NFC Championship Game predictions: Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The stage is set for the NFC Championship Game with a clash between the Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles. It's an NFC title bout no one saw coming before the 2024 NFL season kicked off, with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels by far the biggest surprise this fall. With a trip to the Super Bowl at stake, let's dive into our NFC Championship Game predictions.

Saquon Barkley erupts for 220-plus scrimmage yards

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In the history of the NFL playoffs, only 10 players have eclipsed 220 scrimmage yards in a single game. Saquon Barkley will join that company, doing it in the NFC Championship Game. In his two previous meetings against the Washington Commanders this season, Barkley averaged 5.4 yards per carry and 174 scrimmage yards per game with 4 touchdowns. With Jalen Hurts playing through an injury, Barkley will be an even bigger focal point of the Philadelphia Eagles offense and he'll turn it into a historic performance.

Jayden Daniels continues historic run with 300-plus total yards

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders rookie quarterback already looks like a 10-year veteran in the NFL playoffs. Jayden Daniels became the first rookie QB in NFL history with two games of 300-plus total yards. While he'll face a much tougher defense in the NFC Championship Game than he did in the Divisional Round, we've already seen Daniels shine against elite competition. What's truly remarkable about Daniels' success is what he's doing versus pressure. In his first two playoff games, opponents pressured the Commanders' quarterback on nearly 37 percent of his dropbacks (PFF). When pressured in the playoffs, Daniels has a 129.7 QB rating with a 66.7% completion rate, 9.7 yards per attempt and a 2-0 TD-INT ratio. He's poised beyond his years and has answers for everything a defense throws at him. Even in a tough matchup, we see Daniels coming through with 240-plus passing yards and 60-plus rushing yards with multiple scores.

Washington Commanders defense allows 30-plus points, 400-plus total yards

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders' defense is a massive liability in this NFC Championship Game matchup. This unit is most vulnerable on the ground, as it was in the regular season, with the Commanders' two playoff opponents averaging 151 rushing yards per game with a 6.3 yards-per-carry average. There are also reasons to be concerned with Washington's secondary. No. 1 cornerback Marshon Lattimore has allowed a 158.3 QB rating when targeted in coverage during the postseason, while Noah Igbinoghene has also struggled in coverage. If the Commanders' defensive line doesn't get penetration – 23rd in ESPN run-stop win rate (30 percent) and 14th in pressure rate (22.6 percent) – it's going to be a long Sunday for this unit. That's precisely what we are expecting in a shootout.

Jalen Hurts throws an INT, takes 4 sacks

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the NFC Championship Game, quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a knee injury in the Divisional Round. Even with a full week of rest, his mobility is going to be limited significantly. That's particularly problematic for someone who needed his athleticism and escapability to make up for being one of the worst NFL quarterbacks when pressured in 2024. Frankly, the Eagles are fortunate the Washington Commanders pass rush isn't stronger. However, Dan Quinn will find ways to dial up the heat to test Hurts' knee early. Those pressures will force Hurts to take sacks he normally wouldn't. Then, in the fourth quarter of a shootout, Hurts will get pressure in his face and force a throw that gets picked off. Needless to say, Philadelphia will be heavily dependent on Saquon Barkley to win this game.

Jayden Daniels sparks Commanders’ win, becomes first rookie QB to start in Super Bowl

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images