2025 NFL Draft order: NFL Draft order right now, 2025 NFL Draft picks by team

The stage is set for Super Bowl LIX with only two teams left standing to battle for the Lombardi Trophy. FOr the other 30 teams, focus shifts towards the 2025 NFL Draft and the final months of preparation until draft day. Our 2025 NFL Draft order will take you through the current order for all 32 picks and NFL Draft picks by team.
32. Kansas City Chiefs
- Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2025: 1.32, 2.32, 3.02, 3.32, 4.32, 7.38 (Compensatory)
Related: Best NFL players of all time
31. Philadelphia Eagles
- Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025: 1.31, 2.31, 3.31, 4.28, 5.23, 5.27, 5.29
Related: NFL cap space by team 2025, potential cap casualties for all 32 teams
30. Buffalo Bills
- Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025: 1.30, 2.24, 2.30, 4.07, 4.30, 5.32 (Compensatory), 5.36 (Compensatory), 6.01, 6.28, 6.30
Related: NFL insider reveals rule change that could impact Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes
29. Washington Commanders
- Washington Commanders draft picks 2025: 1.29, 2.29, 3.15, 5.09, 6.29, 7.20, 7.31
28. Detroit Lions
- Detroit Lions draft picks 2025: 1.28, 2.28, 4.31, 6.20, 7.09, 7.12, 7.28
Related: Detroit Lions offseason moves to remain Super Bowl contenders
27. Baltimore Ravens
- Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025: 1.27, 2.27, 3.27, 4.27, 4.35 (Compensatory(, 5.37 (Compensatory), 5.39 (Compensatory), 6.07, 6.27 6.25 (Compensatory), 7.27
Related: 2025 NBA Draft order, picks by team
26. Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2025: 1.26, 3.26, 3.36 (Compensatory), 4.25, 6.14, 6.25, 6.26
Related: Los Angeles Rams QB options if Matthew Stafford retires
25. Houston Texans
- Houston Texans draft picks 2025: 1.25, 2.26, 3.25, 4.26, 5.28, 7.25
Related Best NFL dynasties ever
24. Minnesota Vikings
- Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2025: 1.24, 3.33 (Compensatory), 5.01, 5.22
Related: NFL power rankings 2025
23. Green Bay Packers
- Green Bay Packers draft picks 2025: 1.23, 2.22, 3.23, 4.22, 5.21, 6.22, 7.21, 7.33 (Compensatory)
22. Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2025: 1.22, 2.23, 3.22, 4.23, 5.20, 5.38 (Compensatory), 6.05, 6.23, 6.37 (Compensatory), 7.02 7.35 (Compensatory)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2025: 1.21, 2.20, 3.19, 4.221, 5.24, 7.07, 7.13, 7.29
Related: Top Cooper Kupp landing spots 2025
20. Denver Broncos
- Denver Broncos draft picks 2025: 1.20, 2.19, 3.21, 4.20, 6.15, 6.21, 6.31
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft picks 2025: 1.19, 2.21, 3.20, 4.19, 5.19, 7.19
18. Seattle Seahawks
- Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2025: 1.18, 2.18, 3.18, 4.36 (Compensatory), 5.34 (Compensatory), 6.09, 6.34 (Compensatory), 7.18
Related: Richest NFL owners
17. Cincinnati Bengals
- Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2025: 1.17, 2.17, 3.17, 4.17, 5.15, 6.17
Related: Grading NFL coaching hires 2025, including coordinator hires
16. Arizona Cardinals
- Arizona Cardinals draft picks 2025: 1.16, 2.15, 3.14, 4.13, 5.14
Related: Top NFL free agents 2025
15. Atlanta Falcons
- Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2025: 1.15, 2.14, 4.16, 7.26
Related: Highest paid NFL players
14. Indianapolis Colts
- Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2025: 1.14, 2.13, 3.16, 4.15, 5.13, 6.13, 7.16
Related: Indianapolis Colts insider names potential QB target in NFL free agency
13. Miami Dolphins
- Miami Dolphins draft picks 2025: 1.13, 2.16, 3.34 (Compensatory), 4.14, 4.34 (Compensatory), 5.12, 5.17, 7.08, 7.15, 7.34 (Compensatory)
Related: Worst NFL owners
12. Dallas Cowboys
- Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025: 1.12, 2.12, 3.12, 5.11, 5.31 (Compensatory), 5.33 (Compensatory), 5.35 (Compensatory), 6.12, 6.33 (Compensatory), 7.32
Related: Best NFL coaches ever
11. San Francisco 49ers
- San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2025: 1.11, 2.11, 3.11, 3.35 (Compensatory), 4.11, 4.37 (Compensatory), 4.38 (Compensatory), 6.11, 7.10, 7.14, 7.37 (Compensatory)
Related: NFL insider reveals San Francisco 49ers’ top offseason priorities in FA, NFL Draft
10. Chicago Bears
- Chicago Bears draft picks 2025: 1.10, 2.07, 2.09, 3.08, 5.10, 6.19, 7.17, 7.24
Related: Chicago Bears HC Ben Johnson trolls Green Bay Packers
9. New Orleans Saints
- New Orleans Saints draft picks 2025: 1.09, 2.08, 3.07, 3.29, 4.10, 4.29, 6.08, 7.36 (Compensatory)
8. Carolina Panthers
- Carolina Panthers draft picks 2025: 1.08, 2.25, 3.10, 4.09, 4.12, 5.02, 5.08, 5.25, 7.11
Related: Regrading NFL coaching hires, including the Carolina Panthers
7. New York Jets
- New York Jets draft picks 2025: 1.07, 2.10, 3.28, 4.08, 5.07, 5.18, 6.10, 6.32
Related: New York Jets received mixed reviews on Aaron Glenn hire, ‘dodged a bullet’ at GM
6. Las Vegas Raiders
- Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025: 1.06, 2.05, 3.04, 3.09, 4.06, 5.05, 6.04, 6.36 (Compensatory), 6.40 (Compensatory), 7.06
Related: Highest paid NFL coaches
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2025: 1.05, 2.04, 3.06, 3.24, 4.05, 4.24, 5.04, 6.06, 6.18, 7.05
Related: Insider reveals top candidates to become Jacksonville Jaguars GM, DC
4. New England Patriots
- New England Patriots draft picks 2025: 1.04, 2.06, 3.05, 3.13, 4.04, 5.06, 7.01, 7.04, 7.22
Related: Best tight ends ever, see where Rob Gronkowski lands
3. New York Giants
- New York Giants draft picks 2025: 1.03, 2.02, 3.01, 4.03, 4.33 (Compensatory), 5.16, 7.03, 7.30
Related: New York Giants star reveals who he wants team to pick at QB in 2025 NFL Draft
2. Cleveland Browns
- Cleveland Browns draft picks 2025: 1.02, 2.01, 3.03, 3.30, 4.02, 5.26, 6.02, 6.16, 6.24, 6.38 (Compensatory), 6.39 (Compensatory), 7.39 (Compensatory)
Related: Early reviews on Shedeur Sanders from NFL coaches, met with 3 teams
1. Tennessee Titans
- Tennessee Titans draft picks 2025: 1.01, 2.03, 4.01, 4.18, 5.03, 5.30, 6.02, 7.23