Russell Wilson reportedly clashed with Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs in their first season quarterbacking the team. While Fields got the first crack at the job once the regular season began, Wilson took over as soon as he returned to health.

Fields actually led the team to a better record, going 4-2 as a starter, compared to Wilson going 6-5. Both are free agents this offseason, so the Steelers have a decision to make at the QB position. Yet, a new report from a Steelers insider suggests Wilson butted heads with a key component of the coaching staff.

Related: Pittsburgh Steelers urged to trade young star

Russell Wilson and Arthur Smith reportedly didn’t get along

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers won ten games, how they finished left a lot to be desired, going out on a five-game losing streak. One factor contributing to their sudden downfall was an offense that couldn’t top 17 points in any of their last five games.

Russell Wilson was the starter for each one, with Justin Fields rarely getting used after returning to a backup role after Week 6. Even when the offense was sputtering, the Steelers didn’t give Fields chances to make plays; he attempted just two passes after being removed as the starter.

Yet, while Fields was relegated to backup duties, it was reportedly Wilson who didn’t always see eye-to-eye with his offensive play-caller Arthur Smith.

According to Steelers insider Mark Kaboly via The Pat McAfee Show, Wilson and Smith “didn’t have a very good working relationship.”

“Still, despite (Russell) Wilson and (Arthur) Smith spending countless hours together after the typical workday watching film and publicly joking about it, a team source recently said that Wilson and Smith did not have a very good working relationship but fought through their differences as best they could.” Steelers insider Mark Kaboly on Russell Wilson

These comments could mean about a million different things, but as the Steelers are considering where to turn at quarterback next, they signal a red flag when it comes to continuing with Wilson under center.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: See where Russell Wilson ranked