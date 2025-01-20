Houston Texans could add future Hall of Famer to address team needs this offseason

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Just two teams allowed more sacks than the Houston Texans in 2024. However, the Texans don’t want to come closer to emulating the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns, the two teams who allowed more sacks, both of which missed the playoffs.

Instead, one of the Texans’ top offseason priorities is expected to focus on improving their pass protection. This could be accomplished in a number of ways, but signing a proven solution may be the safest route that helps the Texans remain competitive.

Houston Texans predicted to sign guard Zack Martin

One player who’s set to become a free agent is Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin. The seven-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowl selection is 34 years old but was limited to just ten games due to a season-ending ankle injury.

Prior to 2024, Martin was coming off three consecutive first-team All-Pro selections. If last year was more of an aberration for the future Hall of Famer, one team could luck into a significant upgrade to their offensive interior.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak believes that team could be the Houston Texans, who he predicts Martin will sign with when NFL free agency gets underway.

“High expectations weren’t met in 2024, and the Texans will scramble to fix their offensive line accordingly. If Dallas’ Zack Martin doesn’t retire, he’s a great candidate to fill a guard spot in Houston. If Ryan Kelly gets out of Indianapolis, he could slide into the center spot for the Texans. Expect at least one big-ticket veteran to fill the interior offensive line, and they will also use their first-round pick on the offensive line. It’s expected to be a great class for developmental tackles.” Solak on Houston Texans/ Zack Martin

According to Pro Football Focus, Martin graded as the 48th-best guard in the NFL this past season. The year before, he ranked 18th. Yet, even his 65.6 grade from 2024 would have been an upgrade over Shaq Mason (60.5 grade) and Kenyon Green (38.6).

If that was Martin’s floor last season, and a first-team All-Pro selection is his ceiling, then the Texans would seemingly have nothing to lose by offering him a contract this offseason.

