New York Giants standout rookie reveals who he wants as team’s franchise QB

In a rare in-season transaction, the New York Giants abruptly benched starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Shortly after, the Giants released the player who they signed to a $160 million contract, entrenching them as their franchise QB.

Now the Giants enter the offseason with only one QB on the roster, former undrafted player Tommy DeVito. The Giants will inevitably be adding another quarterback, probably two, this offseason, and one of their players is already informing the world who he wants.

Tyrone Tracy wants Cam Ward to be the New York Giants’ quarterback

Even though he was a fifth-round pick, Tyrone Tracy did enough to look like the New York Giants’ starting running back by season’s end after finishing with 839 yards and five touchdowns. Recently, Tracy was asked by The New York Post who he believes should take over as the next Giants quarterback.

Usually, when players are asked their opinion on roster decisions, they play it coy and manage not to give the media any information about their preferences. There are many reasons for this, sometimes to ensure they don’t alienate a fanbase or locker room hoping to get someone else, only to be disappointed when the team goes in another direction.

However, in this case, Tracy didn’t back down and actually provided a detailed answer as to who he wants to be the next Giants quarterback. Tracy chose the University of Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, who’s widely projected to become a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Some even project Ward to be the first overall pick.

“Who do I think? I mean, to be honest with you, I’m a fan of Cam Ward. I think that the passing and the running, I think that’s where the league is shifting to. Just off of [head coach Brian Daboll], his offense. We have a whole bunch of QB runs. We have a whole bunch of situations where the QB has to run. Not saying other quarterbacks in the draft can’t run. I just know Cam Ward is the best. Off of film and stuff like that. He’s my favorite. This is opinionated. But at the same time, whoever they choose to pick — obviously, my opinion holds zero weight. I do want to put that out there. My opinion holds zero weight.” Giants Tyrone Tracy on his QB preference

For the record, the Giants own the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so if Ward is the front office’s top target, they may have to conduct a trade with the Tennessee Titans, who boast the first overall selection. The Cleveland Browns pick second, and they, too, have a dire need for a quarterback upgrade, especially with Deshaun Watson’s status for 2025 firmly in question.

There are only two quarterbacks projected as first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward is one, and the University of Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is the other. Yet, based on Tracy’s comments, he’d rather have Ward join him in Giants blue.

