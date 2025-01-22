Ben Johnson gives Green Bay Packers golden bulletin board material in first day as Chicago Bears head coach

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Wednesday was new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s first day on the job. Let’s just say the epic Bears versus Green Bay Packers rivalry just got a lot more interesting.

It’s fitting that Johnson would go from one NFC North team to another, and now he’ll get to continue facing the Packers twice per season. Only now, it’s as a member of the Bears instead.

Ben Johnson ‘enjoyed beating’ Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers ‘twice a year’

The Chicago Bears media got a chance to be introduced to new head coach Ben Johnson. While doing so, Johnson made a comment that’s sure to end up as bulletin board material inside the Green Bay Packers’ locker room.

“To be quite frank with you, I kinda enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year.” Johnson on NFC North Packers rivalry

BEN JOHNSON COMIN’ IN HOT pic.twitter.com/vBxiEriFRk — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) January 22, 2025

The Bears were 0-5 under Matt Eberflus against the Packers, going 0-for-2 on two separate occasions. However, interim Bears coach Thomas Brown did squeak out a win over Green Bay in Week 18, but Eberflus was long gone by then.

For the record, Johnson, when with the Detroit Lions, was 5-1 in Johnson’s tenure against the Packers, and they did beat them twice per year on two separate occasions. If Johnson has similar success with the Bears, Chicago will be very happy with their hiring.

If not, this could be a quote that gets repeated and re-played for years to come. The ball is in Chicago’s court.

