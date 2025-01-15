5 Pittsburgh Steelers QB solutions for 2025

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers got better production from Justin Fields and Russell Wilson in 2024 than Kenny Pickett offered in 2023, they may need to upgrade again. The Steelers still ranked 16th in scoring, but that wasn’t good enough when the NFL Playoffs got underway.

Fields and Wilson are set to be free agents, so either way, the Steelers need to address the quarterback position this offseason. Who are some potential QB solutions for the Steelers to consider this offseason? Let’s look at five options for 2025.

Sign Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If the Steelers want a potential locker room leader with a Super Bowl ring, they could find themselves intrigued by four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. He didn’t have the best season with the Jets, but that entire organization was dysfunctional in 2024. Rodgers also didn’t turn the ball over much, finishing with 28 touchdowns compared to just 11 interceptions. Plus, the Steelers would be getting a low-cost QB solution for the second season in a row, allowing them to upgrade other areas of the roster. Related: Pittsburgh Steelers insider addresses latest Mike Tomlin rumors

Trade for Derek Carr

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There’s no word that the Saints are looking to move on from Derek Carr, but a new head coach could bring further changes to New Orleans. When healthy, Carr has shown he can play at a high level. He’d be the best quarterback the Steelers have had since Ben Roethlisberger, but again, the Saints may not be ready to move on without a better solution in store. Related: Pittsburgh Steelers urged to trade young star

Sign Jameis Winston and Justin Fields

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This might be one of the most interesting scenarios on the list. The Steelers reportedly are interested in continuing to work with Justin Fields, who adds a unique element as one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL. Yet, he still needs work as a passer. That’s where Jameis Winston could be a factor because he has a cannon for an arm and can move the chains in a hurry. If the Steelers could do what no one has pulled off and get Winston to turn the ball over less frequently, they could have a star. Related: 7 Tyreek Hill landing spots after public trade request

Sign/trade for Kirk Cousins

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Expectations are that the Falcons will move on from Kirk Cousins this offseason. They’ll try their best to develop a trade market for the four-time Pro Bowl QB, but Atlanta may be forced into releasing him if a strong offer never materializes. Either way, the Steelers should have interest because he’s shown an ability to be one of the most accurate passers in the NFL. Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings

Sign Sam Darnold

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images