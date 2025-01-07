7 Tyreek Hill landing spots after public trade request

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For the first time in his nine-year NFL career, Tyreek Hill didn’t cross the 1,000-yard barrier while playing a full season. Shortly after the Miami Dolphins’ season ended, he expressed a great amount of disappointment with his current situation, even publicly admitting that he’s opening the door for a trade. In doing so, he seemed to indicate that being on a team that doesn’t reach the playoffs is a waste.

Several teams would love to add the world-class All-Pro speedster to their offense, but which ones make the most sense to trade for Hill? Here are seven potential landing spots for the Dolphins receiver.

Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young made major strides in his second season after an early-year benching by Dave Canales. But the Carolina Panthers still haven't provided him with enough weapons to thrive with. Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker emerged as threats, but Xavier Legette may need some more seasoning. Plus, Thielen is 34 and is entering the final year of his contract. Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill would give Carolina a much-needed gamebreaker who can stretch all areas of the field.

Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr gives the Arizona Cardinals a big target who can help all over the field. Trey McBride helps over the middle and near the red zone. But now Kyler Murray needs someone who can burn even the quickest defenders, which is where Hill can play a factor, taking the top off defenses.

Houston Texans

Stefon Diggs is set for free agency, which means the Houston Texans will need to provide C.J. Stroud with a third pass-catching target to pair with Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Tyreek Hill likely won't surpass Collins or Dell in targets, but he can be a valuable weapon in Houston, making sure opponents always respect Stroud's deep ball.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are a feature destination for any pass-catcher after seeing the emergence of Jayden Daniels. The scary part is, this was just his rookie season, meaning he's likely to continue improving over time. If I'm Tyreek Hill, I'd want to see what life is like, playing with one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers.

Pittsburgh Steelers

We already know the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for another receiver. They've been hunting for one since last offseason. After failing to land Brandon Aiyuk, perhaps they see the value in trading for a speed freak like Tyreek Hill. He'd be the perfect compliment to George Pickens, giving Pittsburgh's QBs a big target and a threat who can win 1-on-1 battles with pure speed.

Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill hasn't won a Super Bowl since departing the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has won two more rings. Why wouldn't Hill want to return to glory with Andy Reid and company?

Dallas Cowboys

