2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections, including the Patriots, Titans, and Browns

The 2024 NFL season is already in Week 18, which means it's time for another 2025 NFL mock draft. Some teams are jockeying for a top-five pick, while a few others still hope a playoff spot falls right in their laps. However, for the teams whose performance embodies a full-blown rebuild, their fanbases are more interested in which players can help them in the 2025 NFL Draft. Below, we project who each team will select with their first-round draft pick on April 24. To do so, we used the latest NFL standings to help determine our 2025 NFL Draft order. Picks are alternated between Andrew Buller-Russ and Matt Johnson, who put on their NFL GM hats for an afternoon of draft analysis.

1. New York Giants*: Shedeur Sanders, QB, New York Giants

The New York Giants scouted Shedeur Sanders heavily all season and with general manager Joe Schoen likely sticking around in 2025, this franchise needs hope. Sanders isn't an elite quarterback prospect by any means, but he brings a skill set that can help unlock Malik Nabers, Theo Johnson and Tyrone Tracy. Plus, Schoen gets a rookie quarterback to tie himself to and Giants ownership gets a face it can promote as the new potential savior for this team. TRADE: New York Giants trade 4th, 36th overall picks and 2026 1st and 2nd to the New England Patriots for the 1st overall pick

2. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Heavy consideration was given to selecting Travis Hunter here, but as enticing as it would be to add the Heisman winner, the Titans are in desperate need of getting Brian Callahan a franchise quarterback. Like any prospect, there's a great amount of risk in selecting a prospect who had one great season, but Cam Ward has a ceiling of a future NFL superstar if not an MVP candidate. Those are hard to pass up.

3. Cleveland Browns: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

There's certainly a case to be made for the Cleveland Browns to take a quarterback in the first round, but that feels like a recipe for disaster. A rookie quarterback would be thrust into a situation with a below-average receiving corps, a bottom-10 offensive line and the lingering presence of Deshaun Watson. Instead, Cleveland needs to build a supporting cast first. Will Campbell can be an immediate starter at left tackle for the Browns, potentially developing into a Pro Bowl talent while still on his rookie contract. Cleveland can use the rest of its premium picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to strengthen the receiving corps while signing a veteran bridge QB in free agency.

4. New England Patriots*: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The Patriots win the draft in this scenario. Trading down, picking up more future picks to build around Drake Maye while still ending up with arguably the 2025 NFL Draft's best player? That's a huge win in our book. While better pass protection is a must, Travis Hunter can help Drake Maye transform this offense while adding a key playmaker to Jerod Mayo's defense too. TRADE: New York Giants trade 4th, 36th overall picks and 2026 1st and 2nd to the New England Patriots for the 1st overall pick

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

A great offensive play-caller and marginal additions made around Trevor Lawrence can make the Jacksonville Jaguars offense much better in 2025. Fixing the Jaguars defense takes a lot more work. Addressing the problem should start in the secondary, finding a potential No. 1 cornerback. Michigan Wolverines corner Will Johnson, a two-time All-American, allowed just a 50.4 QB rating in coverage when targeted this season. At his peak, he could be a multi-time Pro Bowl selection as a CB1.

6. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Panthers could add a top pass-rusher to help replace the production lost by Brian Burns, but it's past time to get Bryce Young some help at the skill positions. Tetairoa McMillan is regarded as the best receiver prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class thanks to the 6-foot-5 receiver's physicality while also having an incredible ability to make defenders miss after the catch. He'll help make Young look good for years to come.

7. New York Jets: Mason Graham, DL, New York Jets

With cornerback D.J. Reed likely departing in NFL free agency, it will be more important than ever for the New York Jets to win the battle in the trenches. Fortunately for the next defensive play-caller, this scenario unfolds perfectly for New York. All-American defensive lineman Mason Graham can become an absolute force as an interior defensive tackle. Having Graham take Javon Linlaw's place on the Jets' defensive line, alongside Quinnen Williams, will make life easier for edge rushers and the secondary.

8. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Las Vegas Raiders neglected to pay Josh Jacobs, only to turn around and spend a first-round pick on his replacement one year later? Yeah, it seems crazy, but with no quarterback worthy of this selection, they once again need to pick the best player available, and that's undeniably Ashton Jeanty. Plus, once they do finally find a QB, having Brock Bowers and Jeanty as building blocks will set up their future signal-caller nicely.

