williams. Turning 26 years old in April, Williams finished the regular season with the second-highest pressure rate and the sixth-highest positive rush rate among defensive tackles. Kenny Clark needs help in the trenches and Williams is the kind of impact player who has earned a big contract and can keep playing at a high level for years to come.

Drew Dalman, center

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers avoided a significant injury in the Wild Card Round, so he'll be an option to bring back depending on what his market looks like in NFL free agency. However, Green Bay could also decide it's better off upgrading at the position. Drew Dalman, who turned 26 in October, finished his last season in Atlanta with the fourth-highest PFF run-blocking grade (79.8) among centers whereas Myers finished 41st (50.9). Dalman (10 pressures allowed) was also better in pass protection than Myers (31 pressures allowed).

Asante Samuel Jr, cornerback

