2025 NFL Draft order: NFL Draft order right now, 2025 NFL Draft picks by team

Updated:
The stage is set for Super Bowl LIX with only two teams left standing to battle for the Lombardi Trophy. FOr the other 30 teams, focus shifts towards the 2025 NFL Draft and the final months of preparation until draft day. Our 2025 NFL Draft order will take you through the current order for all 32 picks and NFL Draft picks by team.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2025: 1.32, 2.32, 3.02, 3.32, 4.32, 7.38 (Compensatory)

31. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025: 1.31, 2.31, 3.31, 4.28, 5.23, 5.27, 5.29

30. Buffalo Bills

  • Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025: 1.30, 2.24, 2.30, 4.07, 4.30, 5.32 (Compensatory), 5.36 (Compensatory), 6.01, 6.28, 6.30

29. Washington Commanders

  • Washington Commanders draft picks 2025: 1.29, 2.29, 3.15, 5.09, 6.29, 7.20, 7.31

28. Detroit Lions

  • Detroit Lions draft picks 2025: 1.28, 2.28, 4.31, 6.20, 7.09, 7.12, 7.28

27. Baltimore Ravens

  • Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025: 1.27, 2.27, 3.27, 4.27, 4.35 (Compensatory(, 5.37 (Compensatory), 5.39 (Compensatory), 6.07, 6.27 6.25 (Compensatory), 7.27

26. Los Angeles Rams

  • Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2025: 1.26, 3.26, 3.36 (Compensatory), 4.25, 6.14, 6.25, 6.26

25. Houston Texans

  • Houston Texans draft picks 2025: 1.25, 2.26, 3.25, 4.26, 5.28, 7.25

24. Minnesota Vikings

  • Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2025: 1.24, 3.33 (Compensatory), 5.01, 5.22

23. Green Bay Packers

  • Green Bay Packers draft picks 2025: 1.23, 2.22, 3.23, 4.22, 5.21, 6.22, 7.21, 7.33 (Compensatory)

22. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2025: 1.22, 2.23, 3.22, 4.23, 5.20, 5.38 (Compensatory), 6.05, 6.23, 6.37 (Compensatory), 7.02 7.35 (Compensatory)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2025: 1.21, 2.20, 3.19, 4.221, 5.24, 7.07, 7.13, 7.29

20. Denver Broncos

  • Denver Broncos draft picks 2025: 1.20, 2.19, 3.21, 4.20, 6.15, 6.21, 6.31

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft picks 2025: 1.19, 2.21, 3.20, 4.19, 5.19, 7.19

18. Seattle Seahawks

  • Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2025: 1.18, 2.18, 3.18, 4.36 (Compensatory), 5.34 (Compensatory), 6.09, 6.34 (Compensatory), 7.18

17. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2025: 1.17, 2.17, 3.17, 4.17, 5.15, 6.17

16. Arizona Cardinals

  • Arizona Cardinals draft picks 2025: 1.16, 2.15, 3.14, 4.13, 5.14

15. Atlanta Falcons

  • Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2025: 1.15, 2.14, 4.16, 7.26

14. Indianapolis Colts

  • Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2025: 1.14, 2.13, 3.16, 4.15, 5.13, 6.13, 7.16

13. Miami Dolphins

  • Miami Dolphins draft picks 2025: 1.13, 2.16, 3.34 (Compensatory), 4.14, 4.34 (Compensatory), 5.12, 5.17, 7.08, 7.15, 7.34 (Compensatory)

12. Dallas Cowboys

  • Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025: 1.12, 2.12, 3.12, 5.11, 5.31 (Compensatory), 5.33 (Compensatory), 5.35 (Compensatory), 6.12, 6.33 (Compensatory), 7.32

11. San Francisco 49ers

  • San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2025: 1.11, 2.11, 3.11, 3.35 (Compensatory), 4.11, 4.37 (Compensatory), 4.38 (Compensatory), 6.11, 7.10, 7.14, 7.37 (Compensatory)

10. Chicago Bears

  • Chicago Bears draft picks 2025: 1.10, 2.07, 2.09, 3.08, 5.10, 6.19, 7.17, 7.24

9. New Orleans Saints

  • New Orleans Saints draft picks 2025: 1.09, 2.08, 3.07, 3.29, 4.10, 4.29, 6.08, 7.36 (Compensatory)

8. Carolina Panthers

  • Carolina Panthers draft picks 2025: 1.08, 2.25, 3.10, 4.09, 4.12, 5.02, 5.08, 5.25, 7.11

7. New York Jets

  • New York Jets draft picks 2025: 1.07, 2.10, 3.28, 4.08, 5.07, 5.18, 6.10, 6.32

6. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025: 1.06, 2.05, 3.04, 3.09, 4.06, 5.05, 6.04, 6.36 (Compensatory), 6.40 (Compensatory), 7.06

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2025: 1.05, 2.04, 3.06, 3.24, 4.05, 4.24, 5.04, 6.06, 6.18, 7.05

4. New England Patriots

  • New England Patriots draft picks 2025: 1.04, 2.06, 3.05, 3.13, 4.04, 5.06, 7.01, 7.04, 7.22

3. New York Giants

  • New York Giants draft picks 2025: 1.03, 2.02, 3.01, 4.03, 4.33 (Compensatory), 5.16, 7.03, 7.30

2. Cleveland Browns

  • Cleveland Browns draft picks 2025: 1.02, 2.01, 3.03, 3.30, 4.02, 5.26, 6.02, 6.16, 6.24, 6.38 (Compensatory), 6.39 (Compensatory), 7.39 (Compensatory)

1. Tennessee Titans

  • Tennessee Titans draft picks 2025: 1.01, 2.03, 4.01, 4.18, 5.03, 5.30, 6.02, 7.23