9. Chicago Bears: Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones hasn't completed 12 games in either of his past two seasons. When he was on the field, Chicago had a slightly above-average tackle in pass protection. That's not a high enough level to let him keep the job. Kelvin Banks Jr. – a unanimous All-American who won the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award – is a three-year starter whose best work comes in pass protection. He has the experience to start now or he could step in if Jones gets hurt, either way, this pick helps address Chicago's offensive line.

10. New Orleans Saints: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Cam Jordan's not getting any younger. Chase Young is set for free agency. This means the New Orleans Saints will once again need more pass-rushing help, and Abdul Carter is the perfect man for the job. He's posted an elite 22.9% pass-rush win rate on his way to collecting 12 sacks this season. His athleticism should easily translate to the next level, where he's likely to terrorize quarterbacks again.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The San Francisco 49ers must take advantage of picking this high in the 2025 NFL Draft, especially with general manager John Lynch whiffing on some top picks as of late. After recording 18.5 sacks and winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, Nick Bosa has 19.5 sacks in his last 30 games. He needs a true complementary edge rusher opposite of him and Nic Scourton can provide exactly that. Scourton will make the 49ers' pass rush more effective and he'll make life easier for Bosa.

12. Indianapolis Colts: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Where do the Indianapolis Colts go from here? Developing Anthony Richardson should be the top priority, so a tight end could be considered here. Yet, grabbing a potential All-Pro like safety Malaki Starks can't be ignored either. If he lives up to his ceiling, Starks could transform a below-average Colts defense into a great one. He'll play all over the field, whether it's in the box, back deep, or covering the slot, making him the ultimate chess piece any defensive coordinator would love to get their hands on.

13. Dallas Cowboys: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Inside linebacker has been an issue for the Dallas Cowboys for several years. Fortunately, they get to snag the top off-ball linebacker in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jalon Walker brings a multi-dimensional skill set, giving Dallas a potential three-down player with the athleticism to drop back in coverage and he shows a lot of promise both as a blitzer and run defender.

14. Arizona Cardinals: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

There was some consideration to drafting cornerback Benjamin Morrison here, but we couldn't pass up on strengthening the trenches for Jonathan Gannon. Darius Robinson gives the Cardinals one building block along the edge, but getting him some help with a stout interior defender like Kenneth Grant could help transform Arizona's front seven into a unit feared by many.

15. Miami Dolphins: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

There's a very real chance that left tackle Terron Armstead will retire after the season. Even if he doesn't, he wouldn't be a safe bet to stay healthy in 2025. While 2024 second-round pick Patrick Paul showed some flashes in limited playing time, both he and Jackson Carman are replaceable. Josh Simmons spent seasons as a full-time starter at both left and right tackle for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Tua Tagovailoa's quick release already helps out his offensive linemen, adding Simmons just addresses a need and could open up things more for this offense moving forward.

16. Cincinnati Bengals: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Cincinnati Bengals need a lot of help on defense, both in the front seven and in the secondary. They're bad against the run, and even worse against the pass. So why knock kill two birds with one stone? James Pearce Jr has been labeled the most athletically gifted pass rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft class, and if he can add some bulk, he could continue his development as a high-echelon run defender too. He'd be a great fit opposite NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson for years to come.

17. Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Atlanta Falcons pass rush improvement in the second half of the season, but this unit still ended the regular season in the bottom 10 for pressure rate and sack rate. Georgia native Mykel Williams is a bit underdeveloped as a pass rusher, but the length and athleticism are enticing. As a rookie, Williams can make a positive impact on early downs versus the run and it might not be long before he becomes a highly effective three-down player for Atlanta.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Charles Cross has developed into one of the NFL's best left tackles, but the right side of the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line is still in disarray. There are some who question whether Aireontae Ersery has the athleticism to play left tackle, but considering the Seahawks are all set there, he becomes an ideal fit for Seattle. Ersery is a bright prospect who should step in as a day-one starter, helping boost Seattle's offense in the run and passing game.

19. Houston Texans: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia

The Houston Texans offensive line was truly abysmal this season. C.J. Stroud had his issues, but it doesn't help when the right side of the line is caving in after 1.5 seconds on nearly every play. West Virginia offensive tackle Wyatt Milum is a reigning consensus All-American with four years of starting experience. He can be a plug-and-play right tackle for Houston, helping in pass protection and creating some more run lanes for Joe Mixon.

