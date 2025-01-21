Troubling Houston Texans news on likelihood of big offseason change in 2025

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans reached the Divisional Round for the second consecutive year with quarterback C.J. Stroud, this time nearly beating the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Houston had one massive problem in 2024 and it appears the big change many want to see this offseason won’t be coming.

Stroud experienced significant statistical regression in his second NFL season, with his performance dropping from almost All-Pro caliber play to struggling with sacks taken (52) and interceptions (12) during the regular season. The decline saw his interception total more than double while his quarterback rating dropped from 100.8 as a rookie to 87.0 this season.

Related: Houston Texans may add future Hall of Famer this offseason

Houston Texans offense (2024): 5.1 yards per play (22nd), 36.8% scoring rate (19th), 21.9 PPG (19th), 37.7% third-down conversion rate, 49.1% red-zone touchdown rate (26th)

Houston’s franchise quarterback was far from being the biggest problem on that side of the ball. The Texans had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, resulting in a passing game that averaged just 180.7 yards per game with a 59.5 percent completion rate and a 75.5 QB rating in the final 11 regular-season games. To make matters worse, the Texans converted on just 35.6 percent of their third-down attempts. Play-calling proved to be a massive problem, too.

However, beat reporter Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle recently shared his belief that Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik isn’t “in jeopardy of losing his job” at this point in the offseason.

Related: NFL defense rankings 2025, find out where the Houston Texans land

Houston Texans offense (2023): 5.4 yards per play (13th), 37.2% scoring rate (13th), 22.2 PPG (13th), 37.9% third-down conversion rate (19th), 54.7% red-zone touchdown rate (16th)

Slowik, age 37, seemed to be an emerging star in the coaching world last offseason with many around the league wondering if he could be the next Ben Johnson. He followed Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans to Houston after the two worked together for years on the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff.

After not landing an NFL head-coaching gig last offseason, Slowik’s offense took a massive step backward this season. He still received a head-coaching interview with the New York Jets, but he’s not expected to land the job and his stick has fallen considerably league-wide.

Related: NFL power rankings 2025, see where Houston Texans placed

For now, the Texans’ offseason plan seems to be upgrading the offensive line and improving a receiving corps that will likely not have Stefon Diggs or Tank Dell in 2025. If Houston’s offense comes out of the gate slow next season, an in-season change is possible with quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson the presumed favorite to replace Slowik.