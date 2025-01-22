Ranking the top 5 New York Giants QB targets this offseason

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Everyone knows, the top priority for the New York Giants this offseason is to significantly upgrade their quarterback room. Their subpar quarterback play was the biggest reason why their 100th season in the NFL turned into an utter disaster. The pressure is on general manager Joe Schoen to acquire a franchise quarterback who can lead the team for the next decade. The Giants have the third pick in the NFL Draft, and if they don't trade up or trade down, they'll likely draft either Shedeur Sanders of Colorado or Cam Ward of Miami if they're available when New York is on the clock. But Schoen can't rely on Sanders or Ward being available as the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns are also in desperate need of a quarterback. It would behoove the 45-year-old general manager to sign a veteran quarterback that could at minimum be the team's starter in 2025. Here are the top five veteran quarterbacks Schoen needs to pursue.

5. Marcus Mariota

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Mariota signed a one-year $6 million contract with the Washington Commanders where he is currently the backup to Jayden Daniels. The 31-year-old quarterback could be looking to sign with a team this offseason for a similar contract which would be ideal for New York since they have a ton of needs to fill. Although he's played sparingly over the past two seasons, he's started 74 games in his career and is a dual-threat quarterback who can hurt you with his arms and legs. Mariota could serve as a stopgap quarterback until a rookie quarterback is ready to take over the reins or be a valuable backup and mentor, as he's currently doing with Daniels.

4. Jameis Winston

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

You never know what you're going to get with Jameis Winston. He can throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, or he can throw for under 200 yards with three interceptions. Although his play can be erratic, he would be able to get the ball downfield to Malik Nabers and bring excitement and explosive plays to New York's passing game, which has been sorely missing. Although he sometimes takes unnecessary risks, he's also known for inspiring his teammates and guiding them to upset wins as he did with the Cleveland Browns this season against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns may look to bring back Winston after Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles for the second time and to help groom a young quarterback if Cleveland takes a quarterback with the second pick. But if he's available, he's definitely a player the Giants should consider.

3. Sam Darnold

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

After watching Darnold's performances in the Minnesota Vikings' 31-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in the regular season finale, and their 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round, there's cause for pause in terms of wanting to sign the veteran quarterback. However, Darnold's final two games cannot erase the resurgence he had in 2024 when he threw for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and was named to his first Pro Bowl. Darnold is familiar with playing in MetLife Stadium during his tenure with the Jets from 2018-2020 so depending on his price tag and if the Vikings re-sign him, he's definitely an option the Giants have to consider.

2. Justin Fields

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

After struggling in his first three seasons with the Chicago Bears, Fields showed signs of improvement with the Pittsburgh Steelers as he led them to a 4-2 record before Russell Wilson supplanted him as the starter. Brian Daboll's offense is predicated on having a dual-threat quarterback, and Fields is by far the best dual-threat option available. Field rushed for 1,143 yards in 2022, the second-most yards a quarterback has rushed for in a season. Fields turns 26 in March, and there's a ton of upside with him if he becomes a more polished passer. The versatile quarterback could not only be the team's starter next season, but if he flourishes, he could be the signal caller for years to come. Whichever quarterback the Steelers don't bring back, needs to be on the Giants' radar.

1. Russell Wilson

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images