20. Denver Broncos: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

This feels like robbery. In most years, Luther Burden III is a top-15, possibly even top-ten prospect. The Denver Broncos would sprint to the podium if the versatile gamebreaking weapon slips to their draft slot. He'd help take Bo Nix's short passes into long gains, giving the Broncos a threat they can rely on for over 130 times per season.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers overcame a lot of injuries to their secondary in 2024, but the absences also exposed an alarming lack of depth at cornerback. Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison has NFL-caliber size with above-average instincts and athleticism. He might only become a No. 2 corner at the next level, but he could become an above-average starter fairly quickly.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Jim Harbaugh doesn't coach the Michigan Wolverines anymore, but he's still finding ways to add his former players. In this case, the best player available fell right into the Chargers' laps, and he fills a key need. Colston Loveland will help LA's effort to continue overhauling their receiving corps, giving Justin Herbert a reliable and big target to find in the red zone. Get the latest Los Angeles Chargers coverage from LAFB Network

23. Los Angeles Rams: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

The Los Angeles Rams didn't get the play they needed at offensive tackle this season to consistently maintain a good offensive line. With Rob Havenstein entering his age-33 season and left tackle also an immediate issue, Cameron Williams becomes a compelling option. Williams has experience at both spots with great upside. At a minimum, he'd provide excellent insurance at both tackle spots as a rookie season and he can become the long-term starter at either spot.

24. Green Bay Packers: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

While he's come along as a pass-rusher, Devonte Wyatt hasn't quite developed into the run-stuffer the Green Bay Packers need in the middle of their defense. Walter Nolen can help make up for what Wyatt lacks, playing on the first two downs and in short-yardage situations plugging gaps and stopping plays behind the line of scrimmage.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Pittsburgh Steelers passing game imploded whenever George Pickens wasn't on the field. That's especially problematic given Pickens brings his own volatility. No matter who is the Steelers quarterback in 2025, this team needs more playmakers. Emeka Egbuka, coming off consecutive strong performances in the College Football Playoff, can be the Steelers' No. 2 receiver immediately and he's a perfect fit for that role. Plus, he won't bring any headaches for Mike Tomlin.

26. Washington Commanders: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

While Dan Quinn is getting great production out of Dante Fowler Jr, he's set to be a free agent, and the Washington Commanders need to create more havoc with their front seven. Shemar Stewart may be more of a run-stuffer than pass-rusher at this point, but he has the athletic ability to develop into a star in every aspect.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

The Baltimore Ravens have some flexibility in the 2025 NFL Draft, but this is an example of BPA and team need coming together. The tandem of Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins helped turn Baltimore's pass defense around in the second half of the season, but Brandon Stephens remains a below-average starter. While Shavon Revel is a small-school talent, the 6-foot-3 cornerback has CB1 potential and throwing him into the Ravens secondary could make this a top-five defense in 2025.

28. Philadelphia Eagles: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

Philadelphia Eagles GM loves to load up on pass-rushers, but with Josh Sweat hitting free agency after this season, they'll want to restock the cupboard. Princely Umanmielen is coming off a breakout 11-sack season, but there's a sense that he's still just scratching the surface of his potential. He'll have a great chance of reaching his ceiling while coming along slowly in Philadelphia.

29. Buffalo Bills: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones has shown real signs of decline in his age-33 season and it's had a significant impact on the effectiveness of this defensive line. Derrick Harmon – a 6-foot-5 defensive tackle has the strength and frame to win even against double teams and he's shown increased impact as an interior pass rusher. He'd pair with Ed Oliver nicely, providing a substantial upgrade for Buffalo's defensive line.

30. Minnesota Vikings: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

No one has intercepted more passes than the Minnesota Vikings this season, but none of their top three cornerbacks are under contract next season. Whether they re-sign Byron Murphy or Stephon Gilmore, this defense

31. Detroit Lions: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

The Detroit Lions had to scramble to try and find more pass-rushing help after Aidan Hutchinson went down with a season-ending injury. Adding another edge rusher like Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer would give Hutchinson a partner in crime for years to come. He compiled 19 sacks over the past two seasons, but he’s also a plus run defender, giving the Lions a three-down player and an immediate starter. Related: NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LIX start time, channel, date, and how to watch

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State

