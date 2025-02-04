Best landing spots for top NFL free agent QBs 2025: Fits for Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold and more

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NFL free agency is just around the corner which means another yearly addition of the quarterback carousel. Unfortunately for needy teams, the top NFL free agent QBs in 2025 aren’t exactly flooded with high-end talent. With choices ranging from Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson to Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, there’s a lot left to be desired. Here, we’re looking at the best NFL free agent QBs available and identifying a few potential landing spots for each of them/.

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson played reasonably well as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in 2024, posting a 16-5 TD-INT ratio with a 95.6 QB rating and a 7.4 yards-per-attempt average. He's no longer an above-average starter at this point in his career, but the 36-year-old remains fairly accurate and can put the football in the hands of the playmakers around him without making too many mistakes. A return to Pittsburgh feels like the most probable outcome, but the Las Vegas Raiders hiring Pete Carroll also creates a new viable landing spot. If Aaron Rodgers retires, we also think the New York Jets' defense first-approach with a strong run game and quality weapons would also entice Wilson. Russell Wilson landing spots: Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets

Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold's collapse in Week 18 and the Wild Card Round cost him tens of millions of dollars. He went from a potential top-five NFL MVP finalist to looking like the quarterback everyone saw with the New York Jets. He's still expected to land something in the range of the Baker Mayfield contract – $100 million over three years – and will have his choice of several starting jobs this offseason. The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers are two strong options for him to consider as could be the Los Angeles Rams if Matthew Stafford won't restructure his deal. If those teams can't offer the money he wants then a return to Minnesota could happen. Sam Darnold landing spots: Tennessee Titans, Los Angele Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons will release Kirk Cousins this offseason, making him a late addition to the list of top NFL free agent QBs. With Atlanta covering the majority of his salary in 2025, Cousins can take a veteran-minimum deal as Russell Wilson did last season. Because of the cost savings he offers, Cousins is a fantastic fit for the Cleveland Browns. The Jets are also a great option, with the Giants and Steelers two other teams to watch. Kirk Cousins landing spots: Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants

Justin Fields

Before being benched, Justin Fields posted a 4-2 record as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback with a 5-1 TD-INT ratio while averaging just over 200 total yards per game. Most importantly, he displayed some improvement as a passer. Stylistically, he would be perfect as competition for Anthony Richardson with Shane Steichen's offense, but he might want a clearer path to a starting job. If that's the case, Pittsburgh is a top option if Wilson doesn't re-sign. We're also keeping an eye on the Las Vegas Raiders, with Fields' dual-threat ability an enticing fit in Chip Kelly's offense. Justin Fields landing spots: Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders

Jameis Winston

If Jameis Winston is a full-season starting quarterback, that NFL team is in a race for a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Entering his age-31 season, Winston demonstrated last year (4.4% TD rate – 4.1% INT rate) that he is as volatile as ever. A return to Cleveland is obviously on the table. Outside of that, Winston could be a compelling backup option for the Denver Broncos or Atlanta Falcons. Jameis Winston landing spots: Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos

Joe Flacco

With Deshaun Watson effectively out of the picture for the 2025 season, the Cleveland Browns should pursue a reunion with Joe Flacco. While he's not nearly as good as that late 2023 run would suggest, he is well-liked by the fan base and he already knows Kevin Stefanski's system. Flacco could also serve as a short-term bridge quarterback for the Tennessee Titans if they draft a rookie QB on Day 2. One other alternative, serving as a high-end backup to Bryce Young. Joe Flacco landing spots: Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers

Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota proved to be the perfect backup quarterback for the Washington Commanders this past season. He only attempted 44 passes in 3 games, but he had a 121.3 QB rating with a 4-0 TD-INT ratio and had a big run against the Dallas Cowboys. The best option for Mariota is a return to Washington. If he wants to remain a mentor to a young QB while having a better chance at seeing playing time, the Indianapolis Colts are a top option. An even better fit? Reuniting with Chip Kelly, backing up whatever rookie the Las Vegas Raiders draft. Marcus Mariota landing spots: Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders

Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson didn't see the field in 2024, spending the entire season as the Denver Broncos third-string quarterback. It's certainly possible that he could return to Denver next season, but it would be fair if Wilson at least wanted to be a No. 2 on a team. Assuming that's the case, he could be the perfect project QB for Sean McVay to develop behind Matthew Stafford. We'd also keep our eye on the Browns viewing him as a cheap option with some upside. Like the Rams, Wilson might also entice the San Francisco 49ers or Dallas Cowboys. Zach Wilson landing spots: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys

Jacoby Brissett

A return to the New England Patriots obviously didn't work out how Jacoby Brissett wanted, but the 32-year-old veteran was essentially thrown out to take hits. Still, he holds a respectable 17-7 TD-INT ratio and 87.2 QB rating over the last three seasons on 553 pass attempts. Brissett would be an excellent backup option to Tua Tagovailoa for the Miami Dolphins. Given Justin Herbert's history of injuries, Brissett would also be a functional short-term starter if the Los Angeles Chargers had to sit Herbert for a game or two. Jacoby Brissett landing spots: Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers

Daniel Jones

